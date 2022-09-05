Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia election breach: What we know
A cast of notable characters with ties to a criminal investigation into a voting system breach in rural south Georgia have long been bent on proving that the electronic voting machines used in several states were being rigged to steal elections from supporters of Donald Trump. Security video released this...
Flood watch in effect for parts of Georgia
The National Weather Service is warning about the risk of flash floods throughout much of north and central Georgia on Labor Day. A flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday. Areas in the watch zone can expect an average of one to three inches of rain with waves...
Georgia will begin distributing the new bivalent COVID-19 booster this week
The Georgia Department of Public Health will begin offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster this week, as shipments of the vaccine arrive in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommend the bivalent booster manufactured by Pfizer for individuals aged 12 and older; and they recommend the bivalent booster by Moderna for adults aged 18 and older.
Wet weather expected for Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout Georgia each day of the long Labor Day weekend, possibly putting a damper on what many consider the last celebration of the summer. According to the National Weather Service, the daily rainfall will remain well into next week. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Saturday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southwest Georgia farmers are getting a much needed new water source
Farmers in Southwest Georgia haven’t been permitted to drill new irrigation wells for a decade due to low stream flows. But a new grant program funded with federal COVID relief aid promises a workaround for that moratorium that will provide a new source of water for irrigation in the region.
Georgia reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the world’s longest-serving monarch Thursday afternoon. In Georgia, elected officials, public entities, and other leaders began sending their well-wishes and statements about the monarch’s passing immediately after the news was announced. Here are what your fellow Georgians are saying...
Georgia to share in multi-state settlement with JUUL for marketing to underage users
Georgia and 31 other states have reached a $438.5 million settlement with JUUL Labs in a lawsuit over the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. An agreement announced Tuesday ends a two-year bipartisan investigation into a company that until recently was the dominant player in the vaping market. The...
DNA identifies truck driver as killer in 1988 murder of Stacey Chahorski
Previously unavailable DNA information has solved the 34-year-old murder case of Stacey Chahorski, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Henry Fredrick Wise, also known as Hoss Wise, has been identified through genealogy DNA as Stacey Chahorski’s killer. Wise would have been 34 at the time of Chahorski’s murder...
RELATED PEOPLE
Georgia Gas Prices: The average driver can now fill up their car for less than $50 again
Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.33 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 36 cents less than a month ago, and 35 cents more than this time last year.
Out of Breath: Georgia ranked the 11th worst state in the U.S. for lung health
The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America, over a five-year period. This data analysis factored the following statistics from the last 5 years: the change in smoking rate in each state, as well as the change in pollution level (measured in PM2.5, which is the average daily density of fine particulate matter in micrograms per cubic meter).
Georgia’s gas tax suspension has been extended until Oct. 12
Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Thursday extending the temporary suspension of the state sales tax on gasoline and other motor fuels that has been in effect since March. The latest extension runs through Oct. 12. In extending the suspension, Kemp cited the highest inflation in 40 years, gasoline...
Nancy Pelosi was in Georgia this week. Here’s why
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood Thursday to promote a provision of the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act intended to stitch together communities divided by racist transportation policy. The measure builds on a grant called the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program based on legislation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia farmers are struggling. Here’s why
Georgia’s rural economy is being buffeted by national and global headwinds that are making it harder for farmers to make ends meet, an agricultural economist said Tuesday. Supply chain disruptions, trade wars, droughts across the globe, the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine are challenging farmers on multiple fronts, Gopi Munisamy, an agricultural marketing professor at the University of Georgia, told an audience of farm industry and political leaders during a summit on ag issues at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter.
Gas prices in Georgia have dropped to a $3.38 per gallon average
Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.38 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 44 cents less than a month ago, and 43 cents more than this time last year.
Homelessness isn’t just a city problem in Georgia
Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
Georgia may help fund new psychedelic drug for treating PTSD
Two Georgia veterans lent their support this week to the use of the psychedelic drug psilocybin in treating post-traumatic stress disorder. Following multiple combat deployments, Ethan Whitfield and Marcus Capone traveled outside of the U.S. for counseling and treatment of their PTSD with psilocybin after standard drugs failed to treat their severe depression. Both reported instant results following just one “dosing” session.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newnan takes center stage at Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s Fall Ramble
The rich history and architecture of Newnan will be showcased during the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s Fall Ramble, Oct. 14 through 16. The event will offer visitors and residents alike a rare opportunity to get an inside look at historic private homes and buildings that are not usually open to the public.
Rain expected every day for the rest of the week in Georgia
Heavy rain wreaked havoc and set records Monday around the Dallas area as more than 9 inches of rain led to widespread flooding problems in the city, with some surrounding areas inundated with more than a foot of rain over a 24-hour period. While central Texas is expected to dry out by midweek, AccuWeather forecasters say that will not be the end of the flooding story for parts of the south-central United States.
Rural Georgia lacks access to essential opioid addiction treatment
Many rural Georgia counties lack easy access to methadone clinics, according to a new study by a University of Georgia team. Methadone is a “gold standard of opioid addiction treatments,” according to study author and UGA health economist Jayani Jayawardhana. Methadone helps people quit addictions to drugs like...
Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal dies
Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal died Tuesday at the age of 80 of breast cancer that metastasized into brain cancer. The wife of former Gov. Nathan Deal died at their home in Demorest surrounded by her family. “We have lost a wife, mother and grandmother who loved us unconditionally,...
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 0