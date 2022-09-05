ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 8

Claudia Miller
3d ago

tatto,piercing at 13?. where are the parents?. And who did that. There are laws. I think she ran away with or to a boy. That's what happens when your parents are not there as they should. Hope she is safe.

Reply(1)
3
Related
fox44news.com

Burglary suspect charged with killing family pet

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 43-year-old Killeen man was arrested after a family’s back door was kicked in and the family dog stabbed by the burglar. The dog died after being taken to a veterinarian. Tory Deshawn Hooker remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday charged with burglary...
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Killeen, Texas Shooting Involving 9-Year-Old Under Investigation

Killeen, Texas Police are currently working to determined what caused the shooting of an unidentified female and child in the 5700 block of Chuckwagon Circle. According to a press release from the Killeen Police Department, at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, officers were sent to Harker Heights Seton Hospital. At the time of writing, the unidentified female juvenile at the hospital was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of road rage incident, evades pursuit

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lacy Lakeview Police Department needs your help to identify a motorcycle driver accused of causing a road rage incident and who has evaded a pursuit. The department reported on social media Wednesday that a motorcyclist they are calling “Chad” intentionally drive the...
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Temple, TX
City
Hamilton, TX
Temple, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox44news.com

Williamson Co. Sheriff’s employee accused of assault

SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – An employee of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department is in the Bell County Jail – accused of assaulting his girlfriend. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 4:42 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a Domestic Disturbance in the area of Southshore Drive in Salado. When deputies arrived, they met with the victim, who said she was assaulted.
SALADO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tattoos
fox44news.com

Man sought for murder parole violation arrested in Temple

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 47-year-old Harker Heights man wanted for violation of parole for his murder conviction has been arrested following a traffic stop in Temple. Frank Martinez was the driver of a car stopped by Temple Police at 33rd Street and East Central Avenue for having an expired registration.
TEMPLE, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Make Burglary Arrests

A 30 year old Hearne man’s 17th trip to the Brazos County jail in 13 years, accuses him of entering the College Station Game Stop store Monday at 5:30 in the morning. A College Station police officer responding to an alarm found Jalen Bloom crawling through a broken window. The officer also observed according to the arrest report that it looked like the storefront was rammed by a vehicle. Bloom told the officer that someone else broke the window. Bloom, who is awaiting a trial on Brazos County charges of DWI, evading arrest, and drug possession, is out of jail after posting bonds from his latest arrest totaling $8,000 dollars.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Waco police identify motorcyclist killed in collision over the weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Waco Police Department are investigating a deadly collision that claimed the life of 33-year-old Gregory Jefferson over the weekend. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, near the 1600 Block of N. Valley Mills Drive. Police said a preliminary...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Child left locked in car with A/C running, man arrested

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A man has been arrested after a child was found alone in a locked car with the engine running and the air conditioning on. 26-year-old Jordan Mann remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on charges of abandoning or endangering a child. Waco Police Department...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
KVUE

Driver arrested after Taylor crash that killed man and woman

TAYLOR, Texas — A driver is facing a second-degree felony charge after a crash in Taylor that killed a man and a woman. The Taylor Police Department said on Monday at 6:16 p.m., it received a 911 call reporting a collision in the 600 block of Carlos Parker Boulevard Southwest, at the intersection of FM 973.
TAYLOR, TX
fox44news.com

Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Police investigate deadly crash

Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a 33-year-old man Saturday afternoon. Gregory Jefferson died when his Suzuki GSX-R750 collided with a Ford F150 on Valley Mills Drive. Police say the truck driver turned left into a parking lot and the motorcycle slammed into it, throwing Jefferson in the process.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged with trying to take officer’s weapon

Belton, Tx (FOX44) – A 31-year-old Temple man is facing felony charges after Belton Police said he tried to take a weapon from an officer during an attempted arrest. Christopher Daniel Pitts remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, and faces charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, assault on a public servant and attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer.
BELTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy