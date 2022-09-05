Read full article on original website
Kane deputy comes upon horrible scene on rural highway
Authorities in Kane County say a 39-year-old motorist from Hampshire was seriously injured after he struck and killed a horse on Route 47 overnight.
Pedestrian struck by Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road Wednesday morning. Service out of the Big Timber station has resumed. Metra said "the train involved was the equipment that was being brought to Big Timber to begin its inbound run as train 2204."
One of Rockford's worst conditioned roads set to receive a major upgrade
ROCKFORD — A $5.5 million reconstruction of Charles Street will begin this fall, repairing what is considered one of the worst conditioned roads in the city. Mayor Tom McNamara said as much as 30% of the project could be done this year and the rest should be done by October 2023. McNamara said that although it will be an inconvenience, the results should be worth it for residents and area businesses.
Rockford to demolish iconic Davis Park building
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Downtown Rockford landmark got the green light for demolition Tuesday night. City council members unanimously approved plans to bring down Davis Park’s Lorden Building. The $1.1 million demolition contract was awarded to N-Track Group out of Loves Park. The building is now set to come down by May 2023. Eliminating […]
'I think it's too dangerous.' Residents push back on proposed Rockford bike path expansion
ROCKFORD — A proposed $2.5 million multi-use path along Highcrest Road promises to improve the bike and walkability of the city while connecting a series of eastside on-street bike lanes and paths from Rock Valley College and the Perryville Road path to downtown Rockford. But residents along what would...
