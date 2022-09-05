ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia gas prices continue to fall, average for regular gas is now under $4

 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Gas prices continue to fall for Georgia drivers.

According to reports from AAA, pump prices are down five cents compared to a week ago and drivers are now paying $3.33 for regular gas.

Drivers are now paying almost $6 less to fill up at the pump compared to a month ago.

Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said this is due to the decline in crude oil prices.

“Crude oil prices continue to decline amid market concerns that crude demand will fall if economic growth slows or stalls due to a recession,” said Waiters.

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gas has gone down by seven cents.

The most expensive Georgia metro gas markets are Savannah at $3.45, Brunswick at $3.39 and Atlanta at $3.38. The least expensive Georgia gas markets are Gainesville at $3.17, Warner Robins at $3.14, and Dalton at $3.06.

