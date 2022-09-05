Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
Related
WAAY-TV
Small plane crash reported in Huntsville
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. and other officials responded to a small plane crash near Huntsville Executive Airport in Meridianville Thursday afternoon. Two people were on the plane when it crashed about 1:25 p.m. They are being taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Don Webster, HEMSI spokesman.
Toddler falls out of Huntsville apartment window
A 3-year-old child fell out of an apartment window on Thursday afternoon, according to Huntsville emergency officials.
One injured in Madison wreck involving concrete truck
e person was injured in a wreck involving a pickup truck and a concrete truck Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.
One injured in Huntsville shooting
Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
HEMSI confirms plane crash at Huntsville Executive Airport
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There has been a plane crash at the Huntsville Executive Airport on Thursday. According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), two people were on board the plane. The spokesperson said both people were taken to Huntsville Hospital to be looked at by medical personnel.
Construction worker killed in accident on University Drive
HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said emergency crews were called to a site located near the old Burlington Coat Factory store on University Drive around 1:25 p.m.
WAFF
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to HEMSI, someone was killed in a car accident in Limestone County. Officers and emergency teams responded to the scene after a call at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday. The accident happened on Highway 72 east and Brian Hill Road, it is unknown how many cars...
Road closure to affect some Guntersville residents
Some Guntersville residents will have to use a different route to get to their houses next week due to maintenance work for drainage repair, according to the police department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Portion of Capshaw Road closed due to road paving project
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Capshaw Road will be closed for a repaving project that began on Wednesday. Workers for Madison County and the city of Huntsville will start repaving Capshaw Rd. between Nance Road and Wall Triana Highway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area during construction.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy. 278 W
Updated 9/8/22 12:40 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. – Local authorities have identified the person who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening as Hannah White. White, a pedestrian, was injured when she was struck by a vehicle at U.S. Highway 278 West near West Elementary School (Rosemont Avenue) in Cullman. White was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities identified the driver as Christopher Hulsey, who was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said Hulsey was stopped on County Road 222 Wednesday night following the crash. Updated 9/7/22 8:25 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. –...
WAFF
One dead after late night car crash on University Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a crash on University Drive at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday. The car was completely flipped over and officers say the driver was dead when they arrived. Officers said the victim was a 20-year-old man and no other cars were involved.
WAFF
Power lines down, traffic lights down in Madison
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to power outages in Madison. According to HU, the customers who are impacted by this outage are from Highway 72 south to Old Madison Pike and from Wall Triana Highway east to Slaughter Road. The outage has also caused multiple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
1 dead after 'industrial accident' on University Drive in Huntsville
A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon on University Drive in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say the incident was reported about 1:23 p.m. as "an industrial accident." Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the incident happened near the original Burlington Coat Factory location at 6125 University Drive. The man was dead when first responders arrived, Webster said.
WAFF
1 person killed in Gurley single-vehicle crash
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers have responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley. According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. spokesperson, Don Webster, one person was killed and another person was transported to Huntsville Hospital. The crash happened around noon on Tuesday. This story will be...
One dead in Madison County wreck
Authorities confirm one person has died and a second was seriously injured in a crash on Cherry Tree Road in Madison County.
WAFF
Officers respond to single-vehicle crash in Gurley
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers have responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley. According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. spokesperson, Don Webster, there are two people being treated. The crash happened around noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated once further information is released.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify man killed in electrical accident at construction site
The Huntsville Police Department has released the identity of the man killed Wednesday at a construction site. Robert Philyaw, 41, was accidentally electrocuted while he was working on electricity at the site near the old Burlington Coat Factory on University Drive. Police say the incident was reported about 1:23 p.m....
WAFF
Customers near Eastview Dr. remain without power following outage in Madison, crews still conducting repairs
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: According to HU, service has been restored to many customers in the areas mentioned below. Customers near Eastview Drive are still without power. The three utility poles that were knocked down are currently being repaired. If anyone is still experiencing a service-related issue please call 256-53LIGHT.
WAAY-TV
Victim identified in fatal wreck at U.S. 31, Thompson Road in Morgan County
A Hartselle woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal wreck last month at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Thompson Road in Morgan County. The crash prompted calls for better traffic safety measures in the area, which was being used as a temporary detour route due to work on Interstate 65.
WAFF
Huntsville Police working scenes of two overnight crashes
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. Updated: 5 hours ago. No injuries were reported from the scene. One dead...
Comments / 0