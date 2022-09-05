ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

live5news.com

Crews request air ambulance after Williamsburg Co. crash

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Fire Department is on the scene of a Thursday crash that left someone trapped inside a vehicle. Crews responded to the intersection of Inglenook Road and Hemingway Highway in the Kingstree area. In a tweet, the fire department confirmed the entrapment and...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
County
Darlington County, SC
Darlington County, SC
Accidents
Darlington County, SC
Crime & Safety
wpde.com

Driver ejected from vehicle during deadly crash in Darlington County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Darlington County Sunday night. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said the driver of a 2001 Chevy Tahoe was...
WBTW News13

Man dies after being hit by car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man died Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Paul Chavis, 56, died after he was hit by a car just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on Oxendine School Road, Lewis said. Chavis was walking […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Florence woman killed in single-vehicle crash, police investigating

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) -- A woman was killed Sunday evening following a single-vehicle crash in Florence. Timesha Annika Hough, 24, of Florence, died in the crash according to Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken. Hough was driving at a high speed when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

1 dead after crash with tractor-trailer in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a crash with a tractor-trailer in Dillon County Sunday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-95 near mile marker 188, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said a 2004 Porsche SUV and a 2020 tractor-trailer Freightliner...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to SCHP. A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on West Billy Farrow Highway when […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man charged with murder in 2019 Timmonsville shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with murder in connection with a 2019 shooting in Timmonsville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Rovay Alvon Dickson, 31, of Timmonsville, was arrested and charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. Dickson was allegedly involved in a shooting on […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

72-year-old Florence man inappropriately touched child, deputies say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old Florence man is accused of inappropriately touching a young child, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Michael Dean was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11. He’s held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond as […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Dillon County Sheriff’s Office seeks info after fatal club shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon County deputies are investigating a fatal club shooting over the weekend. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Showroom Club on Willis Street in Latta Sunday morning, around 2:39 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Responding deputies found Tyshaun Ra’Sheen Bethea,...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

One killed in motorcycle crash on Lachiotte Road in Lugoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County coroner has identified a motorcyclist involved in a wreck over the weekend. The coroner says 57 year-old Ronnie Layton Junior was riding on Lachiotte Road and US highway 601 in Lugoff Saturday when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle. He...
LUGOFF, SC
wpde.com

Death investigation underway in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — NC Highway Patrol is investigating a death Thursday night in the area of Academy Road in Scotland County, according to officials. Right now, officials said it's not clear the circumstances surrounding the death. ABC15 is told more information could be released Friday.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Prosecution: Suspect broke into 80-year-old Horry County woman’s home before kidnapping, ate frozen pizza

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The trial started on Wednesday morning for a man accused of kidnapping an 80-year-old woman from her home in Nichols and then killing her. Dominique Brand is charged with kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in the death of a person in a manner to constitute murder.
NICHOLS, SC
News19 WLTX

Motorcyclist killed in Saturday evening crash identified

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding the death of a motorcyclist on Saturday evening. According to Coroner David West, the motorcyclist was involved in a crash around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 60 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff. West...
LUGOFF, SC
WBTW News13

Florence police respond to armed robbery in Walmart parking lot

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police responded to a Walmart parking lot regarding the armed robbery of an individual Wednesday night. Police were called to the parking lot of a Walmart at 230 Beltline Drive across from West Florence High School in reference to the armed robbery of an individual around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according […]
FLORENCE, SC

