WAAY-TV

Small plane crash reported in Huntsville

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. and other officials responded to a small plane crash near Huntsville Executive Airport in Meridianville Thursday afternoon. Two people were on the plane when it crashed about 1:25 p.m. They are being taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Don Webster, HEMSI spokesman.
WAFF

HEMSI confirms plane crash at Huntsville Executive Airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There has been a plane crash at the Huntsville Executive Airport on Thursday. According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), two people were on board the plane. The spokesperson said both people were taken to Huntsville Hospital to be looked at by medical personnel.
WAFF

One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to HEMSI, someone was killed in a car accident in Limestone County. Officers and emergency teams responded to the scene after a call at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday. The accident happened on Highway 72 east and Brian Hill Road, it is unknown how many cars...
WAFF

Portion of Capshaw Road closed due to road paving project

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Capshaw Road will be closed for a repaving project that began on Wednesday. Workers for Madison County and the city of Huntsville will start repaving Capshaw Rd. between Nance Road and Wall Triana Highway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area during construction.
The Cullman Tribune

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy. 278 W

Updated 9/8/22 12:40 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. – Local authorities have identified the person who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening as Hannah White. White, a pedestrian, was injured when she was struck by a vehicle at U.S. Highway 278 West near West Elementary School (Rosemont Avenue) in Cullman. White was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities identified the driver as Christopher Hulsey, who was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said Hulsey was stopped on County Road 222 Wednesday night following the crash. Updated 9/7/22 8:25 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. –...
WAFF

One dead after late night car crash on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a crash on University Drive at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday. The car was completely flipped over and officers say the driver was dead when they arrived. Officers said the victim was a 20-year-old man and no other cars were involved.
WAFF

Power lines down, traffic lights down in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to power outages in Madison. According to HU, the customers who are impacted by this outage are from Highway 72 south to Old Madison Pike and from Wall Triana Highway east to Slaughter Road. The outage has also caused multiple...
WAAY-TV

1 dead after 'industrial accident' on University Drive in Huntsville

A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon on University Drive in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say the incident was reported about 1:23 p.m. as "an industrial accident." Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the incident happened near the original Burlington Coat Factory location at 6125 University Drive. The man was dead when first responders arrived, Webster said.
WAFF

1 person killed in Gurley single-vehicle crash

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers have responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley. According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. spokesperson, Don Webster, one person was killed and another person was transported to Huntsville Hospital. The crash happened around noon on Tuesday. This story will be...
WAFF

Officers respond to single-vehicle crash in Gurley

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers have responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley. According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. spokesperson, Don Webster, there are two people being treated. The crash happened around noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated once further information is released.
WAFF

Huntsville Police working scenes of two overnight crashes

Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. Updated: 5 hours ago. No injuries were reported from the scene. One dead...
