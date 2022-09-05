Read full article on original website
'Hundreds of issues affecting hundreds of teachers' | Gaston County Schools employees pushing to receive accurate paychecks
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — More than one thousand people have signed a petition to get Gaston County School employees paid properly. Ever since a new state-mandated payroll system rolled out in the district, staff members said they’re missing money, and for some complete paychecks. The general assembly enacted...
CMS seeking short-term solutions to ongoing teacher shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The impact of the teacher shortage is forcing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to seek talent from within to help fill open teaching positions throughout the district. WCNC Charlotte obtained an email sent to CMS central office staff who are licensed to teach in North Carolina asking them to...
WBTV
Cabarrus County Schools names Beginning Teacher of the Year
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County Schools: C.C. Griffin Middle School ESL teacher Natalia Mejia has been selected as the 2022-23 Cabarrus County Schools Beginning Teacher of the Year. Ms. Mejia was surprised at her school with the announcement by CCS Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki and Chief Talent Officer Dr. Marion Bish.
Meeting set for Thursday on $134M bond package that would replace two schools in Union County
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Several schools in Union County are in desperate need of an upgrade and community members will get a chance to learn how they can be improved. A vote on a $134,405,000 bond package that would allow the upgrades will take place on Nov. 8. The...
Fight at high school in west Charlotte draws police response, CMS says
CHARLOTTE — A fight at a high school in west Charlotte resulted in a response from police, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. In a message sent to families shared with Channel 9, CMS said a fight happened at Turning Point Academy on Tuesday. Police were called to the campus...
qcitymetro.com
Meet the Belk Foundation’s new executive director
Jevelyn Bonner-Reed holds a degree in mechanical engineering and another in business administration, but for the last nine years, her career focus has landed on public education. On Aug. 1, Bonner-Reed began a new job as the Belk Foundation’s executive director, succeeding Johanna Anderson, the foundation’s inaugural director.
thecharlottepost.com
Overwhelming response to Charlotte Mecklenburg Library computer initiative
Overwhelming response to Charlotte Mecklenburg Library computer initiative. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library closed the fall application portal to give free refurbished notebook computers to Mecklenburg County residents. It didn’t take long for Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s free refurbished notebook computer giveaway to exceed expectations. An overwhelming response forced the library...
Councilman James Mitchell refuses to answer whether he is breaking state law
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Questions are left unanswered on whether returning city council member James "Smuggie" Mitchell is breaking state law as he enters the 2022 term. Mitchell served on Charlotte City Council for 20 years. His tenure came to a halt when he resigned in January 2021 following concerns over his new role as president of RJ Leeper Construction.
bessemercity.com
Public Meeting – How Will the Gaston County Reappraisal Affect You
Plan to attend the Reappraisal public meeting on Tuesday, October 4th to hear from the Gaston County Tax Office regarding the 2023 Countywide reappraisal. The meeting will be held at the Allan Farris Community Center at 6:00 PM. Visit wevaluegaston2023.com for more information.
WFAE.org
Mecklenburg County has received 1,100 doses of the new COVID-19 Booster
Mecklenburg County has received 1,100 doses of the new COVID-19 boosters. The Health Department has plans to begin administering them Wednesday and will give StarMed Healthcare many doses too. Mecklenburg County Health Director Raynard Washington says he expects more shipments over the coming weeks. “There are several waves of vaccine...
Dorothy Counts-Scoggins tells her story of integrating Charlotte schools 65 years ago this week
Dorothy Counts-Scoggins was one of four black students who integrated Charlotte Public Schools in 1957. That history-making moment was captured in a famous photograph of her walking through a gauntlet of angry whites shouting racial slurs, throwing rocks and spitting at her while the 15-year-old Counts-Scoggins held her composure. She...
Braxton Winston unanimously named mayor pro-tem by Charlotte City Council
Four new council members, James Mitchell, Lawana Slack-Mayfield, Dante Anderson, and Marjorie Molina, were sworn in during the meeting.
lakenormanpublications.com
Huntersville board adopts $28 million plan for town hall facilities
HUNTERSVILLE – By a 4-2 vote, town commissioners have passed a motion to “approve and fund” the development of a new four-story municipal administration building on a downtown parcel, including renovations to the current town hall on adjacent property, that carries an estimated price tag of approximately $28 million.,
wraltechwire.com
Where the tech jobs are surging: Charlotte 10th, Raleigh 23rd in new study
CHARLOTTE – Employers in Charlotte and Raleigh are continuing to seek talented technology workers, with the Charlotte job market showing a dramatic increase in the number of technology job postings, according to a new report from recruiting website Dice.com. The report, which tracked 25 U.S. cities and regions, found...
Questions loom after volunteer Special Olympics coach dismissed
Mulroy has volunteered with the Special Olympics of Mecklenburg County for eight years.
cn2.com
City Rock Hill Moves Forward with Legal Action Regarding GTRE (Panthers Property)
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Rock Hill adding an amendment to its special session regarding GTRE (Panthers Property). Mayor Getty says the City filed an action for an adversary proceeding GTRE in bankruptcy court. City of Rock Hill saying that “Council met in Special Session...
WBTV
New hospital opens to patients in Fort Mill, S.C.
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – People living in Fort Mill will no longer have to drive to Charlotte or Rock Hill to seek hospital care. Piedmont Medical Center, which is located at the intersection of S.C. 160 and U.S. 21, is now open to patients. The 200,000-square-foot building has...
WBTV
People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer tells us people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
WBTV
Inlivian housing team meeting with neighbors concerned about violent crime in Charlotte apartment complexes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gun violence in Charlotte is prompting neighbors living in subsidized housing to ask for help. On Tuesday night, housing officials with Inlivian met with neighbors at the Wallace Woods apartments in east Charlotte after a 4-year-old was shot there last week. On Wednesday night, they met...
Charlotte nonprofit trains women and girls for careers in the construction and trade industry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Construction companies are struggling to find workers. According to a recent survey by Associated General Contractors of America, in North Carolina, 96% of the contractors surveyed said they had openings for hourly workers, and 100% said they were having a hard time finding people to fill the openings.
