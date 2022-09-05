Read full article on original website
Iconic skateboarding bench stolen from Manhattan park to be returned
NEW YORK - One night last week, some anonymous Philadelphia skaters drove a U-Haul truck up to New York City, obscured their identities with hoods and face masks, and then boosted a 300-pound, 13-foot-long green metal bench from the skate park in Tompkins Square Park. The Philly crew then hauled...
brownstoner.com
Celebration and Dance Fill Crown Heights Streets for Return of West Indian Day Parade (Photos)
The West Indian American Day Parade came thundering back Labor Day with the resounding beat of drums and dancing in Brooklyn on Monday to celebrate Caribbean culture. For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the festivities returned to full capacity from Flatbush Avenue and Grand Army Plaza to Eastern Parkway and Utica Avenue, closing the streets until 6 p.m. on September 5.
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn's DUMBO works to balance tourism with needs of locals
NEW YORK - The DUMBO neighborhood in Brooklyn has turned into one of New York City's most popular neighborhoods; an international attraction, a tourist hotspot and a backdrop for social media shots. And while the breathtaking views of Manhattan, cobblestone streets, and trendy restaurants certainly make it appealing to out-of-towners,...
NBC New York
Weed Trucks Seized in Brooklyn, Manhattan Amid Community Parking Gripes
Nearly two dozen tow trucks, each accompanied by three vehicles with the New York City Sheriff's Office, were confiscating a number of weed trucks in Manhattan and Brooklyn Wednesday as part of an organized sweep to address community complaints, most of which appear to be over parking, authorities say. The...
J’Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade celebrated in Brooklyn
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Excitement in Crown Heights has been building throughout Labor Day weekend to the early-morning revelry of J’Ouvert and the eye-popping main event: the West Indian Day Parade. Attendees of Monday’s festivities were looking forward to finally letting loose after the COVID-19 pandemic hampered plans for the beloved annual celebration of […]
Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours
A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
fox5ny.com
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: New Yorkers mourn
NEW YORK - British-born New York restaurant owner Nicky Perry is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. "It's shocking — you feel like your mom just died," said Perry, who owns Tea and Sympathy in Greenwich Village. Her friends and customers are sharing her grief. "I wanted to...
Eating down the road: Iconic Caribbean foods line Brooklyn streets as J’Ouvert returns
Doubles -- a Trinidadian snack -- was served in Brooklyn during the J'Ouvert festival on Monday. Early-morning revelers ate corn soup, doubles, and bake and saltfish during the first in-person J’Ouvert festival since 2019. [ more › ]
fox40jackson.com
Woman traveling in car over NYC bridge shot in neck
A woman was shot in New York City while riding as a passenger in a car that was crossing a bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan, a report says. The unusual shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday along the Williamsburg Bridge, according to Fox5 NY. Police told the station that a...
TAKE 5 Top-Prize Ticket Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for the September...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 63 Lewis Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 63 Lewis Avenue, a five-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Z Architecture, the structure yields 16 residences and a garage with eight self-parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $156,130.
fox5ny.com
Shooting at park in Brooklyn
NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig makes a preliminary statement about a shooting at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn. A young man, likely of "school age," shot a 15-year-old boy in the abdomen.
Suspect attempted to rape New York City woman inside her Manhattan apartment
NYPD NEWS @NYPDnews WANTED for ATTEMPTED RAPE: On 9/4/22 at 9 AM, inside the Lillian...
fashionista.com
Telfar's Taking Over a Rainbow Store in Brooklyn With Shopping Bags
Amid the brand-studded New York Fashion Week schedule this week, Telfar is doing what it does best: switching things up yet again. The Brooklyn-based label announced on Instagram on Wednesday that it's opening the doors to its very own pop-up location on Sunday, Sept. 11, where customers can shop its highly sought-after Shopping Bag in all of its available colors and sizes. And by all of them, we seriously mean all of them: Telfar is known for releasing the coveted handbags through limited drops and its Bag Security Program, but this marks the first time they'll be sold at a physical retail location.
Anthony Johnson reflects on 9/11: Reporter keeps clothes caked in World Trade Center dust
Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson reflects on the 21st anniversary of September 11, describing how he kept clothes caked in dust.
Brooklyn fete kicks off carnival and Labor Day weekend celebrations
Mayor Eric Adams and elected officials attended a fete at the Brooklyn Navy Yard Sunday night to kick off carnival celebrations scheduled throughout the city on Monday.
Kids enjoy West Indian American celebrations in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The West Indian Day Parade will return to Brooklyn in full force this year, and as CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, celebrations are already underway.It was a musical feast of soothing melodies over the sweet sound of steel oil drums that have been converted into musical instruments. Hundreds turned out for the concert on the Brooklyn Museum grounds."I love it. This is what we do. This is what we live for," said Tony Reece, with Kutters Rhythm Section.Reece says for the performers, it's all about tradition and authenticity."Steelpan represents the music, the culture, the revolt against slavery to keep the...
boozyburbs.com
Chinese and Soul Food Restaurant Opening This Month in Teaneck
Chef Shawnee Braggs has been a caterer for over twenty years, first cooking for celebrities and then corporate America in New York and Philadelphia. As much of the world changed with the pandemic over the last few years, she’s decided it was time to make her own change and open a restaurant.
NY Lottery reviews claim on winning $1,000-a-day for life ticket
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just under the wire, a claim has been made on a jackpot-winning lottery ticket that’s expiring on Sept. 9, lottery officials said Wednesday. Back in August, the lottery put out a reminder: come forward or lose your chance at getting the money. The Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per day for life […]
