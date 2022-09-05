Digital therapy may improve sustained attention amongst patients with depression

Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
A Promising Therapy for Hard-To-Treat Depression: Deep Brain Stimulation
A study finds that deep brain stimulation to areas of the brain associated with reward and motivation could be used as a potential treatment for depression. According to researchers at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, deep brain stimulation (DBS) to the superolateral branch of the medial forebrain bundle (MFB), which is linked to motivation and reward, revealed metabolic brain changes over a 12-month period following DBS implantation. This makes it a potent potential therapy for treatment-resistant depression.
hcplive.com
Family Therapy Not Superior to Other Therapies for Adolescents With Depression
Suicidal ideation showed a significant effect in favor of family therapy compared to comparison therapy. Family therapy was not necessarily more beneficial than other comparison therapies in treating pediatric patients with depression or suicidal ideation. A team, led by Luxsiya Waraan, PhD, Division of Mental Health Services, Akershus University Hospital,...
PsyPost
LSD-assisted therapy induces rapid and lasting reductions in anxiety and depression symptoms, according to new research
LSD-assisted therapy could provide benefits to patients struggling with anxiety disorders, according to new research published in Biological Psychiatry. The findings suggest that the psychedelic drug can produce notable reductions of anxiety and comorbid depression symptoms. LSD-assisted therapy involves the controlled administration of lysergic acid diethylamide under the guidance of...
Healthline
Why Do People With Alzheimer's Disease Scratch or Pick Their Skin?
Cause of dementia in older adults. It causes a loss in cognitive function. Most people are aware of the cognitive issues of Alzheimer’s disease. Such issues include memory loss and personality changes. But it’s also possible for someone with Alzheimer’s to scratch or pick at their skin more frequently.
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
Medical News Today
How to choose the best medication for anxiety alongside depression
Anxiety and depression are two of the most common mental health diagnoses. For some, they occur as comorbidities, meaning a person has both at the same time. Many of the same medications treat both conditions, though dosages may differ. It is. to experience anxiety every once in a while. Symptoms...
Healthline
Can Promethazine Help Treat Anxiety?
Promethazine is a drug used to treat allergies, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. Doctors sometimes prescribe it to help people relax or fall asleep in hospital settings. Doctors may also prescribe it off-label to treat anxiety. This article explores how promethazine works, as well as current research into its safety and...
Healthline
Diabetic Amyotrophy: How to Treat This Rare Disorder of Diabetes Nerve Damage
If you live with diabetes, you may be familiar with the more commonly mentioned diabetes complications, such as heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney disease, and lower limb amputations (to name a few), but you may not be as familiar with a disorder of diabetes nerve damage called diabetic amyotrophy. This...
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Overview: Treatment of Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorders
The mainstay of treatment for schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder includes antipsychotics. Schizophrenia is one of the top 15 causes of disability worldwide. It is a chronic mental disorder in which the affected individuals have a disruption in thought process, perceptions, emotions, and social interactions.1 Schizophrenia affects approximately 24 million people worldwide—or 1 in every 300 individuals.2.
PsyPost
Physical activity may reduce the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia among Parkinson’s patients
We all know exercise is good for preventing physical health problems, but could it also be good for preventing cognitive problems? A study published in Mental Health and Physical Activity suggests that low levels of physical activity can increase the chances of developing dementia or mild cognitive impairment. Parkinson’s disease...
ajmc.com
Night Sweats Associated With Hypoxia in People With OSA
Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published in Sleep and Breathing. The prevalence of night sweats...
CNET
What to Know About Depression, Signs and Treatment
Depression is a common mood disorder that affects how you feel, think and behave. When left untreated, it can influence your ability to function in school, work or relationships. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated 14.8 million US adults experienced at least one major depressive disorder with severe impairment in 2020. The true number of people with clinical depression may be higher, as 60% of people don't seek medical treatment for depression.
Axolotl weirdos can regrow their brains, and a new map reveals their regeneration secrets
Axolotls can regenerate their brains – these adorable salamanders are helping unlock the mysteries of brain evolution and regeneration.
2minutemedicine.com
The CREDENCE trial: The effect of canagliflozin on renal function [Classics Series]
This study summary is an excerpt from the book 2 Minute Medicine’s The Classics in Medicine: Summaries of the Landmark Trials. 1. In this study, a composite of end-stage kidney disease, double of serum creatinine, and renal or cardiovascular death was significantly lower in diabetic patients taking canagliflozin (43.2%) as compared to a placebo (61.2%).
2minutemedicine.com
Thrombolysis harmful in acute ischemic strokes with large area of parenchymal hypoattenuation [Classics Series]
This study summary is an excerpt from the book 2 Minute Medicine’s The Classics in Medicine: Summaries of the Landmark Trials. 1. Parenchymal hypoattenuation of greater than 33% of the middle cerebral artery (MCA) territory on computed tomographic (CT) imaging within 6 hours of onset of an acute stroke was predictive of poor neurologic outcomes with intravenous thrombolytic therapy (tPA) and an increased risk of hemorrhagic conversion.
2minutemedicine.com
Excitatory noninvasive brain stimulation interventions improved negative symptoms in schizophrenia
1. Excitatory Noninvasive Brain Stimulation Intervention (NIBS) protocols over the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex were associated with significantly large improvements in the severity of negative symptoms. 2. None of the investigated NIBS approaches was associated with significantly different changes in positive symptom severity compared to control groups. Evidence Rating Level:...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
EverydayHealth.com
Depression and Anxiety May Heighten Long COVID Risk
Researchers had already noted that people with chronic physical health conditions were more likely to have serious illness from COVID-19, which in turn has been linked to a high risk of developing long-term impairment. A new study published September 7 in JAMA Psychiatry, however, has found that psychological factors — such as depression, anxiety, worry, perceived stress, and loneliness — may be an even greater predictor of long COVID than physical problems.
Medical News Today
What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?
Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
2minutemedicine.com
CT not sufficient to rule out early subarachnoid hemorrhage [Classics Series]
This study summary is an excerpt from the book 2 Minute Medicine’s The Classics in Medicine: Summaries of the Landmark Trials. 1. In a retrospective review of 119 patients presenting with sudden headache, computed tomography (CT) scan within 12 hours of symptom onset failed to identify all patients with proven subarachnoid hemorrhage(SAH).
