Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Here’s how to vote in Texas’ Nov. 8 midterm elections
Want updates on voting and the election in Texas? Sign up for The Brief, our free and daily newsletter. You can also get updates over text message by texting hello to 512-967-6919. What’s on the ballot?. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their...
Gov. Abbott Meets with Electricity Industry Leaders While Power Grid Continues to Hold After Reforms
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott held a meeting with Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) leadership Tuesday to discuss the ongoing implementation of grid reforms to ensure continued reliability and stability. The Governor also received a briefing on the Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy (SARA) report to make sure Texas' electric grid continues meeting demand. The Governor was joined by ERCOT Interim President and CEO Brad Jones, PUC Chairman Peter Lake, and Incoming CEO of ERCOT Pablo Vegas. Vegas will assume his role as CEO of ERCOT…
KWTX
Texas now has lowest gas prices in the nation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texans are now paying the lowest gas prices in the nation, according to a new report from AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. The statewide gas price average is $3.21 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel which is 13 cents lower than last week. The national...
Click2Houston.com
Hemp was supposed to save Texas farmers during a drought. It hasn’t yet.
When the Texas Legislature legalized hemp in 2019, state Sen. Charles Perry called hemp “the hot crop” — a drought-resistant lifeline for farmers. It got by the Senate and the House with unanimous votes. It had the backing of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “Allowing the Texas Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
91 Texas state troopers responded to the Uvalde massacre. Their bosses have deflected scrutiny and blame.
State troopers outnumbered local law enforcement 2-to-1 outside Robb Elementary.
One of the Largest Uniform Companies in Nation Moving to Texas
One of the largest school uniform manufacturers in the country is relocating to Texas and laying off over 70 employees in the process, but it's unclear how many jobs will be available in the new location. Dennis Uniform Relocation. Dennis Uniform offers custom uniforms for schools Pre-K through 12th grade.
KWTX
USDA seeking Central Texas applicants for ‘Reconnect Program’ funding for better internet for small towns
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants small towns in Central Texas to get their hands on some of the $1.2 billion of federal funding available for better internet access. According to state USDA officials, the COVID-19 pandemic uncovered holes about which Texans have access to broadband:...
KSAT 12
Two constables, four police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox44news.com
Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash
MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
Texans could be one tropical storm away from gas being $5 dollars a gallon
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The average price for a gallon of gas in Bryan/College Station is $3.39. That's down 12 cents from last week and that price has continued to come down since the record high set back in June but that could all change with a tropical storm or hurricane according to AAA Texas.
Road closures planned for rest of week in Belton area
BELTON, Texas — Drivers going through the Belton area should expect some road closures for the rest of the week due to TxDOT's I-14 widening project in the city. Below are the planned closures. Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday closures:. Outside I-14 eastbound mainlane from after...
Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com
Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict
A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
New Ad From Beto O’Rourke Attacks Governor Abbott and His Plan B
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke aired a new ad. This one attacked Governor Greg Abbott on his recent Plan B announcement for pregnant women. In the video, reporter Julie Fine asks Governor Abbott what he would tell a woman who is raped and not covered under the Texas abortion law.
defendernetwork.com
Can the formerly incarcerated vote in Texas?
With several Republican-led states threatening to jail formerly incarcerated individuals for voting, even though they do have the right to vote—depending on the state—several individuals who have completed their sentences and fully paid their debt to society are unclear as to whether or not they can legally vote.
Help! Killeen Texas Dollar General Gets Destroyed By Disturbed Customer
I’m honestly beginning to feel that I say "we need to do better as a community in Killeen, Texas" a little bit too much. It's getting to the point where it’s becoming routine for me to have to report on something weird, destructive, and embarrassing in our city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
Abbott pledges to use half of $27 billion surplus for property tax relief
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has pledged to use half of the state’s projected $27 billion surplus to reduce property taxes. Abbott made the pledge after conservatives called for the historic surplus to be used to provide property tax relief. “Texas is sitting on a...
brownwoodnews.com
Ray Von Bledsoe
Services for Ray Von Bledsoe, 79, retired Santa Fe (BNSF) breakman, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 9, 2022, at Lacy Funeral Home I Stephenville with Pastor Ed Dittfurth officiating. Burial will follow at Green Leaf Cemetery in Brownwood, Texas. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M.- 7:00 P.M., Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Lacy Funeral Home.
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas Border
Since Texas began bussing migrants from Washington, D.C., New York, and most recently Chicago, Governor Greg Abbott offered the East coast mayors to come to Texas to see the border issue he is facing. Mayor Eric Adams initially declined but now he is sending a delegation to Texas to get a first-hand look at the border.
Cecile Richards, Mike Collier to attend rally for Beto O’Rourke in Austin Tuesday
On Tuesday, Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is holding a rally downtown Austin at the Long Center for the Performing Arts to kick off the last week of his 49-day campaign tour. It comes the same day as a new ad is launching on TV across the state - clipping two segments of Gov. Greg Abbott answering questions about the state’s abortion laws.
Comments / 0