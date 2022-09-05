Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
2 people sent to hospital following fiery crash in Hartsville, official says
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are in the hospital following a two-car crash Thursday afternoon where one of the vehicles caught fire on Highway 151 at New Market Road in Hartsville, according to Hartsville Fire Chief Jeff Burr. The conditions of those hurt aren't being released at this...
WMBF
Coroner identifies victim in Highway 52 crash involving tractor-trailer
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken, has identified the victim as Emanuel Sentel Burgess, 41, of Coward. The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday near...
Pickup driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer on Highway 52 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver was killed Tuesday morning in a collision with a tractor-trailer on Highway 52 near Scranton in Florence County, authorities said. It happened about 7:35 a.m. near Sparrow Road when a 2006 Chevrolet pickup traveling south crossed the median and hit a 2003 Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was […]
live5news.com
Crews request air ambulance after Williamsburg Co. crash
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Fire Department is on the scene of a Thursday crash that left someone trapped inside a vehicle. Crews responded to the intersection of Inglenook Road and Hemingway Highway in the Kingstree area. In a tweet, the fire department confirmed the entrapment and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Driver ejected from vehicle during deadly crash in Darlington County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Darlington County Sunday night. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said the driver of a 2001 Chevy Tahoe was...
Man dies after being hit by car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man died Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Paul Chavis, 56, died after he was hit by a car just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on Oxendine School Road, Lewis said. Chavis was walking […]
WMBF
Florence woman killed in single-vehicle crash, police investigating
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) -- A woman was killed Sunday evening following a single-vehicle crash in Florence. Timesha Annika Hough, 24, of Florence, died in the crash according to Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken. Hough was driving at a high speed when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a...
wpde.com
1 dead after crash with tractor-trailer in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a crash with a tractor-trailer in Dillon County Sunday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-95 near mile marker 188, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said a 2004 Porsche SUV and a 2020 tractor-trailer Freightliner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to SCHP. A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on West Billy Farrow Highway when […]
Bond revoked for man accused of killing North Carolina hemp farmer in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Bond was revoked in late August for a man accused of killing a North Carolina hemp farmer in Darlington County in 2021, according to 4th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Monty Bell. The state filed a motion to revoke bond for De’Angelo Marquell McFarland and it was heard by Judge Michael Holt […]
Man charged with murder in 2019 Timmonsville shooting
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with murder in connection with a 2019 shooting in Timmonsville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Rovay Alvon Dickson, 31, of Timmonsville, was arrested and charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. Dickson was allegedly involved in a shooting on […]
72-year-old Florence man inappropriately touched child, deputies say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old Florence man is accused of inappropriately touching a young child, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Michael Dean was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11. He’s held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond as […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Man's cell phone pinged near home of Horry Co. woman he's accused of killing: FBI
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of 30-year-old Dominique Brand for the murder of Horry County woman, Mary Ann Elvington, last march in Marion County. Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that Brand drank a bottle of water and cooked frozen pizza at the home of the...
WMBF
Dillon County Sheriff’s Office seeks info after fatal club shooting
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon County deputies are investigating a fatal club shooting over the weekend. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Showroom Club on Willis Street in Latta Sunday morning, around 2:39 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Responding deputies found Tyshaun Ra’Sheen Bethea,...
abccolumbia.com
One killed in motorcycle crash on Lachiotte Road in Lugoff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County coroner has identified a motorcyclist involved in a wreck over the weekend. The coroner says 57 year-old Ronnie Layton Junior was riding on Lachiotte Road and US highway 601 in Lugoff Saturday when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle. He...
wpde.com
Death investigation underway in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — NC Highway Patrol is investigating a death Thursday night in the area of Academy Road in Scotland County, according to officials. Right now, officials said it's not clear the circumstances surrounding the death. ABC15 is told more information could be released Friday.
WMBF
Prosecution: Suspect broke into 80-year-old Horry County woman’s home before kidnapping, ate frozen pizza
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The trial started on Wednesday morning for a man accused of kidnapping an 80-year-old woman from her home in Nichols and then killing her. Dominique Brand is charged with kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in the death of a person in a manner to constitute murder.
Motorcyclist killed in Saturday evening crash identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding the death of a motorcyclist on Saturday evening. According to Coroner David West, the motorcyclist was involved in a crash around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 60 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff. West...
Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for role in gang-related 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for his role in a gang-related shooting on Ocean Boulevard in 2020, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the […]
Florence police respond to armed robbery in Walmart parking lot
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police responded to a Walmart parking lot regarding the armed robbery of an individual Wednesday night. Police were called to the parking lot of a Walmart at 230 Beltline Drive across from West Florence High School in reference to the armed robbery of an individual around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according […]
Comments / 1