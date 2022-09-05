Law enforcement cracking down on unsafe drivers on Labor Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer.

Over the holiday weekend, law enforcement agencies in Georgia and South Carolina worked together to reduce the number of traffic fatalities.

Monday is the last day for the Hands Across the Border impaired driving enforcement campaign. It’s also the last day for 100 Deadly Days of Summer, the time when most traffic deaths occur.

Travelers can also expect an increase law enforcement presence on the roads on Labor Day, to ensure they are following the laws that prevent accidents.

“The message I’ve been using this week at our events is Better Together. One agency can’t do this by their self,” said Brent Kelly, Special Programs Manager of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

“We ask the motoring public to help us. We ask them to buckle up as they drive. We ask them to slow down as they’re driving up and down the highways. We ask them to buckle up their kids. And most importantly, put these (hold up cell phone) down as you drive. One hand on the cell phone means there’s one hand not on the steering wheel,” said Lt. Maurice Raines with Georgia State Patrol.

The leading cause of traffic fatalities is drinking and driving, with more than 30% of people killed in crashes during Labor Day Weekend in Georgia from 2016 to 2020. There will be DUI check points as well as officers patrolling looking for drunk drivers. Law enforcement officials say driving drunk isn’t worth the consequences.

“Well let me just say you’re getting your warning right now. I’m telling you that you’re getting your warning. Don’t chance getting behind the wheel if you’ve had something to drink,” said Allen Poole, Director of Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

In 2021 South Carolina saw its deadliest year on record with nearly 1,200 traffic fatalities.

“But as of right now we do have a good message to put out. We are 112 Fatalities down right now compared to this time last year,” explained Kelly.

Law enforcement agencies in both states are asking drivers to report DUIs and other motorists engaging in dangerous behavior on the roadways.

“We need the motoring public also to have their eyes up, looking, and if you see somebody who’s driving erratic, give us a heads up and we’ll have somebody out there to check them out,” Poole said.

