Dak Prescott ‘Feels Great’ - So Why’d Cowboys Move QB to Injury List for Dallas vs. Bucs?
So does “discomfort” count as a Cowboys “injury” to the team’s most pivotal player?
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for 2022 NFL season
It feels like anything could happen with the Dallas Cowboys this season. They’ve got enough top-end talent to compete with just about anyone. They’ve also got a patchwork offensive line, one singular wide receiver on the active roster with an NFL touchdown on his record, and a kicker they’ve already fired once in the past. Only time will tell if the Cowboys can retain their NFC East crown or even their playoff viability this year. At the starting line of what feels like one of the Cowboys’ most unpredictable seasons in years, here are four bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season.
Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by same model that nailed Taylor's standout year
The days following Labor Day weekend bring a short work week for many, but it's also a final chance for 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Most will be done by the time the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game gets underway on Thursday. That means it is time to take a final look through the 2022 Fantasy football rankings and get ready to make your 2022 Fantasy football picks. There are obvious Fantasy football picks 2022 like Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp and Josh Allen who won't last long on the board this year. But winning your league, regardless of format, is all about knowing who the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts will be so that your roster is well-situated for the months to come. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Going Into This Season
Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known sports broadcasters in the entire world, and ever since coming back to First Take just a few weeks ago, he has been on a nice little roll. The First Take host has gotten back into his groove and he is doing so right in time for the NFL season which begins on Thursday.
Kayvon Thibodeaux gets key injury update ahead of Giants Week 1
New York Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is participating in individual drills at practice on Tuesday, per Brian Daboll, a key step in the right direction in regards to his availability for the season opener on Sunday. Thibodeaux went down with a knee injury during the preseason, but the latest update to his status indicates there’s at least some chance that he’ll be ready to go for Week 1. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan confirmed Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari had returned to practice in hopes of being available against the Titans on Sunday.
Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts
It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Limited by ankle, will play Sunday
Prescott was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a right ankle injury, but he emphasized that he's fine and in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. "I feel great. I still feel the best that I've felt in a very, very long time," Prescott said. "I'm good to go. I promise you."
49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
Look: Nick Chubb Has Brutally Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield
On Sunday, Baker Mayfield will face off against his former Cleveland Browns teammates in his first game with the Carolina Panthers. One of these former teammates is star running back Nick Chubb. When asked what he expects of Mayfield in Sunday's season-opening matchup, Chubb gave a blunt response. “We all...
4 bold predictions for the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 NFL season
The Green Bay Packers are coming off an impressive 2021 season in which they went 13-4 and won the NFC North for the third consecutive season. Ahead of the 2022 campaign, it’s time to make our bold Packers predictions as part of our annual series. Green Bay did not achieve their postseason goals as the […] The post 4 bold predictions for the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is adjusting nicely to his new role as an NFL analyst. During an appearance on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Payton revealed his prediction for Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton has the Cowboys winning...
Sean Payton on New Orleans Saints in 2022: ‘They’ve got a team that wins the south, not Tampa’
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has some big expectations for his former team in 2022, and his
CBS Sports
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Full participant Wednesday
Brightwell (undisclosed) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Brightwell was sidelined for the Giants' second preseason contest but returned to action for the finale and will be good to go for the regular-season opener. The second-year return man is expected to operate as a depth running back behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida, but he'll get most of his snaps on special teams.
‘I don’t care what anybody says’: Pete Carroll sounds off on dire Seahawks expectations sans Russell Wilson
There’s no way to sugarcoat it. The Seattle Seahawks are more than likely going to be bad this coming season. But don’t say that around Pete Carroll. Despite the fact that the Seahawks lost its franchise face for the past decade in Russell Wilson, Carroll maintains that the expectations surrounding the team don’t change from his perspective. He gave an impassioned rant on the media projecting him or his team not only to underperform relative to past seasons, but also that they have any plans of adopting that mindset, via Brady Henderson:
