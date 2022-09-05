Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
CPD investigates double shooting on Chattanooga's north shore
CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital late Tuesday night. Police were called to the 100 block of Trewhitt St on the north shore about 9:34 pm on the report of multiple persons shot. According to Chattanooga police, a...
WDEF
Two shootings in Chattanooga Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a pair of new shootings in the city on Tuesday night. Two people were shot around 9:30 in North Chattanooga. Police don’t have many details yet, but it happened in the 100 block of Trewhitt Street. A male and female were...
WDEF
Suspect arrested for fatal East Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made more arrests in a fatal shooting and robbery from earlier this summer in East Chattanooga. It happened on July 31st at 2500 O’Rear Street near Glass Street. 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City was killed. On Wednesday afternoon, fugitive officers and...
WDEF
Three suspects charged in Bradley County drive by shooting
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators have charged three people with a drive by shooting back in June. They say that the shots were fired into a home in Rolling Brook around 1 AM when five people, including children, were inside. None of them were hit. Sheriff’s officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVCFOX
Truck crashes into house in Chattanooga Thursday, CFD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck knocked down a powerline and crashed into a home in Chattanooga Thursday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened in the 1900 block of Ivy Street:. There were minor injuries, CFD says. No other details were provided.
WTVCFOX
One shot, another stabbed on 13th Street according to CPD
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say two men have been sent to the hospital after one was shot and another was stabbed in the back. CPD says they originally responded to a call of a man that was shot. His injuries are non-life-threatening. While authorities were on the scene,...
WDEF
Two teens shot Wednesday evening
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two teenagers were shot somewhere in Chattanooga earlier this evening. They both walked into the Emergency Room with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators are not clear on where it happened at this point. The victims are an 18 year old male and a juvenile. If you have...
WTVC
13-year-old charged in Chattanooga fire setting spree, says fire department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 13-year-old is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting a string of fires in the Woodmore area of Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. They say the 13-year-old, who is not being identified because of his age, is accused of setting fire to two homes,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVCFOX
3 arrested for drive-by shooting at Cleveland home, says sheriff's office
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting at a Cleveland home in June, the Bradley County Sheriff's Office says. On Tuesday, June 28th the BCSO says shots were fired from the street toward a home in the Rolling Brook Community. BCSO...
WDEF
Moped driver seriously injured in morning wreck
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Moped rider was seriously injured in an early morning wreck in Cleveland. It happened on Keith Street at Northwood Drive just after 5 AM. Cleveland Police investigators say both the Moped and the vehicle were heading south on Keith Street, when the vehicle ran into the back of the Moped in the right lane.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for Sept. 8
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The caller advised his ex-wife entered his home and took property. On scene police spoke with a male subject. He advised a female subject entered the home and took his passport with a Mexico visa. She also caused damage to the home while trying to enter. There is an active Conditions of Release in place through East Ridge City Court. Police are seeking warrants for the arrest of the female subject on the charges of violation of conditions of release, aggravated burglary, theft of property, and vandalism.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Kidnapping Victim Found in East Ridge
Officers responded to a BOLO early Monday morning for a gray Ford F150 with Missouri registration plates. The driver was wanted in connection with a kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault in Poplar Bluff Missouri. Police located the vehicle and it’s owner, Chris Luecke, at the Fairfield Inn on Mack Smith...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVCFOX
Witness recalls shooting at Chattanooga strip mall over the weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What should have been a weekend off was instead a busy one for Chattanooga police with several calls involving firearms. Police say a person was dropped off at a hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries. And someone else reported that someone took their vehicle and cellphone at...
WTVC
HCDE: Student found with gun at Hardy Elementary School
A Hamilton County Schools spokesman confirms they found a student with a gun at Hardy Elementary School on Tuesday morning. The district says staff and the Student Safety Officer acted quickly and contacted law enforcement. They say the incident was addressed according to district and school procedure. The district says...
WTVC
Ringgold cyclist arrested for allegedly committing battery at Chickamauga Battlefield
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — A Ringgold cyclist is facing charges for allegedly riding through an active work zone, pepper spraying a construction worker, and pointing a stun gun at him at Chickamauga Battlefield, the National Park Service says. National Park Service law enforcement rangers responded to a physical altercation...
WTVCFOX
Man fighting for his life after shooting early Monday morning, Chattanooga Police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police responded a local hospital on reports that a person had been shot overnight. There are not many details available at this time, but they do know the victim was dropped off at the hospital with life threatening injuries. Police were not able to obtain...
darnews.com
Kidnapping victim saved in Tennessee, suspect arrested
A kidnapping suspect is in custody and his victim has been rescued, according to law enforcement. The FBI has been asked to review the case by Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley. At 12:29 a.m. Monday, the Poplar Bluff Police Department received a report an adult female had been taken...
Alleged killer identified in 33-year-old Dade County homicide cold case
The identity of a man believed to have killed a woman in Dade County almost 34 years ago has been revealed using genealo...
WTVC
McKamey looking for owner of pig who ran loose through Chattanooga neighborhood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — McKamey Animal Shelter is looking for the owner of a pig who ran loose through a Chattanooga neighborhood Wednesday. They say he was found roaming near the intersection of Terrell Street and Gillespie Road. McKamey's Animal Protection Team successfully trapped Mr. Pig and transported him back...
FBI identifies killer in 1988 north Georgia cold case murder
ATLANTA — UPDATE: The FBI's Atlanta special agent in charge said DNA testing had identified Henry Fredrick "Hoss" Wise as the killer of Stacey Lyn Chahorski, a Michigan woman who went missing in Dade County in 1988. Wise died in 1999 in a stunt car accident, authorities said, at...
Comments / 0