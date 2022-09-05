Read full article on original website
PWMania
Things Reportedly Going in the Direction of CM Punk Not Returning to AEW
Wade Keller provided a recap of what happened in the last few days following the aftermath of the backstage brawl involving The Elite, Ace Steel, and CM Punk, among others, during a recent PWTorch.com audio show. Keller acknowledged that Tony Khan is in a difficult situation due to the fact...
PWMania
Top AEW Personality is Reportedly Said to Be Tony Khan’s “Right-Hand Man”
Tony Khan seems to have found someone who he can rely on. Tony Schiavone who was recently announced to now hold the title of ‘Senior Producer and Special Advisor to Talent’ in the talent relations department, seems to be assisting Khan in the aftermath of AEW All Out.
PWMania
CM Punk Expected to Be Out of Action for 6 to 8 Months
CM Punk is said to have had a “serious” injury when competing against Jon Moxley in the AEW All Out 2022 main event, as PWMania.com previously reported. During this week’s AEW Dynamite, the AEW world title was announced to be vacant. Even if his altercation with The Young Bucks hadn’t taken place due to the injury, many people believe that CM Punk still would have been stripped from holding the AEW world title. The following was said by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio in regard to Punk’s injury:
PWMania
CM Punk’s Locker Room Door Reportedly Kicked Down By Young Bucks, Backstage Latest
As PWMania.com previously reported, following AEW All Out on Sunday night, there was a fight that took place backstage, and more details are starting to emerge about it. Sources close to CM Punk and Ace Steel have provided some new details. The Young Bucks are said to have gone to...
PWMania
Former AEW Star Calls Out CM Punk to a Fight
The brawl that took place during the AEW All Out media scrum between CM Punk, producer Ace Steel, and The Elite is continuing to have new information revealed about it (Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson). Click here for the very latest backstage news on the situation. During the latest...
PWMania
Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With Two WWE Stars
Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted at a New York Yankees game on Wednesday night with WWE’s Bayley and Titus O’Neil. On his Instagram story, O’Neil shared photos with Banks and Naomi. They also went to see a play together, as seen below. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement,...
PWMania
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air, Garcia Sends Message to Fans Following All Out Incident
Daniel Garcia won the ROH Pure Title from Wheeler Yuta on Wednesday’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite from Buffalo, NY. The fight was judged by Jerry Lynn, Matt Sydal, and BJ Whitmer, and Garcia was given a special introduction by the rapper and local star Westside Gunn. William Regal and Caprice Coleman joined in the commentary. Following the conclusion of the bout, Garcia and Yuta embraced one another while Bryan Danielson looked on as confetti began to fall. Danielson then took the title belt from Garcia and wrapped it around his waist while Chris Jericho raged on the ramp.
PWMania
Backstage Latest on WWE Plans for Dexter Lumis, Solo Sikoa and Imperium
Since taking over as WWE’s creative director, now known as Chief Content Officer, Triple H has made numerous changes to the company’s product. Former WWE superstars such as Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and others have returned. He has also made the product appear more genuine.
PWMania
Kenny Omega, Young Bucks and Others Being Suspended by AEW, CM Punk Update
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. An update on the situation was provided...
PWMania
CM Punk and Ace Steel Finished with AEW?, Update on Potential Legal Issues & More
Backstage at AEW All Out on Sunday, AEW World Champion CM Punk went on a heated tirade against “Hangman” Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and the AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions at All Out, the same night Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion.
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 9/9/22
Before NXT 2.0 aired on television, the September 9 episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. – Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sloane Jacobs and Erica Yan. – Duke Hudson defeated Bronco Metzin. – Indi...
PWMania
CM Punk Stripped of AEW World Title and The Elite Stripped of AEW Trios Titles
Tony Khan announced that both the AEW World Championship and the AEW Trios Championship have been vacated at the beginning of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. A “Tournament of Champions” tournament will be held, with the finals taking place in two weeks at Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City. Participants such as Jon Moxley, Hangman Adam Page, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson are scheduled to take part in the tournament.
PWMania
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: AEW Backstage Chaos, All Out & WWE Castle
Just when you think 2022 in pro wrestling can’t get any crazier, this weekend happened! And the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is here to talk about it! Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent talk about it all!. The guys give their thoughts on all...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Explains Why Triple H Made Her a Babyface Again
Becky Lynch was a top star as a babyface, but after she made her return to WWE in 2021 at SummerSlam and quickly defeated Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Title, she turned heel. After Triple H took over as head of WWE creative, he wasted no time in...
PWMania
Video: Watch AEW Dark (9/6/22) – Episode 160
The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up: * Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Brandon Gore and Storm Grayson. * ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Ari Daivari. Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW...
PWMania
Pat McAfee Leaving His WWE SmackDown Commentary Role for the Time Being
As PWMania.com previously reported, Pat McAfee will be participating in the new season of “College GameDay” on ESPN as a permanent member of the show. McAfee’s role as a commentator on WWE SmackDown will be coming to an end, for the time being, he will continue to be a part of the WWE family.
PWMania
Backstage Morale at AEW Dynamite Following CM Punk’s Altercation With The Elite
On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive discussed the situation involving CM Punk and Elite. Alvarez dismissed a rumor spread by a company insider about The Young Bucks kicking down the door to CM Punk’s locker room. Alvarez also confirmed that AEW’s Senior Vice President of Operations and Chief Legal Officer, Megha Parekh, was present when the brawl began.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Addresses His Backstage Role in AEW and Confirms Multiple Contract Extensions
AEW star Chris Jericho recently spoke with Inside the Ropes for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Jericho talked about his backstage role in AEW. He said:. “I don’t need a job title to help the company, I do it every day. Whenever I show up...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Comments on Ronda Rousey’s Influence and Wrestling In Saudi Arabia
Becky Lynch recently appeared on FOX Sports’ “Out of Character” podcast, where she discussed her victory over WWE Hall of Famer Lita at WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. “I don’t know how I feel about doing a show over there but then somebody mentioned that, ‘Look,...
