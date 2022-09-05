Read full article on original website
Related
4-year-old child injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left a four-year-old injured. According to BPD, around 8:30 p.m. officers received a call on reports of a juvenile shot in the 4100 block of Messer Airport Highway. Upon arrival, officers encountered an adult female and the juvenile in a vehicle. The adult said […]
wvtm13.com
4-year-old shot in Birmingham Wednesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating after a 4-year-old girl was shot Wednesday night. Learn more in the video above. Police responded to the 4100 block of Messer Airport Highway at about 8:30 p.m. on a report of a child shot. Officers and rescue crews arrived to find a little girl shot in the back.
19-year-old Birmingham woman arrested in deadly Labor Day shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that left one woman dead on Labor Day. Sabrina Andrews, 19, was charged with capital murder for her role in a shooting in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Monday night. Officers were called to the scene […]
Birmingham PD investigating homicide caused by argument
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide Tuesday. At approximately 11:55 a.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1400 Block of 17th Street North on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately made contact with the person of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Cousin of Birmingham nightclub shooting victim pleads for the community to get help
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a man shot multiple times at a Birmingham nightclub early Monday morning is speaking out against the wave of violence happening in the city. The 20-year-old man was four times during an argument with another person at Quest nightclub over Labor day weekend....
4-year-old girl shot while in car in Birmingham ‘fighting for her life,’ mayor says
A 4-year-old girl shot while in a car in Birmingham’s Avondale community remains hospitalized after family said she was shot twice in the back. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and family members identified the girl as Serenity Spearman. Woodfin posted her picture on Twitter Thursday, saying “This beautiful 4-year-old girl with all the potential in the world is currently fighting for her life in Children’s Hospital.”
Charges upgraded against Tuscaloosa man after victim dies in hospital
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office announced the upgrading of charges against a man a week after they were arrested for their connection to a shooting. Marquis Rayone Brown, 40, was initially charged with attempted murder on Aug. 31, but has now been charged with murder after the man he allegedly shot died […]
Sylacauga Santa’s truck stolen, later found thanks to tipster
Christmas has been saved in Sylacauga!
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Her heart was pure’: Family heartbroken by slaying of beloved Birmingham barber; suspect charged
The family of a 23-year-old woman who was killed on Labor Day said her death has left heartbreak and a void. Keondra Ra’Shun “Keke” Hollis, a beloved barber, was fatally shot Monday at University Crossings apartments. On Wednesday, Birmingham police announced the arrest of 19-year-old Sabrina Andrews...
Suspect surrenders during Pleasant Grove standoff
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pleasant Grove man surrendered after a standoff with police that lasted hours on Wednesday. According to Pleasant Grove PD, officers received calls of a burglary and a man leaving out a house with what appeared to be a blanket wrapped full of long firearms around 1:15 p.m. Pleasant Grove Police […]
wbrc.com
Man killed in apartment on 17th Street N in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating another homicide. Officers said they got a call of a person shot before noon on Tuesday. Officers said a man was shot to death in an apartment in the 1400 block of 17th Street North. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old...
wvtm13.com
Hours-long standoff in Pleasant Grove ends with burglary suspect in custody
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. — UPDATE: Authorities in Pleasant Grove said a burglary suspect surrendered after an hours-long standoff. Learn more in the video above. The Pleasant Grove Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. — Authorities have surrounded a home in Pleasant Grove, Alabama...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4-year-old girl shot in car in Birmingham’s Avondale community suffers non-life-threatening injuries
A young girl was shot while in a car tonight in Birmingham’s Avondale community, police said. The child is 4-years-old and shot in the back. The victim was taken to Children’s of Alabama hospital. Police said the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Sgt. Monica Law said the gunfire...
Family of cousins gunned down in Birmingham’s deadly Labor Day weekend seek help with burial costs
Friends and family members of two cousins gunned down in a drive-by shooting over the violent Labor Day weekend in Birmingham are asking for help with burials. A GoFundMe has been launched to help with the funders of 32-year-old Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell and 35-year-old Justin Taylor. They were...
wvtm13.com
Blount County man killed in Labor Day shooting at gay nightclub in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Blount County man was killed and another man was injured in an early morning shooting at The Quest Club in downtown Birmingham on Labor Day. Learn more in the video above. Birmingham police said officers responded to a report of two people shot at the...
Search underway for missing Birmingham woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman. According to BPD, Samantha Maroone, 31, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 7900 block of 2nd Avenue South on foot walking in an unknown direction. She is not believed to be in any danger. Maroone […]
Birmingham shooting leaves one person dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a shooting Monday night. At approximately 7 p.m., BPD received reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and took accounts from residents that an adult female was shot and taken to […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man killed inside apartment near Birmingham's Fountain Heights community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: September 6th: The Birmingham Police Department identified the victim as Corye Daniels, 31, of Birmingham. The BPD says a person of interest was taken into custody, and that person and Corye were apparently involved in an argument that led to shots being fired. ------------------------------------------------ Birmingham...
10-year-old boy dies after he was hit by car while riding minibike in west Birmingham
A 10-year-old hit by a car in west Birmingham Tuesday has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marquis “MJ” Bell. He attended school in Hueytown. The crash happened at 2:02 p.m. at the intersection of Charles Street and Hollywood Boulevard. That location is...
Search underway for West Blocton man last seen in August
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega Police are asking the public for help locating a man last seen in August. According to TPD, Brandon James Parks, 37, left New Beginnings Recovery in Talladega walking. He is from West Blocton and it’s unknown what he was last wearing. He is described as 5’10”, 160 pounds with brown […]
Comments / 0