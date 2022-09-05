Car crashes into Machesney Park garage and into the Rock River

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver crashed into the garage of a home and then continued into the Rock River Sunday night.

According to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department, firefighters were called to Ventura Boulevard just before 9 p.m.

Photo: Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District/Sheryl Drost

Photo: Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District/Sheryl Drost

Photo: Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District/Sheryl Drost

Officials said the driver was already out of the car when authorities arrived and was not taken to the hospital.

The driver was taken into police custody.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.