ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Former WWE star’s arrest includes disturbing details

It wasn’t that long ago that Velveteen Dream was a rising star in WWE’s NXT promotion and seemed destined to be one of the company’s top performers one day. However, he was released from the promotion in 2020 and now he’s been arrested for allegedly attacking a gym employee.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return

Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Injured, Set To Undergo Surgery

It might be a bit. There are times in wrestling where fans are left wondering what is going on during a show. It might be anything that seems odd, but there is often a reason behind what is going on. The reason might even be something involving an injury that is keeping someone out of action and preventing a match. This week, we got an explanation of what was going on.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Colt Cabana
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Bryan Alvarez
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Likely Replacement For Pat McAfee On SmackDown

That’s the logical way to go. Commentary is one of the most important parts of any wrestling show. Fans need a way to know what they are seeing and what they should be focusing on with any given show. Finding the right combination is a difficult effort but now it seems that we know where WWE is going to go to find a replacement for a departed commentary member.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Celebrates Michael Cole Losing A Friend In WWE

Bayley has been a thorn in Michael Cole's side for quite a while now, pestering the WWE play-by-play man every chance she gets. For the past year and a half, Cole has been doing "WWE SmackDown" commentary alongside Pat McAfee, who also wrestles once in a while (McAfee has competed in three matches so far this year). Many have praised Cole and McAfee as a commentary duo, with Cole thanking McAfee and showing his gratefulness to the former Indianapolis Col's punter. However, McAfee recently accepted a position at ESPN College GameDay, which will temporarily take him away from his commentary role within WWE, effective immediately, and Bayley tweeted out her celebration of Cole not having McAfee on commentary for this season of WWE.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Scrum#Backstage#Combat#The Young Bucks#Wrestling Observer Radio
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders

That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
WWE
411mania.com

More Details On Suspensions Following AEW Backstage Brawl Involving CM Punk, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, Note On Possible Creative Plans

As previously reported, there was a brawl backstage after AEW All Out featuring CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and others. The brawl reportedly resulted from comments made by Punk during his post-show media scrum. A report from yesterday noted that suspensions are coming and none of the participants would be featured on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Sports Illustrated has more details on the situation including who has been suspended from the company.
WWE
411mania.com

Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in AEW that led to an altercation between them in the locker room after AEW All Out on Sunday night. Bully felt that Punk went into business for himself and put Tony Khan in a bad spot by getting into his issues with Colt Cabana. He also said that Punk buried Khan’s decision making by trashing the EVPs that Khan put in place. Highlights from his comments are below.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz reveals four opponents that the UFC wouldn’t allow him to fight in his swan song

Nate Diaz has revealed the names of four potential opponents that he has suggested the UFC didn’t let him fight. This Saturday night in the main event of UFC 279, Nate Diaz will make the walk to the Octagon for what could well be the final time. He’ll be going head to head with rising star Khamzat Chimaev and while many are counting him out, we all know that if anyone is capable of springing a surprise, it’s going to be Nate Diaz.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match

A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
WWE
ComicBook

Former WWE Superstar Appears on This Week's She-Hulk

This week's She-Hulk saw Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) test the dating pool in her green alter-ego and quickly discovers she's incredibly popular on dating apps. What follows is a montage of unsuccessful dates, though WWE fans will likely recognize the first person she goes on a date with. Going by "Derek," the man is none other than former WWE Tag Team Champion David Otunga. The Havard grad immediately tries to compare his deadlift to Jen's, brushing off the fact that she's a literal superhero and deadlifts a literal ton.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Reportedly Released

Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling, and it was recently reported that Malakai Black had requested his release. Originally it was reported that his release request was not granted, but now Fightful Select is reporting that Black is effectively done with AEW for now.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air

WWE has released a digital exclusive video of the events that transpired after "WWE Raw" went off the air Monday night. In the video, Dexter Lumis can be seen hoisting The Miz on his shoulders and taking him to the backstage area. The "kidnapping" occurred moments after The Miz lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Report: Young Bucks 'Kicked The Door Down' To Enter CM Punk's Locker Room

The fallout from the AEW All Out backstage fight between CM Punk and Ace Steel and Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks continues. Fightful Select reported Tuesday evening on Punk and Steel's side of the story. Keep in mind that the new account of what happened was told to those close to Steel and Punk.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'

Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
WWE
ComicBook

Latest Report on CM Punk's Future in AEW

CM Punk found himself at the center of controversy at All Out on Sunday night, and it had nothing to do with him winning back the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley in the show's main event. Punk's explosive comments during the post-show media scrum instantly became headline news, as did the alleged fight that took place in his locker room afterward involving The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Ace Steel. Numerous reports and details about the incident have since been made public, though none of the people involved have commented publicly. News that a legal situation could be brewing from it popped up on Tuesday morning.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy