Car crashes into Machesney Park garage and into the Rock River
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver crashed into the garage of a home and then continued into the Rock River Sunday night.
According to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department, firefighters were called to Ventura Boulevard just before 9 p.m.
Officials said the driver was already out of the car when authorities arrived and was not taken to the hospital.
The driver was taken into police custody.
