Takoma Park, MD

Takoma Park, MD
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
City
Takoma Park, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MD
#Shooting#Park Police#Violent Crime#The Advance Auto Parts#Eastern Ave#Crime Solvers
Daily Voice

Teen Charged As Adult In Overnight Carjacking Hours After Prince George's Curfew Announced

A Prince George's County 16-year-old has been arrested for an overnight carjacking hours after a teen curfew was announced by the County, authorities say. The teenage boy is being charged as an adult after carjacking a victim at gunpoint outside of a convenience store in the 13300 block of Baltimore Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
LAUREL, MD
WUSA9

Police: 2 people taken into custody after hitting officer with car in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been taken into custody after police say an officer was hit by a car in Prince George's County Wednesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers in the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane noticed a car parked illegally. When they went to investigate, the suspects sped away, hitting one of the officers in the lower body.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Collision In P.G. County

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington. The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV

(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Police ID man killed in one of two Montgomery County stabbings

Police have identified the man killed in one of two separate stabbings in Montgomery County, Maryland. Police found Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring, dead with stab wounds Saturday in Rockville. It was one of two stabbings for which Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, has been arrested. Just before 10...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

23-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Committing an Armed Robbery and Two Armed Carjackings (Robbery and One Carjacking Took Place in Montgomery County).

Per the U.S. Attorney, District of Maryland – U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Rashaun Onley, age 23, of Washington, D.C., today to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on federal charges of committing an armed commercial robbery, carjacking, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Onley has been detained since his arrest.
WASHINGTON, DC
