On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, a 79-year-old elderly male reported to police that he was scammed out of $13,500.00 in United States Currency. The victim reports he was contacted by a person claiming to be his grandson and told he was in jail for a serious accident where a 35-year-old female was seriously injured. A second person claiming to be a public defender got on the phone and told the victim that bail was set for $13,500.00 and that he could send a bail bondsman to his location to pick up the money. The victim stated that he needed to take a family member to a hospital in the Longwood area and agreed to meet in that area.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO