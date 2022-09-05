Read full article on original website
Sebastian River High School (SRHS) Football Players Spotlight Week 3
The Sebastian River High School Sharks invite all of Sebastian to wear white for their 1st home game of the season on Friday, September 9th, against the South Fork Bulldogs; kick-off is at 7:00 pm. In addition, they will be hosting the Sebastian Sharks Youth football players and coaches. Seniors...
Soroptimist of Stuart to Welcome Potential New Members
Soroptimist of Stuart is a nonprofit that believes in promoting friendships, providing community service and applying skills, talents and resources to improve access to education for women and girls - and they also know how to party with a purpose. If you’ve been wanting to learn more about this organization...
Kennedy Space Center offers discount admission to Central Florida residents
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering a discount on admission for Central Florida residents in select counties. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering a ticket discount to Central Florida residents. Residents of Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties can purchase tickets for $19...
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to offer discounted tickets to some Florida residents
Bubbly Paws Expands to Florida
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Bubbly Paws, a self-service dog wash and full service dog grooming salon, is announcing their latest franchise location in Stuart, Florida, which is just outside of Jupiter. This is now the 4 th franchise location in the works for Bubbly Paws. “We are so excited to bring the Bubbly Paws concept to the Treasure Coast of Florida and our franchise owner couldn’t be a better fit for our concept and brand,” owner and CEO Keith Miller shared. The Stuart, FL Bubbly Paws location is still in the concept phase, but should be opening in early winter. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006212/en/ Bubbly Paws provides everything you need to make your dog look and feel their best. (Photo: Business Wire)
Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of Apartment Property in Melbourne
LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC today announced its acquisition of management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit multi-family property in Melbourne, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005778/en/ Blue Roc Premier Properties expands in East Central Florida market with management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit apartment property in Melbourne. (Photo: Business Wire)
Club Med is no longer operating Florida resort
Club Med has bid farewell to its all-inclusive resort in Port St. Lucie, Florida, with the brand announcing that it has ceased operations of the Club Med Sandpiper Bay. The move comes as the property changes hands, with owners Sandpiper Resort Properties Inc. and Holiday Village of Sandpiper Inc. recently selling the resort to development and hospitality group Altitude International Holdings.
The Most Beautiful Lesser-Known Beaches in Florida, According to Must See Places
If you ask a crowd of people to identify the most beautiful beach in Florida, you'll likely get several answers. Everyone has his or her own opinion based on personal experience, preference, and perceptions. However, travel websites often list what they believe are the most beautiful beaches Florida has to offer, and Must See Places is no exception.
Train Hits Car in Vero Beach
Vero Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-The Indian River Sheriff is reporting that a train hit a car Friday night. A driver got his vehicle stuck in the gravel while crossing the railroad tracks at Highlands Drive and Old Dixie Highway. The passing train was unable to stop in time and struck the...
PHOTO: Fire consumes home in Indian River County
FLORIDA RIDGE, Fla. (CBS12) — A house fire caused parts of Old Dixie Highway to shut down late Sunday evening. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office shared a photo on social media showing the home fully engulfed by the fire. The fire caused Old Dixie Highway to shut down...
FWC report: Florida boater who vanished at sea believed to have fallen overboard
The couple taking a pleasant late afternoon stroll along the surf of Melbourne Beach last May came across a startling discovery, quickly calling 911 to report: “In South Melbourne Beach on the ocean — there's a boat that has washed ashore. There's nobody in it.”. So where was...
Missing Vero Beach boater Dale Hossfield believed to have fallen overboard, FWC report finds
Hygiene Products Drive for Homeless Sebastian High School Students
The Sebastian Exchange Club is having a hygiene products collection drive to help ensure that the homeless youth at Sebastian River High School have essential hygiene products. Sadly, many homeless and less fortunate teenage students attend Sebastian River High School. Being a teenager in this day and age is hard...
Family of missing Vero Beach boater files complaint against FWC investigators alleging negligence
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Months after Dale Hossfield’sempty boat ran aground in Melbourne Beach, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its investigative report concluding the 68-year-old Vero Beach man fell off his boat half a mile offshore. Despite a massive, six-day search by the Coast Guard,...
Marina referendum threatens Three Corners future
Here’s what locally may be by far the most important question of 2022. How will an out-of-county judge rule on the Vero Beach City Council’s lawsuit seeking to remove from the November ballot a referendum that could derail – or at least significantly stall – the popular Three Corners project?
Woman sailing from Florida to Bahamas killed in shark attack, cruise line says
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - A woman traveling on a Royal Caribbean cruise out of Port Canaveral, Florida has died from injuries she sustained during an encounter with a shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 News. The incident involved a 58-year-old woman from...
Traffic Alert - Murrell Road
Beginning Monday, September 12th for approximately 1 week, a portion of Murrell Road will be resurfaced. Work hours will be from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Only one lane will be closed at a time. Please follow the posted temporary traffic control measures in place. Contact Public Works at (321) 221-7540, Opt. 3 with questions.
Snorkeling tourist on cruise out of Port Canaveral killed by shark in Bahamas
Glades Mulch Fire in Port St. Lucie expected to continue burning for weeks
The Glades Mulch Fire in Port St. Lucie is expected to continue burning for weeks. The St. Lucie Fire District tweeted that the fire is smoldering and burning over 28 acres and millions of tons of organic matter, which can get as high as four stories. "Unfortunately, there is simply...
