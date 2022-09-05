Read full article on original website
WCTV
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An economic boost is on its way...As a new manufacturing plant moves to set up shop in Valdosta. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday. The Governor’s Office said GAF materials will invest more than $140 million and create at least 135 new jobs...
WTGS
Gas prices in South Carolina fall average of 6 cents per gallon, GasBuddy says
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — The average gas price in South Carolina has fallen another 6 cents in the last week, according to a GasBuddy survey. Tuesday's average comes in at $3.35 per gallon. That's 21.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but 45.5 cents higher than a...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
WTGS
Georgia receives new COVID boosters
ATLANTA, Ga — The Georgia Department of Public Health announced they will begin to offer the new bivalent COVID-19 booster this week. They are available at health departments in the North Georgia Health District, which includes Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens, and Whitfield counties. The CDC and the Advisory...
Georgia ports a growing impact on the economy
The continued surge of trade through the state’s ports has meant a parallel increase in their impact on the Georgia econ...
Georgia named one of the best states to retire, survey shows
ATLANTA — The Peach State is a popular - and preferred - state to retire to, according to a new study. Bankrate just released its 2022 list, ranking states where retirees plan to ease up and enjoy this next milestone of their lives. The company weighed five main factors including affordability, wellness, culture, weather and crime. To note, Bankrate put extra emphasis on the affordability factor, considering the tough real estate market, inflation and COVID pandemic impacts.
WJCL
New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts
BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
wtxl.com
Excessive moisture on the way Friday
TALLAHASSEE — Wednesday marks our last drier day for the Big Bend and South Georgia. A few isolated storms cannot be ruled out for our midweek afternoon, but mostly sunny skies start us off. Clouds roll in through the early evening hours, and rain will follow Thursday. Widespread showers...
wfxl.com
Understanding Georgia's "slow poke law"
If you’ve ever driven on roadways through Southwest Georgia, chances are you have been behind someone going slow in the left lane. The "slow poke" law that went into effect in Georgia in 2014 aims at decreasing traffic crashes as a result of road rage. "Basically you're slowing down...
Georgia's nighttime low temperatures are rising. What does that mean for the future?
GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Dr. Marshall Shepherd of the University of Georgia about rising temperatures at night across Georgia. Unusually hot summer days have become more common across the U.S. and overnight lows aren't as low as they used to be. In fact, all of Georgia's cities saw higher...
WTGS
South Carolina State Fair discount tickets are now available
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance by clicking here or at a participating Circle K location.
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
Georgia gets sizable cut of Juul’s multimillion-dollar settlement
ATLANTA — E-cigarette maker Juul will pay millions to settle claims it marketed to minors, and Georgia will get a sizable cut. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The proposed settlement is around $440 million. Dozens of states, including Georgia, spent two years investigating Juul.
Poison ivy becoming more potent in Georgia
With all the rain in Georgia, be aware! Poison ivy is thriving right now due to the moisture and warm temperatures, as well as an increase in carbon dioxide in the air. Along with being more prolific, the vine is also becoming more potent here in Georgia. Ashley Frasca, host...
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain fell in some spots, forecasters said. The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Georgia’s Chattooga County, where the school system called off classes for the next couple of days, authorities said. “Our main thrust right now is getting our water situation back in hand,” said Earle Rainwater, who owns Rainwater Funeral Home in Summerville and serves as the Chattooga County coroner.
Warnock says yes to Savannah debate against Walker — with two conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The two candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race have not agreed to a debate in the runup to the November 8th General Election. The only debate thus far in that Senate race is whether to have a debate. And that debate continued today. After Walker said he would debate Warnock […]
Albany Herald
Irrigation grant program 'huge win for southwest Georgia'
ATLANTA — Farmers in southwest Georgia haven’t been permitted to drill new irrigation wells for a decade due to low stream flows. But a new grant program funded with federal COVID relief aid promises a workaround for that moratorium that will provide a new source of water for irrigation in the region and thereby help stabilize Georgia’s No. 1 industry.
‘Jobs will be offered on the spot’: Georgia DOT to host virtual job fair
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair as they seek to hire Highway Maintenance Technicians across the state. Areas of work include vegetation management, right-of-way maintenance, removing debris from travel lanes and more. Some job duties may consist of cleaning and […]
Georgia Flood: Roads Turn Into Rivers, Cars Fully Submerged Underwater After Heavy Rains
Georgia is facing catastrophic flooding after unprecedented heavy rainfall. The waters are so high that cars are sitting fully submerged. Areas including Chattooga and Floyd counties continue to be under flash flood emergency declarations as well as continued flash flood warnings. Heavy Rainfall Leads To Disastrous Georgia Flooding. Heavy rainfall...
14 killed in wrecks, 1 by drowning over Labor Day weekend
Crashes on Georgia roads killed 14 people and another person drowned after falling out of a boat during the Labor Day we...
