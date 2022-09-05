ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

CMS seeking short-term solutions to ongoing teacher shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The impact of the teacher shortage is forcing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to seek talent from within to help fill open teaching positions throughout the district. WCNC Charlotte obtained an email sent to CMS central office staff who are licensed to teach in North Carolina asking them to...
WBTV

Cabarrus County Schools names Beginning Teacher of the Year

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County Schools: C.C. Griffin Middle School ESL teacher Natalia Mejia has been selected as the 2022-23 Cabarrus County Schools Beginning Teacher of the Year. Ms. Mejia was surprised at her school with the announcement by CCS Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki and Chief Talent Officer Dr. Marion Bish.
qcitymetro.com

Meet the Belk Foundation’s new executive director

Jevelyn Bonner-Reed holds a degree in mechanical engineering and another in business administration, but for the last nine years, her career focus has landed on public education. On Aug. 1, Bonner-Reed began a new job as the Belk Foundation’s executive director, succeeding Johanna Anderson, the foundation’s inaugural director.
thecharlottepost.com

Overwhelming response to Charlotte Mecklenburg Library computer initiative

Overwhelming response to Charlotte Mecklenburg Library computer initiative. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library closed the fall application portal to give free refurbished notebook computers to Mecklenburg County residents. It didn’t take long for Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s free refurbished notebook computer giveaway to exceed expectations. An overwhelming response forced the library...
WCNC

Councilman James Mitchell refuses to answer whether he is breaking state law

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Questions are left unanswered on whether returning city council member James "Smuggie" Mitchell is breaking state law as he enters the 2022 term. Mitchell served on Charlotte City Council for 20 years. His tenure came to a halt when he resigned in January 2021 following concerns over his new role as president of RJ Leeper Construction.
WFAE.org

Mecklenburg County has received 1,100 doses of the new COVID-19 Booster

Mecklenburg County has received 1,100 doses of the new COVID-19 boosters. The Health Department has plans to begin administering them Wednesday and will give StarMed Healthcare many doses too. Mecklenburg County Health Director Raynard Washington says he expects more shipments over the coming weeks. “There are several waves of vaccine...
NewsBreak
Education
lakenormanpublications.com

Huntersville board adopts $28 million plan for town hall facilities

HUNTERSVILLE – By a 4-2 vote, town commissioners have passed a motion to “approve and fund” the development of a new four-story municipal administration building on a downtown parcel, including renovations to the current town hall on adjacent property, that carries an estimated price tag of approximately $28 million.,
wraltechwire.com

Where the tech jobs are surging: Charlotte 10th, Raleigh 23rd in new study

CHARLOTTE – Employers in Charlotte and Raleigh are continuing to seek talented technology workers, with the Charlotte job market showing a dramatic increase in the number of technology job postings, according to a new report from recruiting website Dice.com. The report, which tracked 25 U.S. cities and regions, found...
WBTV

New hospital opens to patients in Fort Mill, S.C.

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – People living in Fort Mill will no longer have to drive to Charlotte or Rock Hill to seek hospital care. Piedmont Medical Center, which is located at the intersection of S.C. 160 and U.S. 21, is now open to patients. The 200,000-square-foot building has...
WBTV

People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer tells us people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
