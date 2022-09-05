Read full article on original website
q101online.com
Protest scheduled today at Augusta Sheriff’s Office
Protests are set to resume in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. In an email to the media, Black Lives Matter protestors are calling for an investigation of Sheriff Donald Smith for what they say are unconstitutional tactics and apparent perjury. They plan on protesting today in front...
q101online.com
Mount Jackson man indicted for break ins
A Mount Jackson man who was indicted on charges of entering homes and businesses with the intent to commit larceny will have to wait another week to possibly find out his fate. Online records showed that a plea and sentencing hearing this morning for Devin Dale Etter was continued until...
q101online.com
EMU Volleyball drops home opener to Mary Washington
HARRISONBURG, Va. – After a weekend in Ohio, the EMU women’s volleyball team opened their 2022 home slate on Wednesday, taking on Mary Washington. The Eagles used runs in all three sets to take the match, 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-11) from the Royals. Records: EMU 1-4, 0-0 ODAC...
q101online.com
City opens interviews for chairman
The Harrisonburg City School Board held open interviews during last night’s meeting to fill the vacant seat left by Board Chair Nick Swayne, who left last month to become president of North Idaho College. Three candidates were interviewed, including former board members Tom Domanske and Diane Szocki as well...
q101online.com
Eastern Mennonite Women’s Soccer suffers 1-0 loss to St. Mary’s
HARRISONBURG, Va. – EMU’s defense continued its strong play to start the 2022 season, but a St. Mary’s goal in the 88th minute gave the Seahawks a 1-0 win. Records: EMU 0-2-1, 0-0-0 ODAC | St. Mary’s (Md.) 1-2-1, 0-0-0 United East. Highlights. 8′ – Aja...
q101online.com
Staunton native supports U.S. Navy Super Hornet Jet Aircraft
NORFOLK, Va. – A Staunton woman who serves in the U-S Navy has been assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet. Petty Officer Third Class Kristen Carter joined the Navy a year ago Tuesday and she currently serves in the aviation maintenance administration.
q101online.com
Dukes’ Thornton named DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week
WASHINGTON, D.C. – James Madison wide receiver Kris Thornton was selected as the DC Touchdown Club Washington Metro College Football Player of the Week following a huge week-one performance, the organization announced Tuesday. Thornton opened the 2022 season with a monster game, reeling in 11 receptions for 145 yards...
q101online.com
James Madison Men’s Soccer falls at Duquesne, 2-0
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – James Madison gave up a pair of first half goals as they fell at Duquesne, 2-0, in non-conference men’s soccer action on Tuesday night at Arthur J. Rooney Field. JMU drops to 1-3, enduring its first three-match losing streak since 2017, while DU moves to...
q101online.com
Bridgewater Volleyball sweeps Hollins in home opener
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College volleyball team picked up a 3-0 win against Hollins in its home opener on Tuesday night in Nininger Gym. Final Score: Bridgewater 3, Hollins 0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-8) Records: Bridgewater 3-3, 1-0 ODAC, Hollins 0-5, 0-1 ODAC. How it Happened:. Hollins actually won...
q101online.com
Eagles’ Field Hockey comes up short against Mary Washington
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Bridgewater College field hockey team fell, 2-1, to Mary Washington after the game-winning goal was scored in the waning minutes of the contest on Wednesday evening. Final Score: Mary Washington 2, Bridgewater 1. Records: Bridgewater 0-2; Mary Washington 2-0 How it Happened:. Mary Washington got...
q101online.com
BC’s Moore named to D3Football.com National Team of the Week
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Bridgewater College defensive back Aaron Moore was named to the D3football.com National Team of the Week on Tuesday after his stellar performance this past weekend. Moore, a native of Roanoke, Virginia, played a key part in a huge second half for the Eagles’ defense that caused...
q101online.com
Bridgewater Men’s Soccer earns a draw at William Peace
CARY, N.C. – The Bridgewater College men’s soccer team worked a 2-2 tie against William Peace on Wednesday night. • The Eagles applied plenty of pressure in the very early stages tallying three corner kicks and two shots on net in the first three minutes of the contest.
q101online.com
JMU’s Centeio one of eight QBs to earn Manning Award Star of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio was one of eight FBS quarterbacks who was named a Manning Award Star of the Week, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced on Tuesday. Centeio made his first start for the Dukes last Saturday, leading them to a 44-7 victory against Middle...
q101online.com
Dukes’ Centeio added to Davey O’Brien Award midseason watch list
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio has been named to the midseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, as announced Tuesday evening by the Davey O’Brien Foundation. This comes following Centeio being selected to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List in week...
