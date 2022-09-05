Read full article on original website
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
gmauthority.com
GM And Bosch Asking To Drop Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Duramax Emissions Lawsuit
GM and Bosch have requested that a federal judge drop consolidated litigation which alleges that units of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra were equipped with devices that allowed the pickups to cheat emissions testing. Per a recent report from Law360, GM and Bosch filed separate summary judgment motions last...
Carscoops
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Man gets shocking $30,000 quote to replace electric vehicle’s battery
A Florida man learned his electric vehicle needs a new battery — at the price of nearly $30,000. The replacement estimate from Roger Dean Chevrolet in Cape Coral, Florida, began to circulate on social media last week, with many questioning its legitimacy. The dealership confirmed the quote, however, noting that the estimate was for a Chevrolet Volt, which carries heftier costs due to its older technology.
A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker
Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized
Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
Elon Musk Says the World Must Do Three Things to Avoid Disaster
Elon Musk doesn't always agree with the prevailing wisdom. When Tesla's CEO (TSLA) distanced himself from the general opinion in June about the heat waves that were devastating the northern hemisphere, some of his detractors saw it as further proof that he was out of touch. Even some of his...
Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage
There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
nationalinterest.org
The Pentgaon Is Betting Big on the Jet Engine of the Future
Without an injection of funding, the United States' advanced propulsion industrial base could be in trouble. On behalf of the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense awarded five equal contracts to defense industry heavyweights to develop America’s next jet engine as part of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program. Specifically, the awards have gone to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric, and Pratt & Whitney.
insideevs.com
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
hypebeast.com
The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year
Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
CNET
Unplug These Appliances and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your household appliances can actually gobble up power even when they're not in use. From your laptop charger to your printer, many common devices still run certain functions when plugged in, adding needless costs to your electric bill.
Ford Dealt a Huge Blow
The announcement no doubt resonated strongly on all floors at Ford's (F) headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. This unexpected news has certainly taken CEO Jim Farley and his team by surprise as they work to close the gap created by Tesla (TSLA) in the highly competitive and lucrative electric vehicle market.
Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'
Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
torquenews.com
Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming
What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
The Verge
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running?
Is there a solution that could stop semi-trucks from having their engines running at truck stops? The post Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 5