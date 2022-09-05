ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machesney Park, IL

Car crashes into Machesney Park garage and into the Rock River

By John Clark
 3 days ago

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver crashed into the garage of a home and then continued into the Rock River Sunday night.

According to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department, firefighters were called to Ventura Boulevard just before 9 p.m.

Photo: Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District/Sheryl Drost
Photo: Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District/Sheryl Drost
Photo: Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District/Sheryl Drost

Officials said the driver was already out of the car when authorities arrived and was not taken to the hospital.

The driver was taken into police custody.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police respond to Boone County rollover

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Fog might have been the cause of an early morning crash in Boone County Wednesday. Crews were called to U.S. Route 20, just east of Garden Prairie, around 5:30 a.m. They found a Jeep rolled over in the grass when they arrived. The front of the vehicle was heavily damaged. […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two cars roll in Winnebago Corners crash

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders were called in after a violent crash in Winnebago Tuesday night. Two cars were involved in the accident at the intersection of U.S. 20 and N. Winnebago Road. Both ended up on their roofs. It is not clear how many people were inside, though minor injuries were reported. There […]
WINNEBAGO, IL
