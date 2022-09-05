ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

CPD investigates double shooting on Chattanooga's north shore

CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital late Tuesday night. Police were called to the 100 block of Trewhitt St on the north shore about 9:34 pm on the report of multiple persons shot. According to Chattanooga police, a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Two shootings in Chattanooga Tuesday night

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a pair of new shootings in the city on Tuesday night. Two people were shot around 9:30 in North Chattanooga. Police don’t have many details yet, but it happened in the 100 block of Trewhitt Street. A male and female were...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Suspect arrested for fatal East Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made more arrests in a fatal shooting and robbery from earlier this summer in East Chattanooga. It happened on July 31st at 2500 O’Rear Street near Glass Street. 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City was killed. On Wednesday afternoon, fugitive officers and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Three suspects charged in Bradley County drive by shooting

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators have charged three people with a drive by shooting back in June. They say that the shots were fired into a home in Rolling Brook around 1 AM when five people, including children, were inside. None of them were hit. Sheriff’s officers...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
WTVCFOX

Truck crashes into house in Chattanooga Thursday, CFD says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck knocked down a powerline and crashed into a home in Chattanooga Thursday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened in the 1900 block of Ivy Street:. There were minor injuries, CFD says. No other details were provided.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

One shot, another stabbed on 13th Street according to CPD

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say two men have been sent to the hospital after one was shot and another was stabbed in the back. CPD says they originally responded to a call of a man that was shot. His injuries are non-life-threatening. While authorities were on the scene,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Two teens shot Wednesday evening

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two teenagers were shot somewhere in Chattanooga earlier this evening. They both walked into the Emergency Room with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators are not clear on where it happened at this point. The victims are an 18 year old male and a juvenile. If you have...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Moped driver seriously injured in morning wreck

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Moped rider was seriously injured in an early morning wreck in Cleveland. It happened on Keith Street at Northwood Drive just after 5 AM. Cleveland Police investigators say both the Moped and the vehicle were heading south on Keith Street, when the vehicle ran into the back of the Moped in the right lane.
CLEVELAND, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for Sept. 8

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The caller advised his ex-wife entered his home and took property. On scene police spoke with a male subject. He advised a female subject entered the home and took his passport with a Mexico visa. She also caused damage to the home while trying to enter. There is an active Conditions of Release in place through East Ridge City Court. Police are seeking warrants for the arrest of the female subject on the charges of violation of conditions of release, aggravated burglary, theft of property, and vandalism.
EAST RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Kidnapping Victim Found in East Ridge

Officers responded to a BOLO early Monday morning for a gray Ford F150 with Missouri registration plates. The driver was wanted in connection with a kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault in Poplar Bluff Missouri. Police located the vehicle and it’s owner, Chris Luecke, at the Fairfield Inn on Mack Smith...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

Witness recalls shooting at Chattanooga strip mall over the weekend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What should have been a weekend off was instead a busy one for Chattanooga police with several calls involving firearms. Police say a person was dropped off at a hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries. And someone else reported that someone took their vehicle and cellphone at...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

HCDE: Student found with gun at Hardy Elementary School

A Hamilton County Schools spokesman confirms they found a student with a gun at Hardy Elementary School on Tuesday morning. The district says staff and the Student Safety Officer acted quickly and contacted law enforcement. They say the incident was addressed according to district and school procedure. The district says...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
darnews.com

Kidnapping victim saved in Tennessee, suspect arrested

A kidnapping suspect is in custody and his victim has been rescued, according to law enforcement. The FBI has been asked to review the case by Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley. At 12:29 a.m. Monday, the Poplar Bluff Police Department received a report an adult female had been taken...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO

