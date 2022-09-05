ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KSAT 12

Here’s how to vote in Texas’ Nov. 8 midterm elections

Want updates on voting and the election in Texas? Sign up for The Brief, our free and daily newsletter. You can also get updates over text message by texting hello to 512-967-6919. What’s on the ballot?. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their...
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Meets with Electricity Industry Leaders While Power Grid Continues to Hold After Reforms

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott held a meeting with Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) leadership Tuesday to discuss the ongoing implementation of grid reforms to ensure continued reliability and stability. The Governor also received a briefing on the Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy (SARA) report to make sure Texas' electric grid continues meeting demand. The Governor was joined by ERCOT Interim President and CEO Brad Jones, PUC Chairman Peter Lake, and Incoming CEO of ERCOT Pablo Vegas. Vegas will assume his role as CEO of ERCOT…
KWTX

Texas now has lowest gas prices in the nation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texans are now paying the lowest gas prices in the nation, according to a new report from AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. The statewide gas price average is $3.21 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel which is 13 cents lower than last week. The national...
Click2Houston.com

Hemp was supposed to save Texas farmers during a drought. It hasn’t yet.

When the Texas Legislature legalized hemp in 2019, state Sen. Charles Perry called hemp “the hot crop” — a drought-resistant lifeline for farmers. It got by the Senate and the House with unanimous votes. It had the backing of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “Allowing the Texas Department...
KSAT 12

Two constables, four police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
fox44news.com

Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash

MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
KCEN

Road closures planned for rest of week in Belton area

BELTON, Texas — Drivers going through the Belton area should expect some road closures for the rest of the week due to TxDOT's I-14 widening project in the city. Below are the planned closures. Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday closures:. Outside I-14 eastbound mainlane from after...
freightwaves.com

Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
defendernetwork.com

Can the formerly incarcerated vote in Texas?

With several Republican-led states threatening to jail formerly incarcerated individuals for voting, even though they do have the right to vote—depending on the state—several individuals who have completed their sentences and fully paid their debt to society are unclear as to whether or not they can legally vote.
brownwoodnews.com

Ray Von Bledsoe

Services for Ray Von Bledsoe, 79, retired Santa Fe (BNSF) breakman, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 9, 2022, at Lacy Funeral Home I Stephenville with Pastor Ed Dittfurth officiating. Burial will follow at Green Leaf Cemetery in Brownwood, Texas. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M.- 7:00 P.M., Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Lacy Funeral Home.
Tom Handy

New York Sends a Delegation to Texas Border

Since Texas began bussing migrants from Washington, D.C., New York, and most recently Chicago, Governor Greg Abbott offered the East coast mayors to come to Texas to see the border issue he is facing. Mayor Eric Adams initially declined but now he is sending a delegation to Texas to get a first-hand look at the border.
