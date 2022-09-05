ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl fights off ice cream truck abduction: Report

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

A n investigation is underway after a 10-year-old girl said she broke free after an ice cream truck driver attempted to abduct her on Staten Island on Sunday.

The girl told the New York City Police Department she was walking to a nearby deli near Harbor Road and Forest Avenue in Mariners Harbor when she was pulled into the truck by the driver just before 5 p.m., according to a report.

She said she was able to break free about a mile down the road with only a few scratches before flagging down someone to call her mother, police said.

A preliminary police report indicated the mother then called 911.

Police officers searched the area and reportedly found the ice cream truck. The male driver was taken into custody for questioning.

No charges were filed Sunday night.

WashingtonExaminer

