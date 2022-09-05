Read full article on original website
Detectives search for man wanted for stealing DC Police vehicle
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a man they suspect of stealing a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle early Sunday morning. The suspect was caught on surveillance video. Investigators are asking for the public's help to find the man. The theft happened just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4,...
Charles Co Sheriff seeks suspect in 2013 murder of Indian Head man
September 6, 2022, marked the 9th anniversary of the homicide of Melvin Brown, who was a 31-year-old resident of Indian Head. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Melvin and his family. On September 7, 2013, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the La […]
foxbaltimore.com
Police ask for public's help to identify suspect in question in northeast fatal shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that took place in august in northeast Baltimore. Homicide detectives say they are looking for information related to a shooting in the 4200 block of Parkside Drive on...
Police investigating fatal shooting in Lewisdale
LEWSIDALE, MD – police in lewisdale are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Monday...
Police search for suspect vehicle in case of 14-year-old shot in the head
WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding a vehicle they believe was involved in the shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Northwest D.C. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of 7th Street NW just before 10:15 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived they found a...
fox5dc.com
28-year-old Leesburg woman charged with murdering man in Loudoun County: police
LEESBURG, Va. - A 28-year-old Leesburg woman is under arrest after police say she shot and killed a man inside a home in Loudoun County. Officers responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court shortly after 10 p.m. on September 7 for a reported shooting. Investigators...
D.C. Police Need Help Locating Suspect Who Shot Juvenile Multiple Times
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department’s Sixth District Detectives are asking for...
WTOP
Police: Driver, passengers in custody after car chase in Prince George’s Co.
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say a car chase ensued after a routine patrol approached an illegally parked car in District Heights. One officer was injured in the incident. Police told WTOP that around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday evening, officers were approaching an illegally parked car on the 3300...
Teen Charged As Adult In Overnight Carjacking Hours After Prince George's Curfew Announced
A Prince George's County 16-year-old has been arrested for an overnight carjacking hours after a teen curfew was announced by the County, authorities say. The teenage boy is being charged as an adult after carjacking a victim at gunpoint outside of a convenience store in the 13300 block of Baltimore Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
NBC Washington
Men Robbed Undercover Officer Before Fatal Woodbridge Police Shooting: Police
Prince William County police released new information Wednesday on what preceded the shooting involving police in a neighborhood of Woodbridge, Virginia, that left a 19-year-old man dead and another man injured. Police say three men met an undercover detective to buy “a large quantity of suspected fentanyl pills” and an...
Police: 2 people taken into custody after hitting officer with car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been taken into custody after police say an officer was hit by a car in Prince George's County Wednesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers in the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane noticed a car parked illegally. When they went to investigate, the suspects sped away, hitting one of the officers in the lower body.
D.C. Police Investigating Shooting, Suspect Captured on Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Third District of the Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating a shooting...
fox5dc.com
Woman pushed out of car in Arlington after requesting rideshare; Suspect arrested
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested in connection with pushing a woman out of a car after she requested a rideshare service, Arlington County Police say. Willie James Clements, 59, of Upper Marlboro, MD is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Grand Larceny and Hit...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Collision In P.G. County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington. The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road...
D.C. Burglar Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a burglary which took...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
mocoshow.com
Investigators Seek Information About Armed Robbery That Occurred on Monday Night
Per Takoma Park Police: On September 5, at approximately 9:53 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the intersection of Hammond Avenue and Anne Street for the report of an armed robbery. The victim was walking towards University Boulevard on Anne Street when he was approached by two male suspects who...
WTOP
Police ID man killed in one of two Montgomery County stabbings
Police have identified the man killed in one of two separate stabbings in Montgomery County, Maryland. Police found Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring, dead with stab wounds Saturday in Rockville. It was one of two stabbings for which Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, has been arrested. Just before 10...
Juvenile Among Two Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Homicide Branch of the Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating a shooting...
mocoshow.com
23-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Committing an Armed Robbery and Two Armed Carjackings (Robbery and One Carjacking Took Place in Montgomery County).
Per the U.S. Attorney, District of Maryland – U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Rashaun Onley, age 23, of Washington, D.C., today to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on federal charges of committing an armed commercial robbery, carjacking, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Onley has been detained since his arrest.
