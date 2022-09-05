Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Kay: Officials warn of dangerous conditions near SoCal shoreline
LOS ANGELES - The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory for beaches in Southern California as the area continues to get hit by rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay. The advisory will be in effect through 2 a.m. Sunday and applies to south-facing...
Flash Flood Warning in effect for areas near Riverside County
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A Flash Flood Warning was issued Sunday for areas near Riverside County, according to the National Weather Service. The warning is in effect through Sunday at 7:15 p.m. Further north, a Flood Advisory was issued for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
LA, cities across SoCal to commemorate 21st anniversary of 9/11
LOS ANGELES - On the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, city and county leaders will gather Sunday for a ceremony at the Los Angeles Fire Department's Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center -- one of numerous 9/11 commemorations planned across the Southland. Mayor Eric Garcetti and Fire Chief Kristin...
Gas prices in LA, Orange counties increase for 9th straight day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Sunday for the ninth consecutive day after decreasing 78 of the previous 80 days, increasing 1.8 cents to $5.386. The average price has increased 14 cents over the past nine days, including 1.6 cents Saturday,...
Historic South LA church destroyed by fire
More than 100 firefighters Sunday morning battled a major emergency fire in a two-story church in the South Park area of Los Angeles for one hour and 40 minutes. Firefighters were expected to remain on the scene for some time to pour water on hot spots and smoldering debris, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Nicholas Prange.
VIDEO: Cars spin out on 10 Freeway in downtown LA due to standing water
LOS ANGELES - Some communities in Southern California were drenched by rain overnight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay continue to move through the area. The rain caused damp roadways that made for dangerous driving conditions throughout the area. Around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, SkyFOX was over the 10 Freeway...
Storm knocks out power to thousands of LADWP customers
LOS ANGELES - Scattered power outages blamed on Tropical Storm Kay were affecting thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers Saturday, prompting officials to schedule additional field crews to respond to situations throughout the coverage area. "If you're affected by power outages caused by wind & rain...
Authorities clean up beach encampments in 'No Man's Land' between Santa Monica, Venice
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Authorities on Friday cleaned up the beach encampments in "No Man's Land," the border between Santa Monica Beach and Venice Beach. The Santa Monica Police Department posted photos of the cleanup on their Facebook page, writing that their primary objective is educating those in violation of Santa Monica municipal codes and State laws, enforcing violations when necessary, and connecting individuals with all available resources to minimize habitual and chronic offenders from returning.
Tiny homes for vets destroyed by overnight fire in West Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - A group of veterans has once again fallen on hard times and have been displaced after a fire broke out overnight in a village of tiny homes in West Los Angeles, destroying 11 and damaging at least four others. The fire was reported just before 12:20 a.m....
Nurse's Mercedes hit 130 mph in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6: prosecutors
LOS ANGELES - The traveling nurse from Texas accused of killing six people - including an unborn baby - in the fiery Windsor Hills crash "floored the gas pedal" to 130 mph just before the deadly wreck in August, according to prosecutors. The Los Angeles Times reports the new documents...
Massive fire breaks out at Chino Airport, destroying hangar
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a fire that broke out at Chino Airport Saturday morning, destroying one hangar. According to Chino Valley Fire, crews responded to the two-alarm fire at a hangar in the airport just before 2 a.m. No nearby buildings were damaged. The cause and origin...
Newsom signs set of bills to 'protect Californians from extreme heat'
In the wake of this week's scorching-hot weather, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a set of bills in hopes of protecting Californians from extreme heat caused by climate change. According to Newsom's office, the four bills build on the state's existing Extreme Heat Action Plan, which was released earlier in the year. The bill is described by the Governor's office as a strategy to "strengthen the state’s resilience and mitigate the health, economic and ecological impacts of extreme heat."
3 injured after helicopter responding to Hemet fire crashes in Banning
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were injured after a helicopter crashed in Banning Saturday evening. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a helicopter incident near the Banning Airport before 4 p.m. Officials say the helicopter was assigned to the Fairview Fire and crashed while landing at the airport.
‘Squid Game Day’ to be celebrated in LA on Sept. 17
LOS ANGELES - City officials proclaimed Sept. 17 as "Squid Game Day" in Los Angeles during a news briefing Friday, with Mayor Eric Garcetti, Councilman John Lee and members from the hit Netflix show gathering at City Hall. The proclamation is part of AAPI LA, a city initiative intended to...
Menifee PD has fun in social media post after pickup truck lands in backyard pool
MENIFEE, Calif. - The driver of a pickup truck lost control and somehow landed in the backyard of a pool in the Inland Empire, officials said. It’s been hot for several days in Southern California as residents have sought ways to get relief from the brutal heat. However, this was an unexpected method for responding officers with the Menifee Police Department.
LASD searching for Willowbrook Metro station murderer
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for a man suspected of attacking and killing another passenger at a Metro station in the Willowbrook area. Back on March 13, 28-year-old Oscar Ayala was attacked and robbed at the train station – eventually dying at the hospital. Now, the family is demanding justice for Ayala.
2 firefighters injured while battling fire in Newport Beach
Two firefighters were injured Sunday while battling a four-alarm fire at an apartment building in Newport Beach. The firefighters were rushed to a hospital where their conditions were not immediately known, according to a Newport Beach Fire Department dispatcher. Firefighters were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to 200 Promontory Drive West,...
Porto's Bakery and Cafe coming to Downtown Disney
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Brace yourselves. Iconic Southern California bakery chain Porto's is headed to Downtown Disney!. The announcement was made Sunday during this year's D23 Expo. No further details on when the cafe-restaurant would be open were released, but that didn't stop people from expressing their excitement on social media.
In Depth: Cannabis
LOS ANGELES - Segment One: Hal is joined by Dr. Ziva D Cooper, the Director of the UCLA Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids. Dr. Cooper talks to Hal about what the department does. She says that in addition to research into the benefits and dangers of cannabis products, they do outreach to help educate the public about the items they might find in a dispensary. Cooper talks to us about the variety of products that are now available and the different modes of administration.
Bicyclist seriously injured in Newport Beach hit-and-run
A man riding a bicycle was seriously injured when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle Sunday in Newport Beach, authorities said. The vehicle was described as a white sedan with a cracked windshield, according to a watch commander at the Newport Beach Police Department, who added that the bicyclist's condition was "not real good."
