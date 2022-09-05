ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

South Memphis family feud leads to charges

By Jerrita Patterson, David Royer
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TxOHL_0hilyhHW00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some name-calling among family members in South Memphis erupted into threats, injuries and guns being pulled Sunday, police said.

It all reportedly started when a woman at a home in the 900 block of East McLemore called one of her daughters derogatory and sexist names, saying she’d “end up pregnant,” police said.

The victim complained to her mother, which started an argument among family members.

She told police her father, Eugene Jackson, hit her in the mouth with a silver handgun and threatened, “I’ll kill you” during the argument.

Later, she told police that her step-aunt, Monica Dillon, pulled up in a car to the sidewalk outside the house.

Witnesses said Dillon loaded and cocked a handgun and said, “Y’all not gone play with my mom and dad because I’ll pop one of yall,” according to a police statement.

Jackson is in jail charged with aggravated assault.

Dillon is in Jail East and faces three counts of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified

► Latest on the Sept. 7 shootings in Memphis MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers said Tunstall was visiting a friend named […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man’s home connected to mass shooting suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— We are digging to learn more about the teen accused of a deadly shooting rampage that went from Memphis into Mississippi. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is no stranger to law enforcement. But Kelly is a stranger to the person now living at the Hitchcock Street house the teen may have once called home. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice Center in West Memphis, according to a Facebook post...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Atoka, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

What we know about Ezekiel Kelly, suspect in Memphis mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting rampage across Memphis came to an end Wednesday night at 9:20 when Memphis Police took 19-year-old Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly into custody. City leaders hosted a press conference just after midnight Thursday morning. The final tally from the incident was four dead, and three injured. Kelly now faces charges and will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mass shooting: A timeline of Wednesday’s rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A shooter killed four people and injured three during a rampage that began early Wednesday morning and then picked up again around 4 p.m. Ezekiel Kelly’s first crime took place around 1 a.m. at a home on Lyndale Avenue. He killed Dewayne Tunstall, 24, according to Memphis Police. The shooting spree then […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Timeline, map of Wednesday’s violent spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday’s violent crime spree spread across a large swath of Memphis and briefly bled into Southaven. We now know where and when each shooting occurred. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge, with more likely to come. 12:56 a.m.: A...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect in Eliza Fletcher case faces judge again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the suspect in the abduction and murder of Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher, appeared in court for a third time in three days Thursday morning. Judge Montesi said it was brought to the court’s attention there may be a conflict of interest, and there was a motion to review the appointed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eugene Jackson
Mighty 990

Memphis Mayor Enraged Over Mass Shooting

The following is a statement from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland:. I want to first, express my deepest sympathy and condolences to the victims and their families who are suffering from this senseless murder rampage. I’m angry for them, and I’m angry that our citizens had to shelter in place for their own safety until the suspect was caught. This is no way for us to live and it is not acceptable.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mass shooting victim describes moment she was shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting spree in Memphis leaves four dead and three injured. In an exclusive interview, WREG is talking with one of the survivors. Wednesday, 44-year-old LaKesha McGlathen was on the Norris Road exit ramp on I-240 when she encountered 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. McGlathen and her father had pulled over to change out […]
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

Local Reporter Breaks Down Over Live-Streamed Shootings: ‘Memphis Is Tired’

A Memphis news reporter was overcome with emotion while covering the live-streaming gunman who terrorized the city Wednesday night. Joyce Peterson from Action News 5 was doing a live report on 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, who police named as the suspect who led them on a frenzied hunt for several hours before he was finally captured by cops. As she spoke, she took a deep breath and appeared to try to calm herself, pausing. “Memphis is tired right now. I’m with you all. Memphis is tired right now,” she said, also citing the Eliza Fletcher abduction that ended with the discovery of the kidnapped teacher’s body on Tuesday. “The other crimes we’ve had this year leading up to this, it’s difficult right now. Bear with me, it’s a very nerve wracking night.” Kelly was reportedly caught after crashing a stolen car in Memphis. “Memphis is tired right now.” - @MemphoNewsLady 😭 #Memphis pic.twitter.com/Q64jGiirPZ— Andrew Bartolotta  #powertheGOOD (@andrewjpg) September 8, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Family Feud#Guns#Mom And Dad#Munford Hs#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Germantown Police say one robbed at gunpoint in Saddle Creek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown police are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a bus stop near the Saddle Creek shopping center Wednesday night. Police say it happened at a bus stop near the corner of Poplar and Farmington around 10 p.m. The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man dead after shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting in the 900 block of South Parkway East at 4:35 p.m. Police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. Police have no suspect information at this time. If […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Pray for us’: Leaders express shock, hurt after Memphis mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local and state officials are reacting after a mass shooting in Memphis left four people dead and three others injured. Memphis Police say 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly is responsible for several shootings across the city Wednesday. The widespread violence led Memphis Police to issue a shelter in place order. After hours of chaos, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four wanted for armed robbery at West Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four people are wanted after an armed robbery at a gas station early Wednesday morning, West Memphis Police said. Police responded to an armed robbery call at the Shell gas station on Petro Road at 1:47 a.m. Investigators said surveillance video shows three males, two of them armed with handguns, entering the gas […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy