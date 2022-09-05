ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

1 person transported to hospital after Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting happened on Thursday. The shooting took place at Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street around 2:40 p.m., according to a Huntsville Police Department spokesperson. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead after 'industrial accident' on University Drive in Huntsville

A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon on University Drive in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say the incident was reported about 1:23 p.m. as "an industrial accident." Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the incident happened near the original Burlington Coat Factory location at 6125 University Drive. The man was dead when first responders arrived, Webster said.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Small plane crash reported in Huntsville

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. and other officials responded to a small plane crash near Huntsville Executive Airport in Meridianville Thursday afternoon. Two people were on the plane when it crashed about 1:25 p.m. They are being taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Don Webster, HEMSI spokesman.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Huntsville, AL
Cars
Huntsville, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
WAFF

One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to HEMSI, someone was killed in a car accident in Limestone County. Officers and emergency teams responded to the scene after a call at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday. The accident happened on Highway 72 east and Brian Hill Road, it is unknown how many cars...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

HEMSI confirms plane crash at Huntsville Executive Airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There has been a plane crash at the Huntsville Executive Airport on Thursday. According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), two people were on board the plane. The spokesperson said both people were taken to Huntsville Hospital to be looked at by medical personnel.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Drive#Vehicles#Late Night#Traffic Accident
The Cullman Tribune

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy. 278 W

Updated 9/8/22 12:40 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. – Local authorities have identified the person who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening as Hannah White. White, a pedestrian, was injured when she was struck by a vehicle at U.S. Highway 278 West near West Elementary School (Rosemont Avenue) in Cullman. White was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities identified the driver as Christopher Hulsey, who was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said Hulsey was stopped on County Road 222 Wednesday night following the crash. Updated 9/7/22 8:25 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. –...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Construction worker killed in accidental electrocution on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An industrial accident claimed the life of a construction worker on 6125 University Drive Wednesday afternoon. According to Don Webster, with HEMSI, the man was working with crews inside of the original Burlington Coat Factory in the University Place Shopping Center, the building is being remodeled.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WAFF

1 person killed in Gurley single-vehicle crash

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers have responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley. According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. spokesperson, Don Webster, one person was killed and another person was transported to Huntsville Hospital. The crash happened around noon on Tuesday. This story will be...
GURLEY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police working scenes of two overnight crashes

Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. Updated: 5 hours ago. No injuries were reported from the scene. One dead...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Officers respond to single-vehicle crash in Gurley

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers have responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley. According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. spokesperson, Don Webster, there are two people being treated. The crash happened around noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated once further information is released.
GURLEY, AL
weisradio.com

Fatal Accident in DeKalb County on Monday

A single-vehicle crash that took place at approximately 2:00am Monday (September 5th) claimed the life of a Bryant man. Cody Ray Busby, age 36, was fatally injured when the 1998 Ford Mustang that he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Busby wasn’t using a seat belt at the time, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy