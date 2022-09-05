ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Golf.com

GOLF’s Guide to the Ultimate Buddies Trip

Amazing golf, great food, and good vibes are just a few things we’re looking for when planning our golf getaways. Dylan Dethier, Luke Kerr-Dineen, and Claire Rogers found all of these at SentryWorld Resort in Wisconsin – plus unlimited snacks.
MADISON, WI
Golf.com

These new arrivals from Criquet are perfect fall-golf staples

As summer slowly fades into fall, there’s no time like the present to stock your golf closet with transitional pieces that will sustain you through chilly morning and evening rounds. Criquet’s latest drop is filled with must-have pieces, from cozy quarter-zips and a stylish performance vest to whimsical-print polos...
SHOPPING
Golf.com

Want to add more distance to your drives? These are the 5 steps

Welcome to Play Smart, a game improvement column and podcast from editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. Clubhead speed. It’s something we talk about a lot. A bit too much, maybe. But who can blame us? It’s perhaps the most important element of golf in the modern era, regardless of your ability level. And it’s why over on the Play Smart podcast, my co-host Reed Howard and I just finished a five-episode mini series where we focused each 11-minute episode on a different element of swing speed. Knit them all together, and you’ll come out a smarter, better, faster golfer.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shorts#Clothing Shop#Swedish
Golf.com

Two ingenious innovations make this course a dreamy golf destination

“Wisconsin’s first destination golf course.”. So begins the description for SentryWorld. It’s a specific and telling claim, given Wisconsin’s position as one of the greatest golf states in America. Destination-style golf has exploded over the last two decades, inspiring dreamers to plan epic buddies’ trips across the globe. With that in mind, I was intrigued to see what the Badger State’s “first destination course” might look like. I expected something classic. Something with history and character. But I found something that I wasn’t expecting from 18 holes in a small town in central Wisconsin: innovation. Sure enough, SentryWorld delivered two terrific experiences I’d never seen before.
CHICAGO, IL
Golf.com

Golden Rules: How throwing a baseball can help you replicate Jack Nicklaus’ powerful swing

We’ve seen some powerful swings this summer. I’m actually talking about the American pastime of baseball, where athletes such as Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are knocking the cover off the ball almost every time they step up to the plate. It reminds me of how powerful Jack Nicklaus was in his prime. Jack was the longest hitter of his generation — in fact, across a few generations. How did he do it? The image below from Jack’s My Golden Lessons book — and a nod to baseball — provides a clue.
BASEBALL
Golf.com

Lee Trevino says this was his ‘secret’ to accuracy off the tee

Lee Trevino has forgotten more about golf than the rest of us could ever dream to learn. And the best thing about “The Merry Mex” is that he’s never been shy in sharing it with others. Back in the 1970s, Trevino was actually a playing editor at...
GOLF
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Titleist 2023 TSR fairway woods – TSR3, TSR2, TSR2+

The new Titleist TSR fairway woods, much like the TSR drivers, sent the Titleist engineering team back to the drawing board to make every possible improvement they could from the already beloved TSi series. The results speak for themselves. “Higher, farther and more forgiving” is the headline from Titleist, and...
SPORTS
Golf.com

‘Why are you here?’: Billy Horschel rips LIV players in BMW PGA field

Several LIV golfers will tee it up this week in the DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship, and Billy Horschel is not happy about it. The defending BMW PGA champion fielded questions from the media for 20 minutes on Tuesday, and those listening got their money’s worth. Horschel pulled no punches when the dialogue turned to the LIV golfers’ presence in the field this week at Wentworth.
GOLF
Golf.com

Why the Ryder Cup is a hot topic this week at Wentworth

We’re more than a year away from shots being struck in Rome next fall, but you wouldn’t know it by following the words and actions of players this week at the BMW PGA Championship in London. The Ryder Cup is on everyone’s mind. Why?. You guessed it:...
GOLF
Golf.com

ClubTest Proving Ground: Is a HiToe wedge the best option for your short game?

Welcome to GOLF.com’s ClubTest Proving Ground, where Managing Equipment Editor Jonathan Wall and Senior Equipment Editor Ryan Barath put the latest designs and groundbreaking technology in the equipment space to the test on the range and the course. When it comes to the short game there are a lot...
GOLF

