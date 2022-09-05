Danilo Gallinari is almost certainly out for the season; now what for the Boston Celtics?

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

While it looked like a lucky break early on, we now know the knee injury suffered by veteran Boston Celtics reserve forward Danilo Gallinari is not a torn meniscus but a full-blown ACL tear. That has much more serious implications for the Italian swingman and the rotations of his new team.

Where does this leave the Celtics? What options do they have regarding making up for his loss? What can be done internally, and for how long could it be a functional plan? Would it make more sense to look outside the team via a signing or a trade? Could the Celtics get a disabled player exception after the loss?

To explore the range of options available to the team, host John Karalis of the “Locked On Celtics Podcast” breaks down the situation in his latest episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to get all of the details on this unpleasant situation.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi