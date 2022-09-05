ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cromwell, CT

Eyewitness News

State's 9/11 ceremony set for tonight in Westport

WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's annual Sept. 11 memorial ceremony is set for Thursday evening in Westport. Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz invited members of the public to attend and honor the lives of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The ceremony is...
WESTPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Firefighter's Name To Be Added To State Memorial

ANSONIA – The memory of a firefighter whose line of duty death was not recognized more than 100 years ago will finally receive recognition from the state. Valley volunteer firefighters, specifically members of Eagle Hose Hook & Ladder Co. in Ansonia, did the research and submitted the paperwork to make sure that the late Samuel E. Cotter's name will be added to the Connecticut Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Windsor Locks.
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won't be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Cromwell, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Cromwell, CT
Register Citizen

Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'

Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended

The Hartford Love mural project is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. A local artist who lives in Hartford and he has been chosen to become one of the 30 artists selected for the Hartford Love mural project. Updated: 2 hours ago. Some students could be waiting more...
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

The time Queen Elizabeth set foot in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Queen Elizabeth II never made an official visit to Connecticut but did arrive in New Haven on the royal yacht Britannia before jetting off to Virginia from Tweed-New Haven Airport. The visit was part of a series of stops when the Queen and Prince Philip...
NEW HAVEN, CT
#Mayor#Mourning#Politics Local#Ct#Cromwell Town#Town Council#Air Force#State
Eyewitness News

Mansfield Public Schools continue to have bus issues

The Hartford Love mural project is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. A local artist who lives in Hartford and he has been chosen to become one of the 30 artists selected for the Hartford Love mural project. Updated: 2 hours ago. This order was issued after the...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Student hit by car at dismissal

MANCHESTER — Police say a car struck a Bennet Academy student who was walking home from school after dismissal Wednesday afternoon. Police Lt. Ryan Shea said the 10-year-old student was hit on Main Street around 3 p.m. The student was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, he said.
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Neighbors fight to save historic home in Clinton

CLINTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Neighbors in one shoreline town are fighting to save a historic home that dates back more than 230 years. "I think everybody was shocked, it's a historic home, so the idea of destroying that is not right," said Liza Thayer, Clinton. Last month a...
CLINTON, CT
WTNH

Restaurants evacuated as crews respond to New Haven fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in New Haven were evacuated Wednesday night as crews responded to a fire. According to the New Haven Fire Department, crews responded to a small fire that had to be "chased around" at 167 Orange St. The restaurant received moderate damage. Officials said smoke prevented locating the fire at […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Man extradited from Hawaii for 2011 homicide in Ansonia

ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in Ansonia more than 11 years ago. Andrew Spino, 34, was taken into custody in Hawaii for the May 16, 2011 shooting of Isaia Hernandez. Hernandez was killed in the parking lot of an Xtra...
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

Charges made in Milford larceny case before fatal crash in Stratford

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury family is still grieving after their son was killed in a car crash last month. 26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy was killed last month after his truck was struck by 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport. Police say Blackburn was involved in a larceny at a Walmart...
STRATFORD, CT

