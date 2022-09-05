ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders gets brutally honest about Jackson State’s schedule

Ever since he took over as head coach of the Jackson State football team, Deion Sanders has been making waves. Never one to mince words, the Hall-of-Famer is now taking shots at some of the games that his team is required to play each season. During Monday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Jannifer Banks is now cheering for Jackson State University

Former Vicksburg High School cheerleader Jannifer Katelin Banks is now cheering at Jackson State University. Banks, who is the daughter of Marshall and Jannifer Banks, began gymnastics at a young age which led to her cheering by the time she entered seventh grade. She was cheering for both the basketball and football team at VHS and was also voted as homecoming queen.
VICKSBURG, MS
FanSided

Former Miami Heat champion, Norris Cole, calls game for USA over Puerto Rico

The Miami Heat are known for their never say die attitude. Whether you look at a large sample or a small one, the case is the same. In example of a small sample, the Miami Heat are never out of a game. No matter how far they may find themselves down at any point, the team you can always count on to keep fighting, often making a comeback push, are the Miami Heat.
MIAMI, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death now on trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death is now on trial. Anthony Nealy is accused of killing Georgetta Crawford in her Osceola Street apartment back in November 2018. Court records say Nealy drove to Gadsden County in Crawford’s car and told a family...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wlrn.org

Crist's running mate strikes back, says DeSantis threatens educational freedom

At a Pembroke Pines restaurant Karla Hernandez-Mats, head of the Miami-Dade teachers union, spoke with supporters of the democratic gubernatorial candidate. Charlie Crist’s pick for Lieutenant Governor made multiple stops in South Florida this week. Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the choice within hours of the announcement that the Miami teacher would become his opponent’s running mate.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Tells Boca Raton Police To Both Suck And Eat His Body Part

Austin Smith Also Tells Officer That He’ll Kill His Entire Family. Smith Now Jailed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man told several Boca Raton Police Officers to both suck and eat a certain body part moments before he was arrested on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Deerfield News

GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WCTV

40 pounds of pot seized, 3 people arrested on drug charges in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s narcotics unit raided two homes Thursday, finding nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, pills, weapons, cash, and arresting three suspects. TPD says the search warrants were carried out after an anonymous tip about drug trafficking lead to a months-long investigation. Officers say...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FanSided

FanSided

