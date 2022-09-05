ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Labor Day deals: $174 AirPods Pro, $17 Blink Mini, $20 Fire Stick, FREE Echo Dot, more

By Maren Estrada
 3 days ago
Happy Labor Day 2022! Today is Monday, September 5, which means Labor Day has finally arrived. And it brought some of the best sales of the season with it in 2022!

The shopping experts at BGR Deals rounded up all the best bargains right here in this big article. Before we get to that, however, you might want to shop some of the biggest sales yourself.

Here are our top 4 favorite Labor Day sales of 2022:

Now for some particularly impressive offers.

Highlights today include Apple AirPods Pro for just $174 (lowest price since Prime Day!), #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 139,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, Blink security cameras start at $17.49 each, Fire TV Sticks are on sale from $19.99, Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets with 94,000 5-star reviews for $19.99 instead of $40, an HP 11.6″ Chromebook for just $89.99, the best-selling KIZEN digital meat thermometer at an all-time low of $9.99, and more.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 4 & FLIP 4 DEALS: Save up to $1,200 with these Samsung offers!

Also, be sure to check out Amazon’s big Labor Day sales on Fire TV Sticks and Echo devices.

And finally, score yourself a FREE Echo Dot with coupon code FTVEDOT22 when you buy certain Fire TV products (details here). According to Amazon’s terms and conditions, today is your last day to score this deal!

All that is only the tip of the iceberg, so start scrolling to read about all of today’s hottest sales.

Labor Day 2022: Best deals right now

  • 🎥 Best security camera systems on sale 🎥

More Deep Discounts

  • 🏋️ Best deals on workout gear 🏋️‍♀️
  • Hydrow Wave Rowing Machine (Black)
  • Hydrow Rowing Machine (Silver)

Other Popular Sales Today

Our Favorite Deals

Sales Events at Top Retailers

That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Do you want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list. The shopping experts at BGR Deals update it live every single day, all day long!

BEST DEALS OF SEPTEMBER 2022

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the link above if you want to see all the hottest offers we have found for our readers.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

