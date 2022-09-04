ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Sept. 8

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Breach of peace, Sept. 7, E. 12th Street, GPD. No charges were pursued...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Friday afternoon grassfire sparked by pickup on Durham Ranch

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A motorist inadvertently ignited a grass fire at the Durham Bison Ranch near Wright on Friday, which resulted in the vehicle itself being consumed by the blaze, authorities say. The fire was reported in the area of Breene Road and S. Highway 59 on Sept. 2...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Sept. 7

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Sept. 6, Garner Lake Road, CCSO. A 24-year-old man was cited for...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Sept. 8

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Campbell County, WY
Government
Gillette, WY
Government
County
Campbell County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Gillette, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Sept. 7

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through Sept. 3

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 28 through Sept.. 3 All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Kayla...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Astoria#Campbell County Fire Dept#South Douglas Highway
county17.com

First Baptist Church of Gillette will host Sept. 11 run, walk, ride and remembrance event

GILLETTE, Wyo. — First Baptist Church of Gillette Pastor Donovan Voigt said his son Eli Voigt inspired him to honor first responders this year in a new way. Eli, a U.S. Navy officer, told his father that he and a fellow Navy officer on Sept. 11, 2021, would row 9,000 meters on a row machine and run 11 miles on the deck of the ship they were deployed on in the South China Sea.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Areas of smoke today ahead of rising thunderstorm chances

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County will continue to see smoke from western wildfires in the air before clouds roll in amid rising thunderstorm chances. After days of prolonged near-record heat, relief is on the way as a low pressure system supports a strong cold front that will help to break down high pressure that’s dominated the Rocky Mountain region for days. As a result, Gillette has a forecast high of 81 with hazy skies becoming cloudy in the afternoon, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
county17.com

Heat wave to break after potential record high today

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Relief from the early September heat wave that’s gripped Wyoming is on the way, but not before a potentially record-setting hot day today. According to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, Gillette is likely to see a high near 99 degrees despite continued haze from western wildfires. Winds will come from the southwest at 9 to 18 mph with gusts to 28 mph.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Western wildfire smoke to accompany mid-90s high; Wednesday may reach 100 degrees

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Widespread haze from western wildfires will be visible in Gillette and throughout Campbell County today as the smoke is carried toward Wyoming by winds. With winds from the southwest of 7 to 11 mph and high pressure still in place, today will otherwise be clear and sunny with a high of 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. Winds will turn to come from the north this afternoon and gusts to 17 mph are possible. Tonight will see a low near 60 degrees.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 2

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 2 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) at...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Obituaries: Matheson; Hewgley

Donna Rae Matheson: September 5, 1950 – August 31, 2022. Donna Matheson, age 71, passed away on August 31, 2022 at her home from complications of COPD, with her family surrounding her. Donna was born in Gillette, Wy on September 5, 1950. Donna was the youngest child born to...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Mom, school board candidate who said her son has been bullied will lead anti-bullying events

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette mother is organizing events to raise awareness of bullying and Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Jessica Martinez, who’s running for school board, said her son, Charlie Cross, attends Twin Spruce Junior High and has faced bullying there and his last year at Rozet Elementary. She said other students have sworn at her son and told him a few times to take his own life. Martinez said she reported incidents to a past Rozet principal, Twin Spruce Junior High’s head principal, teachers and the district superintendent.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Labor Day will be hot, but relief may come by week’s end

GILLETTE, Wyo. — It’s the Labor Day holiday, and Mother Nature has planned a near picture-perfect day weather-wise. High pressure continues to dominate the Rocky Mountain region, and that means Wyoming will continue to see sunny and hot conditions today and through most of this week, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy