Spectator killed after hit during illegal street racing side show in Kansas City: police

A spectator watching an illegal street racing side show was killed after being struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene early Monday morning, police said.

Around midnight, a large crowd was gathered for an illegal side show in the 3600 block of East Front Street, according to the Kansas City Police Department, where two vehicles were doing donuts in the parking lot. An orange Dodge Charger struck and ran over a pedestrian spectator, and then fled the scene, Officer Donna Drake, KCPD spokeswoman, said in an email.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with what were originally reported as non-life threatening injuries. But the pedestrian was later rushed into surgery and pronounced dead.

The driver of the Dodge returned to the scene and was taken into custody, police said.

Police have yet to release the identities of the driver and pedestrian.