'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Lives Her ‘Dream’ Of Recording Classic Songs With Favorite Male Singers As She Bounces Back From Cancer
Actress, Singer And Breast Cancer Survivor Rita Wilson Touts New Album of Classics. Actress, singer and breast cancer survivor Rita Wilson is living her “dream” of recording an album of classic songs with some of her favorite male vocalists. On Instagram, she posted, ““I am elated to have...
The Queen Onscreen: 15 Actresses (And Actors) Who’ve Played Elizabeth II In Film And On TV
A remarkable range of actors have played Queen Elizabeth II, who died today at the age of 96. The range of takes on her life has been equally remarkable, from Oscar and Emmy-winning biopics, to comedies to family films to animated sendups. One actress has played the Royal for nearly as long as she reigned: Jeannette Charles has essayed the role at least five times over the course of 50 years. Three actresses have played Elizabeth during the run of The Crown, Season 5 of which is due soon from Netflix. A surprising number of men have played the part, as...
TIFF: Fest Opener ‘The Swimmers’ Receives 4-Minute Standing Ovation
Netflix’s The Swimmers, Sally El Hosaini’s drama based on a real journey of two young sisters from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, earned a 4-minute standing ovation at the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday night. And the biggest cheers from the rapturous Toronto audience were for Lebanese actresses and real-life sisters, Manal and Nathalie Issa, who played real-life sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini as all four young women appeared on stage at Roy Thomson Hall for the film’s world premiere. More from The Hollywood Reporter'End of the Road' Review: Queen Latifah and Ludacris Take a Detour in Lackluster Netflix...
‘Someone You Loved’ Singer-Songwriter Lewis Capaldi Says He Has Tourette Syndrome
In an Instagram live session, singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Tourette syndrome and is being treated with injections to manage symptoms. Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by sudden, repetitive, rapid, and unwanted movements or vocal sounds. The 25-year-old pop singer is best known for his No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles “Someone You Loved” and “Before You Go.” His debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent was the UK’s best-selling album in 2019 and 2020. “Someone You Loved” was nominated for the Grammy “Song of the Year” award, and became the longest-running Top 10 UK...
