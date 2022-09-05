Big Eyes Coin Could Enjoy Prolonged Market Dominance and Seize the Crypto Industry from the Hands of Binance Coin and Chainlink

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has spoken of a financial disaster and predicted that the economy would experience a “triple bubble” implosion. Kiyosaki warned his 2.7 million YouTube subscribers that the stock, bond, and real estate markets would all drop at once, dubbed a “triple bubble” disaster. According to the analyst, the crash in 2022 will be more severe than the one that occurred during the financial crisis of 2008, and “millions will be wiped out” in a flash.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO