WATCH: British Prime Minister Liz Truss marks Queen Elizabeth II’s death
LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss says the country is “devastated” by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, calling her “the rock on which modern Britain was built.”. Watch Truss’ remarks in the player above. Truss said the news is “a huge shock to...
Liz Truss set to become next UK prime minister, inherits a challenging economic crisis
WATCH: State Department says U.S. looks forward to working with new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss
The U.S. State Department congratulated the United Kingdom’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, saying it looks forward to continuing its close cooperation “on a range of important priorities, including continued support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s war.”. Watch the briefing in the player above. Truss,...
Liz Truss becomes U.K. prime minister
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss says she will “tackle the issues that are holding Britain back” in her first speech as the leader of the country. Speaking Tuesday outside 10 Downing St. hours after being formally appointed by Queen Elizabeth II, Truss said she would focus on tackling Britain’s energy crisis, struggling economy and overburdened health service.
New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss vows energy relief, rules out windfall tax
LONDON (AP) — Newly installed U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss told Parliament on Wednesday that she would tackle Britain’s “very serious” energy crisis while still slashing taxes, ruling out imposing a windfall levy on oil companies to pay for her plans to offset the soaring cost of heating and electricity.
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Ukraine Soldiers Pretend to be Dead to Trick Russians in Video
The footage appears to shows multiple "dead" Ukrainian soldiers, all lying prone and lifeless on a river bank.
UK politicians unite in tribute after Queen Elizabeth’s death
LONDON (AP) — British politicians across the political spectrum united in sorrow Thursday at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a passing that brought the country’s usually fractious politics to a halt. The queen’s death at age 96 will be marked with 10 days of national mourning, culminating...
WATCH: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacts to news of Queen Elizabeth’s death
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday, saying, “Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family of the queen, the people of the United Kingdom.”. Watch the briefing in the player above. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday...
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, died Thursday at age 96, after she was placed under medical supervision for failing health. The royal family announced her death, saying the queen “died peacefully” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. As head of state for the United...
Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision as Buckingham Palace warns of health fears
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health,” Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the royal family urgently traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch. The palace declined to provide further...
US ambassador to Russia retires from post as war in Ukraine drags on
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, ended his tenure as America’s top diplomat in Moscow on Sunday after nearly three years, spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, and will retire from a lengthy career in government service. His departure, which comes in the midst...
Secretary of State Blinken makes surprise visit to Ukraine as more U.S. aid announced
WATCH: U.N. agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.N. atomic watchdog agency urged Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday to establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the Zaporizhzhia power plant amid mounting fears the fighting could trigger a catastrophe in a country still scarred by the Chernobyl disaster.
Russia sanctions 25 more Americans, including Sean Penn, Ben Stiller
Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was on the new sanctions list, as were several American senators: Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of...
WATCH: White House says Biden administration is preparing to release CHIPS funds
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Tuesday that the Biden administration is preparing to divvy up $50 billion in federal assistance to the computer chip industry. Watch the briefing in the player above. “With this funding, we’re going to make sure the United States is never again in a position...
Kim Jong Un suggests N.Korea may begin COVID vaccinations
SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has suggested that the isolated country could begin COVID-19 vaccinations in November, state media reported on Friday.
