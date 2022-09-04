GILLETTE, Wyo. — Widespread haze from western wildfires will be visible in Gillette and throughout Campbell County today as the smoke is carried toward Wyoming by winds. With winds from the southwest of 7 to 11 mph and high pressure still in place, today will otherwise be clear and sunny with a high of 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. Winds will turn to come from the north this afternoon and gusts to 17 mph are possible. Tonight will see a low near 60 degrees.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO