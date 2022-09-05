Read full article on original website
East Boston man charged with punching a mom and biting her child
EAST BOSTON — A man from East Boston is facing several charges, accused of punching a woman, and then biting that woman’s child. The alleged attack happened on September 3. Prosecutors say Anthony Scarcella, 32, was arrested following a disturbance on Highland Street. The victim told police that...
Broken pipe leaves massive crater in middle of Boston street
BOSTON — A broken fire pipe sent water gushing through a Boston neighborhood, leaving a massive crater in the middle of a street. The break created a river of water on A Street in the area of West Broadway and West 3rd Street late Wednesday night. Boston police have...
whdh.com
91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
ABC6.com
Fall River man sentenced to life in prison for deadly hammer attack
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for a deadly hammer attack from nearly two years ago. Adam Levesque, 42, was convicted last month of the murder of 39-year-old Lance Correia. On Oct. 9, 2018, Fall River police responded to...
4 arrested in connection with Pawtucket armed robbery
Four people are facing charges following an alleged armed robbery Tuesday night in Pawtucket.
ABC6.com
Family calls for justice after man arrested after assaulting 11-year-old boy
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family in Johnston is demanding justice after they said their 11-year-old son was attacked by a man this past weekend. The 11-year-old’s mother told ABC 6 News that her son was playing basketball with a 12-year-old boy when the game became physical. The...
2 men killed in Dorchester shooting identified by police
Tefan Ivy, 32, of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph died Sunday. Two men killed in a shooting in Dorchester early Sunday morning have been identified by police as Tefan Ivy, 32, of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph. A third man who was shot but not killed...
ABC6.com
Car submerges in river in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A car was found fully submerged in a river in Taunton on Tuesday night. Taunton firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to the West Water Street boat ramp. Everyone was confirmed to be out of the car, according to fire officials.
fallriverreporter.com
22-year-old Massachusetts man arrested while on pretrial release sentenced to prison on firearm, drug trafficking charges
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced yesterday in connection with his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy in which he possessed over 150 grams of cocaine base and other controlled substances and conspired to possess firearms. 22-year-old Phillips Charles, a/k/a “PHON C,” of Malden, was sentenced by U.S....
Victims identified in Dorchester triple-shooting
BOSTON — An investigation remains underway after a triple-shooting killed two people and left one person injured in Dorchester on Sunday morning. According to Boston Police, Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph were shot and killed over the weekend on Melbourne Street. A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive, police said.
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: Boston Police Looking to Identify the Operator of the Pictured Motor-Vehicle Involved in an Elderly Phone Scam in the Longwood Avenue Area
On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, a 79-year-old elderly male reported to police that he was scammed out of $13,500.00 in United States Currency. The victim reports he was contacted by a person claiming to be his grandson and told he was in jail for a serious accident where a 35-year-old female was seriously injured. A second person claiming to be a public defender got on the phone and told the victim that bail was set for $13,500.00 and that he could send a bail bondsman to his location to pick up the money. The victim stated that he needed to take a family member to a hospital in the Longwood area and agreed to meet in that area.
2012 New Bedford rape suspect released on bail
The New Bedford man charged in connection with a decade-old rape case has been released on bail, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
liveboston617.org
Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose
MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
Turnto10.com
Suspect arrested in Providence after fleeing Pawtucket scene
(WJAR) — A suspect is in custody while Pawtucket police are investigating three other suspects in a reported robbery and assault Tuesday night on Main Street. According to Pawtucket police, the victim told officials he was in a car at 915 Main St. when a gun and knife were shown. The victim claims he was assaulted and took off, running into International Liquors.
Coyote Bites Man as 7-Strong Pack Fatally Wounds Dog in Spree of Attacks
Police in Massachusetts are warning owners to be aware of their surroundings following multiple attacks by coyotes on pet dogs.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Correction Officer on Life Support After Inmate Attack: Union
Free weights should be removed from maximum and medium security prisons in the Bay State, after a correction officer was "violently assaulted" with gym equipment last week, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board said Tuesday. Correction Officer Matthew Tidman is on life support after being assaulted by an...
capecod.com
Wareham Police seek suspect in theft of large quantity of energy drinks from local supermarket
WAREHAM – Wareham Police is again seeking public assistance identifying the male in the attached photo. He is suspect in a larceny of a large amount of “Red Bull” energy drinks from Shaw’s. If you can identify this male please call Wareham Police Detectives @ 508-295-1204.
bpdnews.com
B2 Drug Control Unit Make Drug Trafficking Arrest
Following an investigation, Officers assigned to the District B2 Drug Control Unit applied for and were granted a search warrant for Shawn Bowden,48, of Boston. Officers were able to locate Bowden in the area of Nubian Square and observed Bowden make numerous street-level drug transactions. Bowden was stopped and Officers were able to recover approximately 22 grams of a white substance believed to be crack cocaine, a knife, and a quantity of US Currency.
fox5ny.com
Neighbor catches 5-year-old child dropped from burning home
BOSTON - A neighbor is being credited as a hero for catching a 5-year-old child that was dropped out of a window by the mother to escape a burning building. The Boston Fire Department said the 3-alarm "heavy" fire broke out over the weekend on Delford Street. Firefighters said a...
