Oregon State

Vickie Robin
3d ago

No vaccines!! they are jobs everywhere!! people do not need to get snap benefits unless they have a job and are still working and not making ends meet! not just giving them away! l am tired of paying my taxes on this and ABORTION!! PERIOD

Brian Brink
3d ago

With so many open jobs. Why do we even still have snap/ welfare. The state needs to tight up and be more selective.

Kathleen Bowman Williamson
3d ago

let's focus on well being for all Americans. MAGA ( Make America Great Again). Did you have the opportunity to watch Trump's speech on Saturday? What a beautiful thing. God bless. and let's make America great again.

KTVZ

Oregon Employment Department launches ‘Frances Online,’ new online portal for employers

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Employment Department announced Tuesday that its new online portal, Frances Online, is now available to employers. "This marks the first rollout in a complex, multi-year effort to modernize the department’s business processes and core technology systems and make them more flexible, adaptable and efficient," the department said in a news release, which continues in full below;
The Oregonian

Oregon tax breaks created for factories in the ‘80s now go overwhelmingly to data centers

Nearly four decades ago, Oregon lawmakers sought to help economically distressed communities across the state entice new employers with a package of short-term tax breaks. The first beneficiaries of Oregon’s enterprise zone program included a plastics factory in St. Helens, a small lumber company in The Dalles, a firearms manufacturer in Myrtle Point and a boatbuilder near Roseburg.
opb.org

What changes to Oregon Elk hunting means for bow hunters

Your browser does not support the audio element. Elk hunting season started late last month and with it came new changes for bow hunters in Oregon. These changes were proposed last year by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. Before the changes, bow hunters operated on a general system,...
TaxBuzz

Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023

A highly controversial tax measure in Multnomah County, Oregon has "moved the goalpost" to May 2023 from its original November 2022 target. Credit: Zeb Andrews (Getty Images) The proposed capital gains tax would impose a 0.75% tax on all capital gains to fund a free eviction representation fund for all residents of Multnomah County, which is the most populous of Oregon's 36 counties.
KGW

Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal

NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
kqennewsradio.com

INCREASED EMERGENCY SNAP BENEFITS CONTINUE IN SEPTEMBER

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will receive emergency allotments this month. A release from the Oregon Department of Human Services said the emergency benefits are expected to end when the federal public health emergency ends. In September, approximately 433,000 SNAP households will receive around $69 million...
beachconnection.net

A Nuclear Power Plant at Cape Kiwanda? Uncomfortable Oregon Coast State Park Start

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Sometimes, origin stories are way stranger than fiction. Once upon a time, Cape Kiwanda was a bit of unknown attraction on the Oregon coast. Far from the popular, even buzzing landmark it is now, around 1970 or so it was considered a true hidden spot, and completely wild and untamed. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
J.R. Heimbigner

Idaho residents, you could have thousands coming your way

cash in handPhoto by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons) Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.
ijpr.org

Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations

Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
klcc.org

Oregon to receive more than $18 million in settlement with e-cigarette maker

The state of Oregon will receive more than $18 million as part of a settlement with a company that manufactures electronic cigarettes. The company, known as JUUL, has been under pressure for years as critics say its marketing techniques led to a dramatic increase in vaping by teens and young adults. The agreement includes 34 states and a total of $438 million.
