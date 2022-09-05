Read full article on original website
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Eyewitness News
State’s 9/11 ceremony set for tonight in Westport
WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s annual Sept. 11 memorial ceremony is set for Thursday evening in Westport. Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz invited members of the public to attend and honor the lives of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The ceremony is...
New Haven Independent
Ansonia Firefighter's Name To Be Added To State Memorial
ANSONIA – The memory of a firefighter whose line of duty death was not recognized more than 100 years ago will finally receive recognition from the state. Valley volunteer firefighters, specifically members of Eagle Hose Hook & Ladder Co. in Ansonia, did the research and submitted the paperwork to make sure that the late Samuel E. Cotter’s name will be added to the Connecticut Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Windsor Locks.
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
Eyewitness News
Family speaks out after Hartford cemetery used as dumping ground for trash
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A local family is searching for answers after the resting place of their loved one has been trashed and left unkept. Throughout the grounds at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Hartford, there are a lot of overgrown weeds and trees. It also looks like someone dumped...
Register Citizen
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended
The Hartford Love mural project is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. A local artist who lives in Hartford and he has been chosen to become one of the 30 artists selected for the Hartford Love mural project. Updated: 2 hours ago. Some students could be waiting more...
The time Queen Elizabeth set foot in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Queen Elizabeth II never made an official visit to Connecticut but did arrive in New Haven on the royal yacht Britannia before jetting off to Virginia from Tweed-New Haven Airport. The visit was part of a series of stops when the Queen and Prince Philip...
Eyewitness News
Wethersfield Police Department opens wellness room for officers, staff
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The Wethersfield Police Department is demonstrating just how important it is to care for your mental health. It’s dedicated a room inside the headquarters just for its officers and staff who work there. Just down the hall from the evidence locker room is a room...
Eyewitness News
Mansfield Public Schools continue to have bus issues
This order was issued after the...
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
Student hit by car at dismissal
MANCHESTER — Police say a car struck a Bennet Academy student who was walking home from school after dismissal Wednesday afternoon. Police Lt. Ryan Shea said the 10-year-old student was hit on Main Street around 3 p.m. The student was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, he said.
Eyewitness News
Neighbors fight to save historic home in Clinton
CLINTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Neighbors in one shoreline town are fighting to save a historic home that dates back more than 230 years. “I think everybody was shocked, it’s a historic home, so the idea of destroying that is not right,” said Liza Thayer, Clinton. Last month a...
Restaurants evacuated as crews respond to New Haven fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in New Haven were evacuated Wednesday night as crews responded to a fire. According to the New Haven Fire Department, crews responded to a small fire that had to be “chased around” at 167 Orange St. The restaurant received moderate damage. Officials said smoke prevented locating the fire at […]
Man sentenced to 16 years for deadly Wallingford stabbing
A Meriden man was sentenced for a deadly stabbing during a fight outside the Corner Cafe in Wallingford in January 2021.
Eyewitness News
New Haven police looking at partial video of possible hate crime assault near Yale
This order was issued after the...
NewsTimes
DORO Marketplace coming to Windsor Locks, close to Bradley Airport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. West Hartford-based DORO Restaurant Group is planning a second location of its DORO Marketplace, a European-style bakery and cafe, in Windsor Locks. The new cafe will be at 2 National Drive, at the site of a former Papa Gino's....
Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
Eyewitness News
Man extradited from Hawaii for 2011 homicide in Ansonia
ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in Ansonia more than 11 years ago. Andrew Spino, 34, was taken into custody in Hawaii for the May 16, 2011 shooting of Isaia Hernandez. Hernandez was killed in the parking lot of an Xtra...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: City of Torrington orders Pig Sanctuary to “cease and desist” operations; court hearing pending
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A battle over 2 acres: A Torrington pig sanctuary, under scrutiny, for not having enough land. The owner says the animals are well taken care of, while the city says the sanctuary owner is breaking the law. The sanctuary owner, Audrey Curtis, says she was born...
Eyewitness News
Charges made in Milford larceny case before fatal crash in Stratford
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury family is still grieving after their son was killed in a car crash last month. 26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy was killed last month after his truck was struck by 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport. Police say Blackburn was involved in a larceny at a Walmart...
