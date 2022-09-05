Read full article on original website
Yankees get more tough injury news at worst possible time
The Yankees injury woes just got worse with first baseman Anthony Rizzo heading to the injured list at the worst possible moment. New York was riding high in the first half of the season but they’ve come crashing back to earth since the All-Star Break. The Yankees have a...
3 Braves September roster moves to ensure a World Series repeat
These three September roster moves and changes can help the Atlanta Braves ensure they repeat as World Series champions. The Atlanta Braves have big goals for the 2022 season. In order to do what no team has done since the 2000 New York Yankees and repeat as World Series champions, it’s going to take some calculated roster navigation.
MLB・
Aaron Judge reveals whose ‘real’ home run record he’s chasing
Aaron Judge is looking to break the Yankees’ single-season home run record set by Roger Maris, but he is also eying another record. The New York Yankees may have been in a downward trajectory ever since returning from the All-Star break, but there is one constant — Aaron Judge. The star outfielder has been a home run-hitting machine, as he hit 55 home runs following his Sept. 7 game against the Minnesota Twins. That means he is getting that much closer to breaking the Yankees’ single-season home run record set by Roger Maris in 1961.
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 1
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 1. On Sept. 8, the NFL regular season will officially begin. And with that, the fantasy football season begins. So, let’s take a look at the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 1....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Derek Jeter Expected to Throw Out First Pitch at Yankee Stadium Friday
New York Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop and star of the ESPN's 'The Captain' docuseries Derek Jeter is expected to throw out the first pitch at Friday's Yankees game against the Tampa Bay Rays in New York.
DJ LeMahieu injury: Yankees continue to drop like flies
DJ LeMahieu is hitting the injured list for the New York Yankees, adding to the ever-growing list of Yankees on the IL. New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is hitting the injured list due to a sprained toe, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone in an appearance on The Michael Kay Show on ESPN 98.7 in New York.
NFL Week 1 Odds: Vegas Shifts Away from Several Big Underdogs, Chiefs Approaching Touchdown Favorites at Cardinals
The first Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 NFL season has yet to kick off, and we've already seen several key line movements for Sunday's action since the start of the week. Multiple underdogs of a touchdown or more, several of which at home, have already moved drastically past...
NFL Community Picks: Who is the BetSided Community Backing in Week 1?
All of us here have BetSided have already given you all of our picks. For example, you can see my personal spread picks for all 16 games here. Let's take a look at who the BetSided Community is backing in NFL Week 1:. BetSided Community NFL Week 1 Picks. Starting...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Mets ace Jacob deGrom is on a whole other plane of existence right now
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has always been talented, but he’s on a whole new level right now. New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has always been talented, so there’s no surprise that he’s performing well after coming back from his injury. However, he’s on a whole new level of talent that few expected this soon after his recovery.
MLB power rankings: Ranking the top 10 2022 MVP candidates
MLB is the only major North American sport that awards two MVP awards (one for each league) and in 2022, it is definitely warranted. Unlike nearly all major sports, MLB has two MVP awards as there is one for the American League and one for the National League. In 2022, there are some clear favorites in both leagues. In the AL, there are two clear front-runners and in the NL, there is a front-runner with some other players that are fairly close to him.
MLB・
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 2
Upsets weren’t plentiful to start the season, but our college football upset picks for Week 2 suggest a storm could be brewing. Until Florida knocked off Utah in The Swamp (one that we picked) on the first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season, we were trending toward exactly zero ranked upsets in Week 1. Of course, other upsets happened, even on Labor Day with Florida State edging out LSU in a wild game as the underdogs. But if this sport has taught us anything over the years, it’s to never trust the calm before the storm.
Red Sox GM Chaim Bloom keeps dancing around Xander Bogaerts decision
Boston Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom danced around a question about signing shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The Boston Red Sox’s 2022 season is nearing its end, and they are outside looking at a postseason berth. Well, 10 games behind for the last AL Wild Card berth, to be exact (entering Sept. 8). This upcoming offseason will be a tense one for Red Sox fans, as shortstop Xander Bogaerts is likely to opt out of his contract to hit free agency. The team did enter negotiations prior to the 2022 season, but they did not go well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Von Miller reps Bills legend before first game with Buffalo
Ahead of the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller repped a franchise legend on his shirt. The 2022 NFL season has finally arrived, and the first game of the season may very well be the Super Bowl 57 matchup. The defending champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills, who have received plenty of love as favorites to win it all this year. On the Bills is Von Miller, who joined the Rams at the trade deadline last year and helped win Super Bowl 56.
Michigan State Football: Newcomers are the key to success in 2022
In its Week 1 win, Michigan State football was helped by newcomers and they are the key to their success this season. The newcomers to the Spartan program showed glimpses of what they can do this season in the win over Western Michigan. They all should have plenty of opportunities to continue to showcase their talents when Michigan State hosts Akron on Saturday.
