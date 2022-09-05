ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Heat advisory remains in effect for Paso Robles

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
Weekday temperatures expected in the triple digits this week, significant cooldown on its way

– A heat advisory is currently in effect for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Luis Obispo County Mountains as well as Cuyama Valley, Antelope Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains, and Southern Salinas Valley.

Dangerously hot conditions are expected with temperatures up to 113. The heat advisory will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur, warns the NWS.

Tips for high temperatures:

  • Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
  • Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
  • Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
  • Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
  • To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
  • Heat stroke is an emergency – Call 911.

Significantly cooler daytime highs in the upper 80s and even a chance of rain are expected by the weekend, according to Weather Underground.

