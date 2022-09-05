Read full article on original website
KU Soccer Mauls UMKC 3-0
After a hard loss against Missouri on Sunday, the Kansas Jayhawks beat up the UMKC Kangaroos 3-0 Thursday night. The Childers sisters both scored goals and Shira Elinav scored her 4th goal of the season to give KU the win. On the defensive side, Kansas keeper Melania Pasar got the...
Kansas Mauls UMKC
The Kansas Jayhawk volleyball team beat the UMKC Kangaroos 3-1 on Wednesday evening at the Swinney Center in Kansas City. The ‘Roos took the first set but the Jayhawks stormed back to take the next 3 straight. With this win, KU extends its winning streak to 7 games. Kansas...
Notebook: Kansas Prepares for WVU
Late last week, KU athletics announced that head football coach Lance Leipold had agreed to a one-year contract extension that would keep him in Lawrence through the 2027 football season. According to Leipold, talk of the extension was first brought up by KU Athletics Director Travis Goff, who expressed interest in adding a year to Leipold’s contract after a promising first 12 months for Leipold at the helm.
View From The Stands: Tennessee Tech
I travel from southern Johnson County to Lawrence, a usually simple trip of 45 minutes. My faithful KU football game companion, the eldest child, follows @LarencePD who has been warning about major road construction on 23rd Street. Great! We leave a little early. What happened to K-10? No warning it's one lane from Cedar Creek to Eudora, both ways. Julie Lorenz, KU grad and KDOT Secretary, where was the warning about construction for KU fans traveling to Lawrence?
Notebook: Lonnie Phelps Nabs Big 12 Player of the Week
There are two ways to look at the outcome if you’re a Kansas fan. The first is that West Virginia is vulnerable and they’ve proven they can be beaten and may be dealing with a lack of confidence entering Week 2. The second is that the Mountaineers are pissed. And who better to take out all of that opening-week anger and frustration on than the Kansas Jayhawks in your home opener.
