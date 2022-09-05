ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Mercedes consider Daniel Ricciardo as a long-term replacement for Lewis Hamilton - who is only under contract until 2023 - and could bring the Australian in as a reserve driver for next season

Mercedes are planning for a future without Lewis Hamilton – with Daniel Ricciardo under consideration to come in as his replacement in 2024. Hamilton is only signed up to the Silver Arrows until the end of next season, a few weeks short of his 39th birthday. The seven-time world...
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Ferrari Transport Breaks Down On Way To Italian Grand Prix

Ferrari hasn’t been having the best of luck recently with them not only having an air gun damaged during the Dutch GP, but simply forgetting a fourth wheel during the same pit stop. Join this with the poor strategy that has arguable ruined Charles Leclerc’s chances at winning the championship as well as reliability issues, and you’re having a bad year.
CAR AND DRIVER

Watch a McLaren 765LT Hit 200 MPH on the Autobahn

When it comes to the modern lineup of supercar offerings, the McLaren 765LT ranks right up there with the most hardcore of the bunch. Thanks to the folks over at TopAutoNL, we have a chance to see this immense performance at work on the German autobahn. A true successor to...
Max Verstappen
Helmut Marko
Top Speed

Drag Race: A Sports Car FINALLY Beats The Suzuki Hayabusa

The supercar vs superbike debate is never-ending, but Carwow recently took matters into its own hands when it pitted the Lamborghini Huracan SVJ against the new gen-III Suzuki Hayabusa in a drag race. Unsurprisingly, the Hayabusa did some severe damage, leaving Carwow’s Matt Watson with no option but to bring a faster car next time.
insideevs.com

2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz First Drive Review: The New New Beetle

It takes about 30 seconds of silently gliding along the streets and past the cyclists of Copenhagen, Denmark in the Volkswagen ID. Buzz to realize this car is something special. Passersby whip out their phones, kids point and smile, and for a second I'm not driving any old van. I'm driving an icon.
Grand Tour Nation

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick – Cars Of The Episode Revealed

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick has finally been revealed to the world through its official trailer which was released today. And while we’ve been updating you with everything we can ahead of the show’s reveal, we’ve now got full confirmation of the cars involved in Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May’s trip across […] The post The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick – Cars Of The Episode Revealed appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Daily Mail

Daniel Ricciardo arrives at Monza with a 'ridiculous' tattoo of Lando Norris' face on his neck... as the Australian appears to put to bed rumours of a rift with his team-mate following his McLaren axing

Daniel Ricciardo turned up to a press conference with a 'ridiculous' tattoo of McLaren team-mate Lando Norris' face on his neck ahead of this weekend's Monza Grand Prix. Ricciardo has had a difficult season in Formula 1, picking up just 13 points from 15 races and it was announced last month that he will be leaving McLaren at the end of the season. He will be replaced by fellow Australian Oscar Piastri.
motor1.com

Three Tesla Semis spotted together - report

As the market launch of the Tesla Semi nears (finally), Tesla followers report that the electric Semi prototype sightings are becoming more common. Below we can see a short video of three Tesla Semi (shared by Shoaib Quraishi) seen together, potentially during some tests. Some of them were with trailers, some not, but in general, they appear to be the latest, updated versions of the Semi.
CarBuzz.com

Widebody Porsche Taycan Turbo Finally Looks As Fast As It Is

The Porsche Taycan has been an undeniable success for the German sports car manufacturer, and the 2023 model is better than ever thanks to some handy software updates, but there's one thing that has been bugging us since it first came out: they all look more or less the same. From the base model all the way up to the Turbo S, the Taycan doesn't exactly shout "hyper EV performance," but that is all about to change. Prior Design, which offers wild body kits for most of Europe's luxury car brands, is known to do excellent work on Porsche vehicles, and it has now developed a kit for the Taycan. We've seen some cool-looking Taycan kits before, but this takes the cake.
Grand Tour Nation

Nissan 350Z Custom Headliner: This Is How You Transform Your Car Interior

The interior of the Nissan 350Z is pretty plain and plasticky. There’s lots of cheap materials used across the dash and when you look up, you see a boring, grey, rigid headliner that doesn’t do the car any favours. Fortunately, I found a place on Ebay that sells custom-made suede and leather products for you […] The post Nissan 350Z Custom Headliner: This Is How You Transform Your Car Interior appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Dodge To Sell A Full Carbon 1970s Dodge Charger Body Shell With More Classics To Follow

Gone are the days of having to find an old chassis at the wreckers, Dodge is now selling the shell of a 1970 Charger. But get this, it’s full carbon fibre. Even better, they’re going to be doing the same thing for the Plymouth Barracuda and the Road Runner soon, too. These licensed shells come […] The post Dodge To Sell A Full Carbon 1970s Dodge Charger Body Shell With More Classics To Follow appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CAR AND DRIVER

Honda Sports Car Spied, Looks Like a Baby NSX

• This Honda-badged sports car was spied. • Proportions suggest a mid-mounted engine (or electric motor). • Could it be a smaller successor to the Acura NSX?. A new father's bleary-eyed late-night run for baby supplies suddenly becomes more interesting when something catches his eye in the lighted window of a darkened office park. He swings into the lot for a closer look and discovers this: a Honda-badged sports car that looks like a shrunken Acura NSX. But what is it?
FanSided

Formula 1: The 6 seats still open for the 2023 season

There are now six seats without confirmed drivers for the 2023 Formula 1 season, but that number appears to be set to reduce soon. At long last, McLaren were finally able to confirm that Oscar Piastri is set to replace Daniel Ricciardo alongside Lando Norris in their 2023 Formula 1 driver lineup, making him the 14th driver confirmed for next year.
