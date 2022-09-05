ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Map Shows 'Verifiable Progress' in Ukraine Counteroffensive: ISW

By Jack Dutton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

A map released by the Institute for the Study of War shows that Ukraine has made "verifiable progress" in its counteroffensive in the southern region of Kherson.

"The #Ukrainian counteroffensive is making verifiable progress in the south and the east," the think tank tweeted late Sunday. "Ukrainian forces are advancing along several axes in western #Kherson Oblast and have secured territory across the Siverskyi Donets River in #Donetsk Oblast."

The map shows the progress on the Siverskyi Donets River is close to the eastern city of Kharkiv, which fell to the Russians in mid-May after three months of heavy bombardment.

The diagram also shows that Ukraine liberated at least three villages in the south and the east of the country, while Russians made some advances near Soledar in Donetsk and made new claims over Arkhanhelske.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMH4z_0him0AsX00

"The pace of the counteroffensive will likely change dramatically from day to day as Ukrainian forces work to starve the Russians of necessary supplies, disrupt their command and control, and weaken their morale even as counteroffensive ground assaults continue," an ISW report released with the map said.

"The Russians will occasionally counterattack and regain some lost ground and will of course conduct likely fierce artillery and air attacks against liberated settlements and advancing Ukrainian troops. Ukrainian forces have made substantial enough progress to begin evoking more realistic commentary from the Russian milbloggers, who had been hewing very closely to the Kremlin's optimistic rhetoric until today," it added.

Newsweek has contacted the ISW and other military experts for further comment.

Ukraine launched its counteroffensive in the Russian-held territory in Kherson on August 29, a region that fell to Russia on March 3, only a week after Moscow invaded its neighbor. Ukrainian forces have been continuously striking Russian ground lines of communication, ammunition depots, as well as key supply routes from the Crimean Peninsula.

Kherson Oblast is strategically important, as it is a gateway to Crimea which Moscow seized in 2014. If Ukraine recaptures Kherson, it could provide it launch pad to take back Crimea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday claimed a series of successes in the counteroffensive against the Russian military—taking back two settlements in southern Ukraine and one in Donetsk. On Sunday, Ukraine took back the village of Vysokopillia in Kherson and raised its flag over a hospital. The other two settlements were not named.

Meanwhile, Russian plans for a referendum on Kherson's independence from Ukraine have been paused "for security reasons," Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the military-civilian administration (CAA) of the region, said on Monday.

"We prepared for the vote, we wanted to have a referendum in the near future, but because of all the events that have happened now, I think that for now we will pause. This will be understandably practical, because we are not running forward and the main task we are fulfilling—to feed the population, to secure the population," he said on Russia's state-owned Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Speaking to Newsweek, The Intel Hub military analyst said that Ukraine needs to be "very careful" in its counteroffensive due to availability of troops.

"They need to focus on shaping with fires creating pockets and then using maneuver elements once Russian forces are under strength and separated from logistic support. We likely won't see a massive push, if we do it could be dangerous for Ukraine. If they face over attrition they will have a hard time even with defensive operations down the road," the analyst said.

"The shift to more so offensive operations is massive because it's either the time for Ukraine to gain and maintain at least some initiative in their favor before winter sets in. However if they over commit and do not wisely identify decision points it could very well end up badly for Ukraine after winter if Russia is able to hold off their offensive attempts and reinforce."

The analyst said Ukraine's counteroffensives will "likely be focused on tactical advances focusing on pockets and encircled Russian elements after enabling with fires via shaping operations taking advantage of next few months until winter."

This strategy would prevent Ukraine losing large amounts of forces while still regaining terrain before mud and snow hamper mobility, the analyst said.

Update 09/05/2022, 9:53 a.m. ET: This article was updated with quotes from a Russia-Ukraine analyst.

Comments / 19

Uncle Draza
3d ago

Wars are dynamic. What I'd a constant is the Ukrainian troops are dying by the hundreds daily. This "offensive" is a meat grinder and the Ukrops have no supply, support, material or manpower to hold these tiny villages. A vast number of casualties all for an optics victory for the cross dressing burlesque clown.

Reply(13)
3
Keith Taylor
3d ago

Stay strong Ukraine, you will be victorious, and know peace. I've donated to your just cause, and will attempt to help you clear UXO once I get the training. Love from America, Glory to Ukraine.

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Southern Ukraine#Crimea#Command And Control#Isw#Ukrainian#Russians
The Hill

A Russian soldier speaks out: ‘The people are afraid’

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Finally, a courageous Russian soldier tells all about the war against Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev is a 33-year-old paratrooper who wrote an explosive memoir, “Zov” (Call), that appeared in early August. Filatyev exposes the war as an act of Russian aggression, shows that most Russian soldiers are hungry, dirty and demoralized, and savagely criticizes the Russian generals and officers. His exposé rings true, if only because it is identical to the one proffered by Ukrainian and Western policymakers, journalists, analysts and generals.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Ukrainian Soldier Single-Handedly Takes Down Russian Attack Jet

A Ukrainian soldier single-handedly downed a Russian jet with a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS), according to Ukrainian authorities. During a Russian sortie on Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhia region, a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine fired an Igla MANPADS at a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft, the service said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Russian intelligence knew that Ukrainians would not welcome Russia, but still told the Kremlin they would, report says

Russian officials had intelligence that Ukrainians would not welcome invasion by Russia, but intelligence officials still told the Kremlin that they would, The Washington Post reported. Polls conducted for Russia's security service, the FSB, before the February 24 invasion showed that Ukrainians would oppose a Russia invasion and that a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
International Business Times

Russian 'Commandant' Of Occupied Ukraine City Loses Both Legs To Car Explosion

A Moscow-appointed official in a Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine is now in critical condition after losing both his legs in a car explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Officials for the Russian-imposed administration of the occupied city of Berdyansk initially reported that commandant Artem Bardin had died in a car explosion near the administration's building on Sept. 6. Officials later retracted their statement and said Bardin had lost both his legs and a significant amount of blood in the incident.
ACCIDENTS
The US Sun

Chilling images show Russian troops massing at Europe’s biggest nuke plant amid fears of Chernobyl-style meltdown

RUSSIAN troops have been pictured massing at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, raising fears of a catastrophic Chernobyl-style meltdown. Chilling satellite images capture Vlad's soldiers and military vehicles just metres from the deadly nuclear reactors. The pictures, shared by the UK's Ministry of Defence, show Russian armoured personnel carriers and...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The photo that condemned Putin's Wagner thugs: Ukraine 'blows up Russian mercenary HQ in Donbas using HIMARS' after propagandist gave away its location with picture of a street sign

Smiling alongside mercenaries in full combat gear, this is how Russian war propagandist Sergei Sreda marked a visit to Wagner's Ukraine headquarters last week - saying they welcomed him 'like family' and told 'funny stories'. But Sreda may have condemned the men to death - giving away the base's location...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
109K+
Post
958M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy