WAFF
1 person transported to hospital after Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting happened on Thursday. The shooting took place at Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street around 2:40 p.m., according to a Huntsville Police Department spokesperson. This story will be updated once further information is released.
WAAY-TV
1 dead after 'industrial accident' on University Drive in Huntsville
A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon on University Drive in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say the incident was reported about 1:23 p.m. as "an industrial accident." Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the incident happened near the original Burlington Coat Factory location at 6125 University Drive. The man was dead when first responders arrived, Webster said.
WAAY-TV
Small plane crash reported in Huntsville
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. and other officials responded to a small plane crash near Huntsville Executive Airport in Meridianville Thursday afternoon. Two people were on the plane when it crashed about 1:25 p.m. They are being taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Don Webster, HEMSI spokesman.
One injured in Madison wreck involving concrete truck
e person was injured in a wreck involving a pickup truck and a concrete truck Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify man killed in electrical accident at construction site
The Huntsville Police Department has released the identity of the man killed Wednesday at a construction site. Robert Philyaw, 41, was accidentally electrocuted while he was working on electricity at the site near the old Burlington Coat Factory on University Drive. Police say the incident was reported about 1:23 p.m....
WAFF
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to HEMSI, someone was killed in a car accident in Limestone County. Officers and emergency teams responded to the scene after a call at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday. The accident happened on Highway 72 east and Brian Hill Road, it is unknown how many cars...
WAFF
HEMSI confirms plane crash at Huntsville Executive Airport
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There has been a plane crash at the Huntsville Executive Airport on Thursday. According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), two people were on board the plane. The spokesperson said both people were taken to Huntsville Hospital to be looked at by medical personnel.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify man killed in Monday morning crash on University Drive
The Huntsville Police Department has released the identity of the person killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning on University Drive. Nicolas John Browning, 20, died in the crash that happened about 2 a.m. near the Family Dollar, police said. Investigators believe he lost control of the vehicle, which...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy. 278 W
Updated 9/8/22 12:40 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. – Local authorities have identified the person who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening as Hannah White. White, a pedestrian, was injured when she was struck by a vehicle at U.S. Highway 278 West near West Elementary School (Rosemont Avenue) in Cullman. White was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities identified the driver as Christopher Hulsey, who was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said Hulsey was stopped on County Road 222 Wednesday night following the crash. Updated 9/7/22 8:25 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. –...
WAFF
Construction worker killed in accidental electrocution on University Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An industrial accident claimed the life of a construction worker on 6125 University Drive Wednesday afternoon. According to Don Webster, with HEMSI, the man was working with crews inside of the original Burlington Coat Factory in the University Place Shopping Center, the building is being remodeled.
WAFF
1 person in critical condition after wreck in Madison
18-year-old arrested in connection to Pratt Ave. murder investigation. 18-year-old arrested in connection to Pratt Ave. murder investigation.
WAFF
1 person killed in Gurley single-vehicle crash
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers have responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley. According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. spokesperson, Don Webster, one person was killed and another person was transported to Huntsville Hospital. The crash happened around noon on Tuesday. This story will be...
WAFF
‘Do not point a weapon at law enforcement, and if you do you will be shot’: Suspect killed after armed carjacking, chase in St. Clair Co.
ST. CLAIR CO, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed by police late Wednesday night after an armed carjacking and a pursuit through several cities according to the St. Clair Co. Sheriff. It started around 11:45 p.m. when the Steele Police Department responded to a man armed with...
Alabama man arrested for breaking into home, raping teen at knifepoint after nearly 6 month search
A Hartselle man was arrested Wednesday morning after a search began for him almost six months ago. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Trenton Turner Reed, 27, of Hartselle, was arrested on a property off Barkley Bridge Road near Hartselle. U.S. Marshals, Decatur police and deputies participated in the arrest.
WAFF
Huntsville Police working scenes of two overnight crashes
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. Updated: 5 hours ago. No injuries were reported from the scene. One dead...
Road closure to affect some Guntersville residents
Some Guntersville residents will have to use a different route to get to their houses next week due to maintenance work for drainage repair, according to the police department.
Teen arrested in connection to Five Points shooting
An 18-year-old was charged with murder after a shooting late Friday night on Pratt Avenue.
WAFF
Officers respond to single-vehicle crash in Gurley
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers have responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley. According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. spokesperson, Don Webster, there are two people being treated. The crash happened around noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated once further information is released.
weisradio.com
Fatal Accident in DeKalb County on Monday
A single-vehicle crash that took place at approximately 2:00am Monday (September 5th) claimed the life of a Bryant man. Cody Ray Busby, age 36, was fatally injured when the 1998 Ford Mustang that he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Busby wasn’t using a seat belt at the time, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
