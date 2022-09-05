MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Bubbly Paws, a self-service dog wash and full service dog grooming salon, is announcing their latest franchise location in Stuart, Florida, which is just outside of Jupiter. This is now the 4 th franchise location in the works for Bubbly Paws. “We are so excited to bring the Bubbly Paws concept to the Treasure Coast of Florida and our franchise owner couldn’t be a better fit for our concept and brand,” owner and CEO Keith Miller shared. The Stuart, FL Bubbly Paws location is still in the concept phase, but should be opening in early winter. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006212/en/ Bubbly Paws provides everything you need to make your dog look and feel their best. (Photo: Business Wire)

STUART, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO