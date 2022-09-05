ROCKFORD — A $5.5 million reconstruction of Charles Street will begin this fall, repairing what is considered one of the worst conditioned roads in the city. Mayor Tom McNamara said as much as 30% of the project could be done this year and the rest should be done by October 2023. McNamara said that although it will be an inconvenience, the results should be worth it for residents and area businesses.

