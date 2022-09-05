ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danilo Gallinari is almost certainly out for the season; now what for the Boston Celtics?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

While it looked like a lucky break early on, we now know the knee injury suffered by veteran Boston Celtics reserve forward Danilo Gallinari is not a torn meniscus but a full-blown ACL tear. That has much more serious implications for the Italian swingman and the rotations of his new team.

Where does this leave the Celtics? What options do they have regarding making up for his loss? What can be done internally, and for how long could it be a functional plan? Would it make more sense to look outside the team via a signing or a trade? Could the Celtics get a disabled player exception after the loss?

To explore the range of options available to the team, host John Karalis of the “Locked On Celtics Podcast” breaks down the situation in his latest episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to get all of the details on this unpleasant situation.

Celtics Lab 140: Does the NBA have enough talent to expand, and how might it affect the Boston Celtics if they did?

In the dog days of summer, amidst the worst of the NBA content desert, a whisper of expansion has caught the attention of the league’s most faithful fans. Since pushed back on by those in the know as this topic seems to see every time rumors of adding new teams to the league tends to go, it has still captured our collective imaginations of what such a scenario might look like.
WNBA player props: Take the over on Alyssa Thomas' points, after finding her touch in Game 4

On Thursday night, we’ll learn which lucky team will earn a chance to face the Las Vegas Aces in the 2022 WNBA Finals. Will it be the defending champion Chicago Sky, who will have the advantage of utilizing a raucous home crowd behind them? Or can the Connecticut Sun, fresh off of a dominant 24-point Game 4 win, ride momentum into Game 5 and make it back to the Finals for the first time since 2019?
Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 69

In the spring of 2002, the Los Angeles Lakers were going for a third straight NBA championship, but it wouldn’t be nearly as easy as their second title was the prior year. While they went 15-1 in the 2001 playoffs, they struggled a bit in 2002, and one reason was Shaquille O’Neal’s health.
Jazz officially announce acquisitions of Sexton, Agbaji from Cavaliers

The Utah Jazz on Thursday announced that they acquired Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Donovan Mitchell. The trade was agreed upon on Sept. 1 as it was reported that the Jazz will also receive three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps. The Jazz finalized the transaction on Thursday after each player successfully completed their physicals.
