PWMania

Things Reportedly Going in the Direction of CM Punk Not Returning to AEW

Wade Keller provided a recap of what happened in the last few days following the aftermath of the backstage brawl involving The Elite, Ace Steel, and CM Punk, among others, during a recent PWTorch.com audio show. Keller acknowledged that Tony Khan is in a difficult situation due to the fact...
PWMania

CM Punk Expected to Be Out of Action for 6 to 8 Months

CM Punk is said to have had a “serious” injury when competing against Jon Moxley in the AEW All Out 2022 main event, as PWMania.com previously reported. During this week’s AEW Dynamite, the AEW world title was announced to be vacant. Even if his altercation with The Young Bucks hadn’t taken place due to the injury, many people believe that CM Punk still would have been stripped from holding the AEW world title. The following was said by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio in regard to Punk’s injury:
PWMania

Former AEW Star Calls Out CM Punk to a Fight

The brawl that took place during the AEW All Out media scrum between CM Punk, producer Ace Steel, and The Elite is continuing to have new information revealed about it (Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson). Click here for the very latest backstage news on the situation. During the latest...
PWMania

Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With Two WWE Stars

Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted at a New York Yankees game on Wednesday night with WWE’s Bayley and Titus O’Neil. On his Instagram story, O’Neil shared photos with Banks and Naomi. They also went to see a play together, as seen below. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement,...
PWMania

What Happened After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air, Garcia Sends Message to Fans Following All Out Incident

Daniel Garcia won the ROH Pure Title from Wheeler Yuta on Wednesday’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite from Buffalo, NY. The fight was judged by Jerry Lynn, Matt Sydal, and BJ Whitmer, and Garcia was given a special introduction by the rapper and local star Westside Gunn. William Regal and Caprice Coleman joined in the commentary. Following the conclusion of the bout, Garcia and Yuta embraced one another while Bryan Danielson looked on as confetti began to fall. Danielson then took the title belt from Garcia and wrapped it around his waist while Chris Jericho raged on the ramp.
BUFFALO, NY
PWMania

Backstage Latest on WWE Plans for Dexter Lumis, Solo Sikoa and Imperium

Since taking over as WWE’s creative director, now known as Chief Content Officer, Triple H has made numerous changes to the company’s product. Former WWE superstars such as Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and others have returned. He has also made the product appear more genuine.
PWMania

CM Punk and Ace Steel Finished with AEW?, Update on Potential Legal Issues & More

Backstage at AEW All Out on Sunday, AEW World Champion CM Punk went on a heated tirade against “Hangman” Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and the AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions at All Out, the same night Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion.
PWMania

Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 9/9/22

Before NXT 2.0 aired on television, the September 9 episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. – Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sloane Jacobs and Erica Yan. – Duke Hudson defeated Bronco Metzin. – Indi...
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

CM Punk Stripped of AEW World Title and The Elite Stripped of AEW Trios Titles

Tony Khan announced that both the AEW World Championship and the AEW Trios Championship have been vacated at the beginning of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. A “Tournament of Champions” tournament will be held, with the finals taking place in two weeks at Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City. Participants such as Jon Moxley, Hangman Adam Page, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson are scheduled to take part in the tournament.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PWMania

Becky Lynch Explains Why Triple H Made Her a Babyface Again

Becky Lynch was a top star as a babyface, but after she made her return to WWE in 2021 at SummerSlam and quickly defeated Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Title, she turned heel. After Triple H took over as head of WWE creative, he wasted no time in...
PWMania

Video: Watch AEW Dark (9/6/22) – Episode 160

The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up: * Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Brandon Gore and Storm Grayson. * ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Ari Daivari. Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW...
PWMania

Pat McAfee Leaving His WWE SmackDown Commentary Role for the Time Being

As PWMania.com previously reported, Pat McAfee will be participating in the new season of “College GameDay” on ESPN as a permanent member of the show. McAfee’s role as a commentator on WWE SmackDown will be coming to an end, for the time being, he will continue to be a part of the WWE family.
PWMania

Backstage Morale at AEW Dynamite Following CM Punk’s Altercation With The Elite

On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive discussed the situation involving CM Punk and Elite. Alvarez dismissed a rumor spread by a company insider about The Young Bucks kicking down the door to CM Punk’s locker room. Alvarez also confirmed that AEW’s Senior Vice President of Operations and Chief Legal Officer, Megha Parekh, was present when the brawl began.
