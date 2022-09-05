ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Law enforcement logs Sept. 6-7

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 7:16 a.m. police responded to the 1000 block of Shirlee Ave. for a report of a teen assaulting a female. At 15-year-old was arrested. At 11:15 a.m. police took a report on harassment reported in the 600 block of Shannon.
Stroud man accused in Cushing attack jailed

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stroud man, who was released from prison in May of 2021, has been jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday on a Payne County charge alleging that he severely injured a man at a residence in the 300 block of E. 7th Street in Cushing.
Bartlesville man injured in crash; Pawhuska man not injured

BARTLESVILLE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person is injured following a two-vehicle accident that occurred today at 1:30 p.m. on Oklahoma 60 and County Road 3007, one mile west of Bartlesville in Osage County. Troopers report that a 30-year-old Bartlesville man was driving a 2003 GMC...
Jail bookings Aug.26-Sept. 1

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 26-Sept. 1 include:. Curtis Wayne Alexander, 56, Woodward, Oklahoma County hold. Samantha Desiree Allen, 25, Tonkawa, BIA local. William Greely Allen, 61, Ponca City, trespassing. Michael Paul Avila, 42, Ponca City, hold...
Warrant issued for resident accused of indecent exposure

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Curtis Dale Love, 71, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Love is facing a felony charge of indecent exposure. Ponca City police report that on July 26, an officer responded to a report of a male performing lewd acts to himself while standing in the front door.
Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Head-Crash Along Highway 20

A third person has died from injuries sustained in a deadly head-on crash along Highway 20 in Osage County early Thursday morning. According to a family member of Priscilla and Joe Drummond, Priscilla died on Friday evening. OHP Troopers say Joe Drummond was pronounced deceased on the scene following the crash.
Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
Accident Near Osage Casino Under Investigation

An accident was reported at about 4 pm to the Bartlesville Radio News Desk. The accident was on the westbound roadway of Highway 60 in Osage County near the Osage Casino. Two vehicles appear to be involved but there is no information at this time on how many people were in the vehicles or if any injuries were involved. Both EMS and the fire department responded to the accident.
The school has a tunnel under Grand?

Body Sometimes interesting elements of a town’s history can literally be beneath one’s feet. Some have never seen it, other have only heard rumors, and still others are acutely aware of the tunnel that runs underneath Grand Ave. between the Ponca City Public Schools Administration Building and East Middle School.
