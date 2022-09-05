Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Limited by ankle, will play Sunday
Prescott was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a right ankle injury, but he emphasized that he's fine and in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. "I feel great. I still feel the best that I've felt in a very, very long time," Prescott said. "I'm good to go. I promise you."
He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett
Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in […] The post He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 1: Tight Ends
Eagles’ Dallas Goedert ready for a big week vs. Lions.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Dameon Pierce fantasy football owners will love Texans’ depth chart update
The Houston Texans released their latest depth chart on Tuesday, and it bodes well for rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The Texans rookie has been rising up fantasy football draft boards of late, and those who took a gamble on Pierce in the mid-rounds are set to be rewarded in a major way. The Texans listed Pierce as their RB1 in their latest depth chart update. While it’s not their official depth chart, seeing Pierce remain as the lone starter out of the RB position should have his fantasy football owners on cloud nine.
CBS Sports
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Full participant Wednesday
Brightwell (undisclosed) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Brightwell was sidelined for the Giants' second preseason contest but returned to action for the finale and will be good to go for the regular-season opener. The second-year return man is expected to operate as a depth running back behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida, but he'll get most of his snaps on special teams.
CBS Sports
Giants' Ben Bredeson: Back from elbow issue
Bredeson (elbow) wasn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Bredeson sat out the preseason finale with the elbow injury, but it appears he's ready to go heading into Week 1. He played in eight games (one start) for the Giants last season.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Dealing with personal matter
Mattison didn't practice Thursday due to personal reasons. There's been no indication Mattison is in danger of not suiting up Sunday against the Packers, but Friday's practice report could be telling in that regard. Assuming he plays this weekend, he'll serve as the Vikings' primary backup to starting running back Dalvin Cook, which typically only equates to a handful of touches as long as the team's workhorse is healthy.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Listed as backup
Edwards is listed as a backup receiver on the Falcons' unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Saints, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Edwards was the odd man out in Las Vegas after the team traded for Davante Adams, which resulted in the 2020...
Seahawks' odds against Broncos for Week 1 matchup have gotten worse
When the NFL released the 2022 regular season schedule in May, the Seahawks opened as 3.5-point underdogs against the Broncos. Now six days away from the Week 1 matchup, those odds have not gotten any better. In fact, the line is heading in the wrong direction as far as Seattle is concerned.
CBS Sports
Bears' Velus Jones: Dealing with hamstring issue
Jones was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury. Jones made just one appearance during exhibition season, otherwise missing time due to undisclosed injuries. The rookie third-round pick made it back to the field Monday, but Wednesday's practice report revealed the nature of his current health concern. Jones has two days to potentially get in some work, at which point the Bears may give him a designation for Sunday's season opener against the 49ers.
NFL power rankings: Arizona Cardinals enter Week 1 of 2022 NFL season with questions
NFL writers have questions about the Arizona Cardinals in their NFL power rankings before Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. How will Kyler Murray perform with his new contract?. Will the Cardinals survive DeAndre Hopkins' suspension?. How effective will Arizona's defense be?. Take a look at what NFL writers...
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Logs another limited practice
Gage (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports. An offseason signing by Tampa Bay, Gage initially picked up his hamstring issue during a joint practice with the Dolphins on Aug. 10. He subsequently missed the entire preseason slate but was able to get back on the practice field last week. As the Bucs prepare for a Week 1 game at Dallas, Gage's activity level has become known, revealing that he isn't 100 percent healthy. Still, he has one more session this week in which to potentially log every rep. If he's able to suit up Sunday night, Gage could benefit with the status of Chris Godwin (knee), who didn't practice Thursday, uncertain this weekend.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jihad Ward: Submits another full practice
Ward (undisclosed) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ward suffered an unspecified injury in mid-August, but he has submitted back-to-back full practices and will likely be available to make his Giants debut in Week 1. The veteran defensive end was a solid rotational player with both Baltimore in 2020 and Jacksonville in 2021 and will look to serve a similar role with New York in 2022.
