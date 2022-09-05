ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State vs. Ohio: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

By Kevin McGuire
 3 days ago

After an exciting start to the 2022 college football season , Penn State prepares for its home opener in Beaver Stadium in Week 2. This week the Nittany Lions will host the Ohio Bobcats out of the MAC as Ohio is also coming off a thrilling start to their season. Ohio held on to a lead in their 2022 debut in Week 1 against FAU for a 41-38 victory in which quarterback Kurtis Rourke passed for 345 yards and four touchdowns.

Penn State’s secondary will have to be up to the task as Ohio comes in ready to throw the football all around the field. Penn State is also hoping to clean up a few areas of concern after its season opener at Purdue, including the stability of the offensive line and the effectiveness of the running game.

Perhaps not too surprisingly, Penn State will play its home opener as a big favorite against the Bobcats. The opening line from Tipico Sportsbook places plenty of confidence in Penn State in its home opener this Saturday.

Here is a full rundown of the odds for this week’s game.

The latest odds from Tipico

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook .
  • Point spread: Penn State -24.5
  • Penn State money line: -2500
  • Ohio money line: +1000
  • Over-under: 53.5
Key injuries

Penn State came away with a few bumps and bruises in their opener against Purdue last Thursday night. The most notable may be the status of tight end [autotag]Theo Johnson[/autotag] continuing to be a mystery. Johnson made the trip with the team for the Thursday opener but he did not play in the game due to an undisclosed injury. He is said to be day-to-day at this point, however. Johnson caught 19 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown in 2021 and was part of a 1-2 combo at tight end along with [autotag]Brenton Strange[/autotag]. [autotag]Tyler Warren[/autotag] stepped in to be the other tight end alongside Strange against Purdue. Warren caught three passes for 23 yards in the road win at Purdue. Strange was the team's second-leading receiver with 77 yards on two catches, highlighted by his 66-yard touchdown run at the end of the first half. Wide receiver [autotag]Liam Clifford[/autotag], the younger brother of starting quarterback [autotag]Sean Clifford[/autotag], is also day-to-day with a knee injury. Ohio seemed to come away from their opener without any additional injury concerns. The Bobcats are playing this season without running back O'Shaan Allison due to a shoulder injury suffered during fall camp. Sieh Bangura has quickly taken on the leading rusher role with the team with 116 yards and two touchdowns in Ohio's win over FAU last week.

Best pick for Penn State-Ohio

For the second striaght week, Penn State will be playing a team with the ability to move the football through the air. While Ohio may not have the hogs up front like Purdue did, the Bobcats should be able to rack up some big plays if Penn State's defense doesn't tighten up a bit. That is what makes this point spread a tad concerning for me. Penn State's offense can be slow to get going, but they should be able to get some scoring drives in bunches once they get some momentum. The concern is how consistent those scoring drives come along. There may be more than enough to grab a win, but Ohio seems like it could be capable of keeping things within four touchdowns for much of the game, and a late scoring drive or two of their own should be enough to help cover the spread in Ohio's favor. That's the way I'm leaning this week as we get the week started. We'll see if my confidence level is this high later in the week with our staff predictions.
Early prediction: Penn State 42, Ohio 20
and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

