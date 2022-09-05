ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted Falls, OH

Cleveland.com

Things are buzzing around Unity Spiritual Center in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Not only does Unity Spiritual Center offer Sunday services with a practical and progressive approach to Christianity each week, it also offers incredibly beautiful gardens on its four-plus-acre lot in Westlake for the whole community to enjoy. The grounds consist of a meditation garden, the largest labyrinth...
WESTLAKE, OH
WFMJ.com

New storybook trail opens in Lake Milton

A new storybook trail has opened at Lake Milton State Park thanks to a partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Storybook trails create a new opportunity for children and families to promote childhood literacy, develop a love of nature and...
LAKE MILTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic to transform former Kmart into new Middleburg Heights health center

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An empty former Kmart at 17840 Bagley Road will be transformed into the Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center, with a targeted opening date of mid-summer 2023. Cleveland Clinic, Premier Development Partners and Middleburg Heights officials announced the project Wednesday (Sept. 7). The existing 93,000-square-foot...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
tallmadge-ohio.org

9/11 Remembrance on Tallmadge Circle

After the service, volunteers will begin lighting the candles. Please bring your own candle lighter if you plan to assist. Throughout the day and evening plan to visit the Circle to see the beautiful display in memory of those lives lost 20 years ago on 9/11. The candles will be removed on Monday, September 12 at 8 AM and assistance is needed that day as well.
TALLMADGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Mother, daughter die in early morning fire in Geauga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are investigating an early Thursday morning fire that killed a mother and daughter in a home in Hambden Township in Geauga County. Firefighters responded to the home on Taylor Wells Road about 2:30 a.m. The township’s fire chief, Scott Hildenbrand, said Katie Heiden, 38, and her daughter, Chloe, 9, died in the blaze. Two others, the father of the family and his 7-year-old son, were able to escape the home, he added.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Living the “Sweet” Life in Aurora

As natives of Aurora, Megan and Hobie Sweet chose to stay where they have decades of roots to raise their young family. In the community, they feel comfortable and at home, they know everybody by name and with extended family close by, they have built a foundation for years to come.
AURORA, OH
