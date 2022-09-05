ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Georgia Sun

Georgia election breach: What we know

A cast of notable characters with ties to a criminal investigation into a voting system breach in rural south Georgia have long been bent on proving that the electronic voting machines used in several states were being rigged to steal elections from supporters of Donald Trump. Security video released this...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Flood watch in effect for parts of Georgia

The National Weather Service is warning about the risk of flash floods throughout much of north and central Georgia on Labor Day. A flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday. Areas in the watch zone can expect an average of one to three inches of rain with waves...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia will begin distributing the new bivalent COVID-19 booster this week

The Georgia Department of Public Health will begin offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster this week, as shipments of the vaccine arrive in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommend the bivalent booster manufactured by Pfizer for individuals aged 12 and older; and they recommend the bivalent booster by Moderna for adults aged 18 and older.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Wet weather expected for Labor Day weekend in Georgia

Rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout Georgia each day of the long Labor Day weekend, possibly putting a damper on what many consider the last celebration of the summer. According to the National Weather Service, the daily rainfall will remain well into next week. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Saturday...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the world’s longest-serving monarch Thursday afternoon. In Georgia, elected officials, public entities, and other leaders began sending their well-wishes and statements about the monarch’s passing immediately after the news was announced. Here are what your fellow Georgians are saying...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Out of Breath: Georgia ranked the 11th worst state in the U.S. for lung health

The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America, over a five-year period. This data analysis factored the following statistics from the last 5 years: the change in smoking rate in each state, as well as the change in pollution level (measured in PM2.5, which is the average daily density of fine particulate matter in micrograms per cubic meter).
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Nancy Pelosi was in Georgia this week. Here’s why

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood Thursday to promote a provision of the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act intended to stitch together communities divided by racist transportation policy. The measure builds on a grant called the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program based on legislation...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia farmers are struggling. Here’s why

Georgia’s rural economy is being buffeted by national and global headwinds that are making it harder for farmers to make ends meet, an agricultural economist said Tuesday. Supply chain disruptions, trade wars, droughts across the globe, the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine are challenging farmers on multiple fronts, Gopi Munisamy, an agricultural marketing professor at the University of Georgia, told an audience of farm industry and political leaders during a summit on ag issues at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Homelessness isn’t just a city problem in Georgia

Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia may help fund new psychedelic drug for treating PTSD

Two Georgia veterans lent their support this week to the use of the psychedelic drug psilocybin in treating post-traumatic stress disorder. Following multiple combat deployments, Ethan Whitfield and Marcus Capone traveled outside of the U.S. for counseling and treatment of their PTSD with psilocybin after standard drugs failed to treat their severe depression. Both reported instant results following just one “dosing” session.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Rain expected every day for the rest of the week in Georgia

Heavy rain wreaked havoc and set records Monday around the Dallas area as more than 9 inches of rain led to widespread flooding problems in the city, with some surrounding areas inundated with more than a foot of rain over a 24-hour period. While central Texas is expected to dry out by midweek, AccuWeather forecasters say that will not be the end of the flooding story for parts of the south-central United States.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal dies

Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal died Tuesday at the age of 80 of breast cancer that metastasized into brain cancer. The wife of former Gov. Nathan Deal died at their home in Demorest surrounded by her family. “We have lost a wife, mother and grandmother who loved us unconditionally,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
