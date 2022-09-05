Water heater causes Clearwater house fire, preliminary reports say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Preliminary reports from Clearwater Fire & Rescue say that a water heater caused a house fire Sunday night.

The fire broke out in a home at 1863 Union Street shortly after 10 pm.

(Courtesy: Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department)

(Courtesy: Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department)

(Courtesy: Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department)

(Courtesy: Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department)

(Courtesy: Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department)

Everyone was able to get out of the home safely. No injuries were reported.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue said the preliminary cause of the fire has been traced to a water heater, but further details were not available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.