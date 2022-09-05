ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Halifax, MA
Halifax, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston

2 men killed in Dorchester shooting identified by police

Tefan Ivy, 32, of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph died Sunday. Two men killed in a shooting in Dorchester early Sunday morning have been identified by police as Tefan Ivy, 32, of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph. A third man who was shot but not killed...
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Car submerges in river in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A car was found fully submerged in a river in Taunton on Tuesday night. Taunton firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to the West Water Street boat ramp. Everyone was confirmed to be out of the car, according to fire officials.
TAUNTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
Person
Patrick Wayne
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victims identified in Dorchester triple-shooting

BOSTON — An investigation remains underway after a triple-shooting killed two people and left one person injured in Dorchester on Sunday morning. According to Boston Police, Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph were shot and killed over the weekend on Melbourne Street. A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive, police said.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Community Alert: Boston Police Looking to Identify the Operator of the Pictured Motor-Vehicle Involved in an Elderly Phone Scam in the Longwood Avenue Area

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, a 79-year-old elderly male reported to police that he was scammed out of $13,500.00 in United States Currency. The victim reports he was contacted by a person claiming to be his grandson and told he was in jail for a serious accident where a 35-year-old female was seriously injured. A second person claiming to be a public defender got on the phone and told the victim that bail was set for $13,500.00 and that he could send a bail bondsman to his location to pick up the money. The victim stated that he needed to take a family member to a hospital in the Longwood area and agreed to meet in that area.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Rapper#Nova Scotia#Downtown Halifax#Violent Crime#Dartmouth#Halifax Regional Police
liveboston617.org

Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
MELROSE, MA
Turnto10.com

Suspect arrested in Providence after fleeing Pawtucket scene

(WJAR) — A suspect is in custody while Pawtucket police are investigating three other suspects in a reported robbery and assault Tuesday night on Main Street. According to Pawtucket police, the victim told officials he was in a car at 915 Main St. when a gun and knife were shown. The victim claims he was assaulted and took off, running into International Liquors.
PAWTUCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcboston.com

Mass. Correction Officer on Life Support After Inmate Attack: Union

Free weights should be removed from maximum and medium security prisons in the Bay State, after a correction officer was "violently assaulted" with gym equipment last week, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board said Tuesday. Correction Officer Matthew Tidman is on life support after being assaulted by an...
SHIRLEY, MA
bpdnews.com

B2 Drug Control Unit Make Drug Trafficking Arrest

Following an investigation, Officers assigned to the District B2 Drug Control Unit applied for and were granted a search warrant for Shawn Bowden,48, of Boston. Officers were able to locate Bowden in the area of Nubian Square and observed Bowden make numerous street-level drug transactions. Bowden was stopped and Officers were able to recover approximately 22 grams of a white substance believed to be crack cocaine, a knife, and a quantity of US Currency.
BOSTON, MA
fox5ny.com

Neighbor catches 5-year-old child dropped from burning home

BOSTON - A neighbor is being credited as a hero for catching a 5-year-old child that was dropped out of a window by the mother to escape a burning building. The Boston Fire Department said the 3-alarm "heavy" fire broke out over the weekend on Delford Street. Firefighters said a...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy