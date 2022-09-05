Read full article on original website
Italian GP: Ferrari hope for Monza boost as they head home with new look, but under increased scrutiny
The Scuderia, though, are now heading home to Monza amid increased pressure and scrutiny - with their championship bid having seemingly dissipated into a battle for second with Mercedes, and their off-track operations even more concerning amid strategy blunder after blunder. Ferrari need a boost at the Italian GP, where...
EXCLUSIVE: Mercedes consider Daniel Ricciardo as a long-term replacement for Lewis Hamilton - who is only under contract until 2023 - and could bring the Australian in as a reserve driver for next season
Mercedes are planning for a future without Lewis Hamilton – with Daniel Ricciardo under consideration to come in as his replacement in 2024. Hamilton is only signed up to the Silver Arrows until the end of next season, a few weeks short of his 39th birthday. The seven-time world...
F1 News: Ferrari Transport Breaks Down On Way To Italian Grand Prix
Ferrari hasn’t been having the best of luck recently with them not only having an air gun damaged during the Dutch GP, but simply forgetting a fourth wheel during the same pit stop. Join this with the poor strategy that has arguable ruined Charles Leclerc’s chances at winning the championship as well as reliability issues, and you’re having a bad year.
CAR AND DRIVER
Watch a McLaren 765LT Hit 200 MPH on the Autobahn
When it comes to the modern lineup of supercar offerings, the McLaren 765LT ranks right up there with the most hardcore of the bunch. Thanks to the folks over at TopAutoNL, we have a chance to see this immense performance at work on the German autobahn. A true successor to...
740-HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Is An Exclusive Supercar Killer
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the best all-rounders on the market. Yes, $216,100 is a lot of money, but the 640-horsepower German offers plenty in return. Not only does it boast the performance and dynamism of a supercar, but it sports true usability and practicality. It really is a car you can drive every day.
Top Speed
Drag Race: A Sports Car FINALLY Beats The Suzuki Hayabusa
The supercar vs superbike debate is never-ending, but Carwow recently took matters into its own hands when it pitted the Lamborghini Huracan SVJ against the new gen-III Suzuki Hayabusa in a drag race. Unsurprisingly, the Hayabusa did some severe damage, leaving Carwow’s Matt Watson with no option but to bring a faster car next time.
insideevs.com
2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz First Drive Review: The New New Beetle
It takes about 30 seconds of silently gliding along the streets and past the cyclists of Copenhagen, Denmark in the Volkswagen ID. Buzz to realize this car is something special. Passersby whip out their phones, kids point and smile, and for a second I'm not driving any old van. I'm driving an icon.
SkySports
Italian GP: Ferrari reveal special yellow look for home race as team celebrate 75th anniversary
The team have a special one-off livery - with touches of yellow on the car notable on the front and rear wings and the engine cover - while drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will compete in yellow race suits at Monza. It is not the first time Ferrari have...
Chrysler’s Making a Performance Car Again After Almost a Decade
ChryslerA Stellantis spokesman says an "extremely limited production" vehicle from Chrysler is on its way soon.
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick – Cars Of The Episode Revealed
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick has finally been revealed to the world through its official trailer which was released today. And while we’ve been updating you with everything we can ahead of the show’s reveal, we’ve now got full confirmation of the cars involved in Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May’s trip across […] The post The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick – Cars Of The Episode Revealed appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For
As the 2023 vehicles are on the horizon. The big question is to whether to buy the 2022 or 2023. This 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale may be worth waiting for. The post 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Daniel Ricciardo arrives at Monza with a 'ridiculous' tattoo of Lando Norris' face on his neck... as the Australian appears to put to bed rumours of a rift with his team-mate following his McLaren axing
Daniel Ricciardo turned up to a press conference with a 'ridiculous' tattoo of McLaren team-mate Lando Norris' face on his neck ahead of this weekend's Monza Grand Prix. Ricciardo has had a difficult season in Formula 1, picking up just 13 points from 15 races and it was announced last month that he will be leaving McLaren at the end of the season. He will be replaced by fellow Australian Oscar Piastri.
Controversies and conspiracy theories once again rear their ugly heads in F1
Several incidents in Sunday's race raised a number of questions of potential funny business taking place
motor1.com
Three Tesla Semis spotted together - report
As the market launch of the Tesla Semi nears (finally), Tesla followers report that the electric Semi prototype sightings are becoming more common. Below we can see a short video of three Tesla Semi (shared by Shoaib Quraishi) seen together, potentially during some tests. Some of them were with trailers, some not, but in general, they appear to be the latest, updated versions of the Semi.
Widebody Porsche Taycan Turbo Finally Looks As Fast As It Is
The Porsche Taycan has been an undeniable success for the German sports car manufacturer, and the 2023 model is better than ever thanks to some handy software updates, but there's one thing that has been bugging us since it first came out: they all look more or less the same. From the base model all the way up to the Turbo S, the Taycan doesn't exactly shout "hyper EV performance," but that is all about to change. Prior Design, which offers wild body kits for most of Europe's luxury car brands, is known to do excellent work on Porsche vehicles, and it has now developed a kit for the Taycan. We've seen some cool-looking Taycan kits before, but this takes the cake.
Nissan 350Z Custom Headliner: This Is How You Transform Your Car Interior
The interior of the Nissan 350Z is pretty plain and plasticky. There’s lots of cheap materials used across the dash and when you look up, you see a boring, grey, rigid headliner that doesn’t do the car any favours. Fortunately, I found a place on Ebay that sells custom-made suede and leather products for you […] The post Nissan 350Z Custom Headliner: This Is How You Transform Your Car Interior appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Dodge To Sell A Full Carbon 1970s Dodge Charger Body Shell With More Classics To Follow
Gone are the days of having to find an old chassis at the wreckers, Dodge is now selling the shell of a 1970 Charger. But get this, it’s full carbon fibre. Even better, they’re going to be doing the same thing for the Plymouth Barracuda and the Road Runner soon, too. These licensed shells come […] The post Dodge To Sell A Full Carbon 1970s Dodge Charger Body Shell With More Classics To Follow appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda Sports Car Spied, Looks Like a Baby NSX
• This Honda-badged sports car was spied. • Proportions suggest a mid-mounted engine (or electric motor). • Could it be a smaller successor to the Acura NSX?. A new father's bleary-eyed late-night run for baby supplies suddenly becomes more interesting when something catches his eye in the lighted window of a darkened office park. He swings into the lot for a closer look and discovers this: a Honda-badged sports car that looks like a shrunken Acura NSX. But what is it?
Formula 1: The 6 seats still open for the 2023 season
There are now six seats without confirmed drivers for the 2023 Formula 1 season, but that number appears to be set to reduce soon. At long last, McLaren were finally able to confirm that Oscar Piastri is set to replace Daniel Ricciardo alongside Lando Norris in their 2023 Formula 1 driver lineup, making him the 14th driver confirmed for next year.
Grand Tour Norway Special Trailer Leaked By Producer – Watch Now
A sneak peek of the upcoming Norway special episode of The Grand Tour has been released by the shows executive producer, Andy Wilman. This trailer shows a few of the details we’re so looking forward to when the episode is finally released, potentially later this year around Christmas, or “coming soon”, as Wilman states.
