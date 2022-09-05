The Houston Texans released their latest depth chart on Tuesday, and it bodes well for rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The Texans rookie has been rising up fantasy football draft boards of late, and those who took a gamble on Pierce in the mid-rounds are set to be rewarded in a major way. The Texans listed Pierce as their RB1 in their latest depth chart update. While it’s not their official depth chart, seeing Pierce remain as the lone starter out of the RB position should have his fantasy football owners on cloud nine.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO