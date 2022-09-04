Read full article on original website
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Sept. 8
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Breach of peace, Sept. 7, E. 12th Street, GPD. No charges were pursued...
Friday afternoon grassfire sparked by pickup on Durham Ranch
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A motorist inadvertently ignited a grass fire at the Durham Bison Ranch near Wright on Friday, which resulted in the vehicle itself being consumed by the blaze, authorities say. The fire was reported in the area of Breene Road and S. Highway 59 on Sept. 2...
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Sept. 7
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Sept. 6, Garner Lake Road, CCSO. A 24-year-old man was cited for...
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Sept. 8
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Man arrested for breaking into cars in multiple subdivisions, fleeing from police
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A man suspected of breaking into multiple cars in at least two subdivisions was located and arrested after fleeing from police on Rawhide Drive this morning, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Wednesday. The suspect, a 19-year-old man, was reported to police by residents in...
Discussions underway regarding possible city pool relocation to recreation center
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette City Pool could find a new home at the Campbell County Recreation Center depending on how preliminary discussions between the city and the county advance. The current pool, on S. Gillette Avenue, has been closed in recent months for a demolition and reconstruction project,...
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Sept. 7
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Campbell County divorces through Sept. 3
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 28 through Sept.. 3 All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Kayla...
First Baptist Church of Gillette will host Sept. 11 run, walk, ride and remembrance event
GILLETTE, Wyo. — First Baptist Church of Gillette Pastor Donovan Voigt said his son Eli Voigt inspired him to honor first responders this year in a new way. Eli, a U.S. Navy officer, told his father that he and a fellow Navy officer on Sept. 11, 2021, would row 9,000 meters on a row machine and run 11 miles on the deck of the ship they were deployed on in the South China Sea.
Areas of smoke today ahead of rising thunderstorm chances
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County will continue to see smoke from western wildfires in the air before clouds roll in amid rising thunderstorm chances. After days of prolonged near-record heat, relief is on the way as a low pressure system supports a strong cold front that will help to break down high pressure that’s dominated the Rocky Mountain region for days. As a result, Gillette has a forecast high of 81 with hazy skies becoming cloudy in the afternoon, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said.
City Council OKs liquor license transfer to Big D Oil in Energy Station purchase
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette City Council on Tuesday approved the transfer of a retail liquor license from the previous owner of the Energy Station on Lakeway Road to Big D Oil. It was a critical step in the acquisition process for Big D Oil in their purchase of...
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through September 8
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Aug. 28 through Sept. 8. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
Heat wave to break after potential record high today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Relief from the early September heat wave that’s gripped Wyoming is on the way, but not before a potentially record-setting hot day today. According to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, Gillette is likely to see a high near 99 degrees despite continued haze from western wildfires. Winds will come from the southwest at 9 to 18 mph with gusts to 28 mph.
Western wildfire smoke to accompany mid-90s high; Wednesday may reach 100 degrees
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Widespread haze from western wildfires will be visible in Gillette and throughout Campbell County today as the smoke is carried toward Wyoming by winds. With winds from the southwest of 7 to 11 mph and high pressure still in place, today will otherwise be clear and sunny with a high of 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. Winds will turn to come from the north this afternoon and gusts to 17 mph are possible. Tonight will see a low near 60 degrees.
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 2
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 2 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) at...
Obituaries: Matheson; Hewgley
Donna Rae Matheson: September 5, 1950 – August 31, 2022. Donna Matheson, age 71, passed away on August 31, 2022 at her home from complications of COPD, with her family surrounding her. Donna was born in Gillette, Wy on September 5, 1950. Donna was the youngest child born to...
Meet 7 writers who will attend Campbell library’s regional author fair Sept. 10
GILLETTE, Wyo. — At Campbell County Public Library’s Regional Author Fair Sept. 10, visitors can meet several authors of the region, buy their autographed books and learn more about writing. When just one relatively unknown, local author asks Campbell County Public Library to host a book signing, it’s...
Mom, school board candidate who said her son has been bullied will lead anti-bullying events
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette mother is organizing events to raise awareness of bullying and Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Jessica Martinez, who’s running for school board, said her son, Charlie Cross, attends Twin Spruce Junior High and has faced bullying there and his last year at Rozet Elementary. She said other students have sworn at her son and told him a few times to take his own life. Martinez said she reported incidents to a past Rozet principal, Twin Spruce Junior High’s head principal, teachers and the district superintendent.
Labor Day will be hot, but relief may come by week’s end
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It’s the Labor Day holiday, and Mother Nature has planned a near picture-perfect day weather-wise. High pressure continues to dominate the Rocky Mountain region, and that means Wyoming will continue to see sunny and hot conditions today and through most of this week, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
National average gas price falls for 12th week; Campbell County average rises 3 cents
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The nation’s average gas price fell for the 12th consecutive week, down 7.7 cents from a week ago to $3.75 per gallon Tuesday, according to price tracker GasBuddy. With data from more than 11 million individual price reports, GasBuddy on Tuesday reported that the national...
