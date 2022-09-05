Best Labor Day deals: $174 AirPods Pro, $17 Blink Mini, $20 Fire Stick, FREE Echo Dot, more
Happy Labor Day 2022! Today is Monday, September 5, which means Labor Day has finally arrived. And it brought some of the best sales of the season with it in 2022!
The shopping experts at BGR Deals rounded up all the best bargains right here in this big article. Before we get to that, however, you might want to shop some of the biggest sales yourself.
Here are our top 4 favorite Labor Day sales of 2022:
Now for some particularly impressive offers.
Highlights today include Apple AirPods Pro for just $174 (lowest price since Prime Day!), #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 139,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, Blink security cameras start at $17.49 each, Fire TV Sticks are on sale from $19.99, Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets with 94,000 5-star reviews for $19.99 instead of $40, an HP 11.6″ Chromebook for just $89.99, the best-selling KIZEN digital meat thermometer at an all-time low of $9.99, and more.
SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 4 & FLIP 4 DEALS: Save up to $1,200 with these Samsung offers!
Also, be sure to check out Amazon’s big Labor Day sales on Fire TV Sticks and Echo devices.
And finally, score yourself a FREE Echo Dot with coupon code FTVEDOT22 when you buy certain Fire TV products (details here). According to Amazon’s terms and conditions, today is your last day to score this deal!
All that is only the tip of the iceberg, so start scrolling to read about all of today’s hottest sales.
Labor Day 2022: Best deals right now
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on sports water bottles, eufy home security cameras, Arf Pets dog cooling mats, the popular XSOUL hair removal gun, and 2 pages of dorm room essentials
- 🎆 Amazon best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (139,000 5-star ratings): $13.50 each (reg. $25 each)
- Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets (94,000 5-star reviews): $19.99 (reg. $40)
- Fire TV Sticks from $19.99
- Blink security cameras start at $17.49 each
- Oontz Angle 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker (136,000 5-star reviews): $22.97 (reg. $35)
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (47,000+ 5-star reviews): $9.99 (reg. $25)
- THISWORX handheld car vacuum: $29.99 (reg. $40)
- VEVA air humidifier w/ cool mist: $49.99 (reg. $60)
- Dots for Spots acne pimple patches (they actually work!): $14.99 (20% off 2 packs, 30% off 3 packs)
- FREE Echo Dot with coupon code FTVEDOT22 when you buy a Fire TV (details here)
- 🍎 Best Apple deals 🍎
- Apple AirPods Pro: $174 (reg. $249)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $279 (all-time low price, reg. $329)
- AirPods 2: $119 (reg. $129)
- Apple TV 4K: $119.99 (reg. $179)
- AirPods 3: $169 (reg. $179)
- Apple Watch Series 7: $299 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch SE: $229.99 (reg. $279)
- M1 MacBook Pro (14-inch): Up to $300 off
- 🎥 Best security camera systems on sale 🎥
- REOLINK 4K Security Camera System (6 cameras): $599.99 (reg. $700)
- REOLINK 4K Security Camera System (4 cameras): $446.99 (reg. $600)
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera (3-pack): $254 (reg. $350)
More Deep Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including up to 30% off women’s dresses & jeans
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- Roomba 694: $199.99 (reg. $274)
- Roomba i3+ EVO: $399.99 (reg. $550)
- iRobot Roomba j7+: $599 (reg. $800)
- Wyze Cam v3 & cloud bundle: 30% off
- Esicoo smart plug 4-pack (#1 best-seller): $4.69 each (reg. $6.50)
- Philips Hue A19 color bulb 3-pack: $67.99 (reg. $135)
- Philips Hue & Echo Dot bundle: $109.98 (reg. $175)
- Nest Thermostat: $88.99 (reg. $130)
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (89,000 5-star reviews): $28.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
- 🏋️ Best deals on workout gear 🏋️♀️
- Hydrow Wave Rowing Machine (Black)
- Hydrow Rowing Machine (Silver)
Other Popular Sales Today
- alli weight loss diet pills: 25% off with Subscribe & Save (cancel anytime)
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 30,000 5-star ratings has a massive $75 discount today
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has a great discount today
- Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer is also on sale with a deep discount
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $12.49!
- Give your aching feet a break with 30% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
Our Favorite Deals
Sales Events at Top Retailers
That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.
