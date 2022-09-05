ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian River High School (SRHS) Football Players Spotlight Week 3

The Sebastian River High School Sharks invite all of Sebastian to wear white for their 1st home game of the season on Friday, September 9th, against the South Fork Bulldogs; kick-off is at 7:00 pm. In addition, they will be hosting the Sebastian Sharks Youth football players and coaches. Seniors...
SEBASTIAN, FL
allthingstreasurecoast.com

Soroptimist of Stuart to Welcome Potential New Members

Soroptimist of Stuart is a nonprofit that believes in promoting friendships, providing community service and applying skills, talents and resources to improve access to education for women and girls - and they also know how to party with a purpose. If you’ve been wanting to learn more about this organization...
STUART, FL
The Associated Press

Bubbly Paws Expands to Florida

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Bubbly Paws, a self-service dog wash and full service dog grooming salon, is announcing their latest franchise location in Stuart, Florida, which is just outside of Jupiter. This is now the 4 th franchise location in the works for Bubbly Paws. “We are so excited to bring the Bubbly Paws concept to the Treasure Coast of Florida and our franchise owner couldn’t be a better fit for our concept and brand,” owner and CEO Keith Miller shared. The Stuart, FL Bubbly Paws location is still in the concept phase, but should be opening in early winter. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006212/en/ Bubbly Paws provides everything you need to make your dog look and feel their best. (Photo: Business Wire)
STUART, FL
The Associated Press

Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of Apartment Property in Melbourne

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC today announced its acquisition of management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit multi-family property in Melbourne, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005778/en/ Blue Roc Premier Properties expands in East Central Florida market with management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit apartment property in Melbourne. (Photo: Business Wire)
MELBOURNE, FL
travelweekly.com

Club Med is no longer operating Florida resort

Club Med has bid farewell to its all-inclusive resort in Port St. Lucie, Florida, with the brand announcing that it has ceased operations of the Club Med Sandpiper Bay. The move comes as the property changes hands, with owners Sandpiper Resort Properties Inc. and Holiday Village of Sandpiper Inc. recently selling the resort to development and hospitality group Altitude International Holdings.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Train Hits Car in Vero Beach

Vero Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-The Indian River Sheriff is reporting that a train hit a car Friday night. A driver got his vehicle stuck in the gravel while crossing the railroad tracks at Highlands Drive and Old Dixie Highway. The passing train was unable to stop in time and struck the...
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

PHOTO: Fire consumes home in Indian River County

FLORIDA RIDGE, Fla. (CBS12) — A house fire caused parts of Old Dixie Highway to shut down late Sunday evening. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office shared a photo on social media showing the home fully engulfed by the fire. The fire caused Old Dixie Highway to shut down...
sebastiandaily.com

Hygiene Products Drive for Homeless Sebastian High School Students

The Sebastian Exchange Club is having a hygiene products collection drive to help ensure that the homeless youth at Sebastian River High School have essential hygiene products. Sadly, many homeless and less fortunate teenage students attend Sebastian River High School. Being a teenager in this day and age is hard...
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Marina referendum threatens Three Corners future

Here’s what locally may be by far the most important question of 2022. How will an out-of-county judge rule on the Vero Beach City Council’s lawsuit seeking to remove from the November ballot a referendum that could derail – or at least significantly stall – the popular Three Corners project?
VERO BEACH, FL
cityofrockledge.org

Traffic Alert - Murrell Road

Beginning Monday, September 12th for approximately 1 week, a portion of Murrell Road will be resurfaced. Work hours will be from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Only one lane will be closed at a time. Please follow the posted temporary traffic control measures in place. Contact Public Works at (321) 221-7540, Opt. 3 with questions.
ROCKLEDGE, FL

