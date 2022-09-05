ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

KVOE

Emporia State football to face Central Oklahoma

A showdown with Central Oklahoma is on tap Thursday night for the Emporia State football team. The Hornets looking to improve to 2-0. Central Oklahoma is looking for their first win. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins says they have to stay focused. Several Emporia State players will be playing in...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High football ready for home opener against Liberal

It’s week 2 of the high school football season and the Emporia High football team has confidence heading into its home opener Friday night against Liberal. The Spartans enter the game with a 1-0 record, the first time they’ve been 1-0 since the 2019 season. Coach Keaton Tuttle...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State football receiving votes in national coaches poll

The Emporia State football team is receiving a vote in this week’s national coaches poll. That makes 6 MIAA schools either ranked or receiving votes. Northwest Missouri State is ranked 2nd behind Ferris State. Nebraska Kearney is ranked 11th. Washburn, Pittsburg State, and Missouri Western are also receiving votes.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High Tuesday Schedule 9-6

The Emporia High volleyball team hosts a tournament. The Lady Spartans will play Topeka Hayden and Topeka High with matches beginning at 5 pm at Emporia High School. The Lady Spartans take a 6-2 record into the matches. The Emporia High gymnastics team goes to Newton for their first meet...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State University seeking Kansas Board of Regents approval for proposed framework aimed at addressing ongoing fiscal and enrollment needs

With an ever-changing education landscape coupled with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing decline in enrollment, Emporia State University is looking to utilize a recently extended tool through the Kansas Board of Regents to “realign” the university’s focus moving forward. As part of...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State administrators highlighting benefits of adjustments in place before Workforce Development Policy framework was submitted to Board of Regents this week

With concerns about potential program and job cuts, Emporia State administrators spent time on KVOE’s ESU Buzz discussing some of the benefits of the Workforce Management Policy framework submitted to the Kansas Board of Regents for approval and the need for changes at ESU. Senior Director of Diversity, Equity...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Audio – Wednesday – 09-07-22

Newsmaker: Emporia State Music Professor’s Allan Comstock and Gary Ziek preview the annual Gala Benefit Concert October 1st. Newsmaker 2: Visit Emporia Director LeLan Dains.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Fanestil’s Party Time Ham in Coolest Thing Made in Kansas contest

Depending on you like it, Fanestil’s Party Time Ham may well be hot on your plate. But it’s also up for a cool state honor. Voting is now underway for the Kansas Manufacturing Council’s Coolest Thing Made in Kansas contest. Emporia’s Fanestil Meats is in the People’s Choice category for its Party Time Ham. The contest also comes as Fanestil is in the thick of a major expansion of its facility in the 4700 block of West Highway 50, adding processing to its Fresh Local Market, cold storage and administration offices.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Trial dates set in Chase County shooting

Trial is coming before the end of this year in the case of a Milford man accused of shooting an Emporia man in western Chase County this past spring. Lyon County Chief Judge Jeff Larson set a three-day trial beginning Dec. 13 as part of a hearing this week for 38-year-old Eric McClure. A final pretrial hearing is set for Dec. 5.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia’s Hispanic Heritage Month activities begin Friday at ESU

Hispanic Heritage Month begins Sept. 15, and Emporia’s community calendar has two big activities coming. Up first, according to Nuestra Musica host Vic Rodriguez, is a campus celebration at Emporia State University on Friday. Activities will be from 5-7:30 pm at the Memorial Union Square. Activities shift to Las...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Topeka man to Newman following accident on Kansas Turnpike Wednesday morning

A Topeka man was hospitalized following an accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Wednesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log, the accident occurred at 6:15 am at mile marker 128.2 southbound, roughly half a mile south of the Emporia tollgate. KHP says 50-year-old Chad Redmond was traveling southbound in a 2001 Ford Expedition when the vehicle suffered an undisclosed mechanical failure.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

No hospital trips needed after reported injury wrecks in downtown Emporia, near DeBauge Family Sports Complex

A pair of reported injury crashes Tuesday led to no hospital transports but tied up traffic at their respective locations. One wreck happened around 1 pm at the intersection of Roads 180 and G. Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope says an eastbound Midland Care shuttle bus on Road 180 collided broadside with a northbound pickup on Road G, tipping the truck on its side and spilling its trailer load of lawn mowers.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Reported house fire northeast of Emporia put out before firefighters arrive

Four different Lyon County fire departments were dispatched to a reported house fire northeast of Emporia on Thursday afternoon. Emporia Rural, Hartford-Neosho Rapids, Miller and Reading fire crews responded to the 2000 block of Road U after a grease fire was reported around 3:45 pm. The fire was out before firefighters arrived.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Trio of reported structure fires in Allen ultimately connected to sewer smoke test

Allen has had several reports of structure fires that turned out to be related to a town project Thursday. From late Thursday morning into the early afternoon hours, three separate structure fires were reported to Lyon County Emergency Dispatch, triggering responses from Emporia, Allen-Admire, Miller and/or Reading. All three turned out to be part of the city’s sewer smoke test.
ALLEN, KS

