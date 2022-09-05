ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

Liz Truss becomes U.K. prime minister

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss says she will “tackle the issues that are holding Britain back” in her first speech as the leader of the country. Speaking Tuesday outside 10 Downing St. hours after being formally appointed by Queen Elizabeth II, Truss said she would focus on tackling Britain’s energy crisis, struggling economy and overburdened health service.
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
PBS NewsHour

UK politicians unite in tribute after Queen Elizabeth’s death

LONDON (AP) — British politicians across the political spectrum united in sorrow Thursday at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a passing that brought the country’s usually fractious politics to a halt. The queen’s death at age 96 will be marked with 10 days of national mourning, culminating...
PBS NewsHour

Secretary of State Blinken makes surprise visit to Ukraine as more U.S. aid announced

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
