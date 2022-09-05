ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of Rockford's worst conditioned roads set to receive a major upgrade

ROCKFORD — A $5.5 million reconstruction of Charles Street will begin this fall, repairing what is considered one of the worst conditioned roads in the city. Mayor Tom McNamara said as much as 30% of the project could be done this year and the rest should be done by October 2023. McNamara said that although it will be an inconvenience, the results should be worth it for residents and area businesses.
Rockford to demolish iconic Davis Park building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Downtown Rockford landmark got the green light for demolition Tuesday night. City council members unanimously approved plans to bring down Davis Park’s Lorden Building. The $1.1 million demolition contract was awarded to N-Track Group out of Loves Park. The building is now set to come down by May 2023. Eliminating […]
