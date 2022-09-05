Read full article on original website
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Not only does Unity Spiritual Center offer Sunday services with a practical and progressive approach to Christianity each week, it also offers incredibly beautiful gardens on its four-plus-acre lot in Westlake for the whole community to enjoy. The grounds consist of a meditation garden, the largest labyrinth...
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Kent State Airport is home to the university's accredited and honored aviation program, which produces the next generation of pilots and aeronautical specialists. But with so many emphasis on the science of soaring, you might not realize how staying grounded makes this program unique, too.
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A year after COVID-19 forced reduced schedules and programming at the Greenbrier Commons pool complex, Director of Recreation Stacey Allen reports that the popular Parma Heights aquatic center enjoyed a strong summer. “Everything actually went great for us this year,” Allen said. “We had a fantastic...
A new storybook trail has opened at Lake Milton State Park thanks to a partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Storybook trails create a new opportunity for children and families to promote childhood literacy, develop a love of nature and...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An empty former Kmart at 17840 Bagley Road will be transformed into the Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center, with a targeted opening date of mid-summer 2023. Cleveland Clinic, Premier Development Partners and Middleburg Heights officials announced the project Wednesday (Sept. 7). The existing 93,000-square-foot...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Patriot Day is Sept. 11, a time for remembrance of the terrorist attacks on our nation. The larger 9/11 Memorial of Ground Zero remains open, while the smaller Tribute Museum has closed due to low attendance. It offered personal testimonials about the heroes and those who were lost.
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Harding Middle School Principal Joe Niemantsverdriet was admittedly surprised to learn last month that the Detroit Avenue building had earned a Stop the Hate School of the Year award from the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage. “We didn’t even know they gave this out,” Niemantsverdriet said. “What...
After the service, volunteers will begin lighting the candles. Please bring your own candle lighter if you plan to assist. Throughout the day and evening plan to visit the Circle to see the beautiful display in memory of those lives lost 20 years ago on 9/11. The candles will be removed on Monday, September 12 at 8 AM and assistance is needed that day as well.
The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a free community health fair in the city on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Most of summer might be behind us now, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of fun events taking place before fall arrives. Here’s 20 interesting things to do across Northeast Ohio this weekend. Jimmy Eat World with Charly Bliss.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some residents who live in The Colony Apartments in Cleveland say they’re living in conditions that are unacceptable. They’re concerned the issues could even further endanger their health, and all because they say new owners of the apartments fail to show up and address the problems.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Twelve Cuyahoga County homes sold for at least $1.2 million in August, including two which sold for at least $2 million. The highest sales price in the county last month of $2.72 million for a home in Bay Village. Cities with multiple home sales of at...
We asked News 5 viewers for the best places to get a pumpkin in Northeast Ohio, and unlike Charlie Brown's Great Pumpkin, they delivered.
A local school district is investigating after they learned at least 8 students consumed cannabis gummies while at school.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are investigating an early Thursday morning fire that killed a mother and daughter in a home in Hambden Township in Geauga County. Firefighters responded to the home on Taylor Wells Road about 2:30 a.m. The township’s fire chief, Scott Hildenbrand, said Katie Heiden, 38, and her daughter, Chloe, 9, died in the blaze. Two others, the father of the family and his 7-year-old son, were able to escape the home, he added.
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the Cleveland restaurants and retailers cited with the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. Some 2,356 places were cited during the most recent inspection year. But more than one-half of the cited locations received six...
As natives of Aurora, Megan and Hobie Sweet chose to stay where they have decades of roots to raise their young family. In the community, they feel comfortable and at home, they know everybody by name and with extended family close by, they have built a foundation for years to come.
The Cleveland Clinic announced they are now offering new COVID-19 boosters at their vaccine sites that will help against the omicron variant.
