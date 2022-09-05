Read full article on original website
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Cashes out $95 Million in Gains After Years of "Hodling"
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 6
Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $75,000 Into These 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks and Wait 20 Years
Patience can be your golden ticket to a return of over 1,200% from these innovative companies.
643 Billion SHIB Bought by Whales Over Weekend After Jim Cramer Said Not to Buy SHIB
WhaleStats multi-chain wallet tracker has shared that over the past two days, the largest Ethereum whales scooped up $8 million worth of the Shiba Inu meme coin. It happened a few days after CNBC's Jim Cramer warned investors against buying cryptocurrencies in general, and SHIB and DOGE in particular. As...
PETS・
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian tells investors to get out of 'distorted' markets and pivot to cash and short-term bonds
Stock and bond markets appear "distorted," meaning it's high time for investors to tweak their portfolios, according to Mohamed El-Erian. El-Erian said Friday, against a backdrop of falling stock and bond prices in recent weeks, that investors should hold cash and short-term, fixed-income assets. "We need to get out of...
ambcrypto.com
‘In-loss’ Shiba Inu holders should look forward to September because…
Shiba Inu‘s trending token, SHIB saw some important burning initiatives in August as demand continued to flood in. From metaverse developments to adoption rate (retail and institutional)- all seem to be lining up for this memecoin. But with one exception- its low price. This pup is on FIRE. Shiba...
investing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash On Rising Treasury Yields — Analyst Says Apex Coin Could Fall Below $17,600 If This Happens
Major coins dropped sharply Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.2% to $948 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -4.8% -5.15% $18,868.66. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -3.4% 1.8% $1,566.63. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -6.65% -4.9% $0.06. Top 24-Hour...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims
Burry, who repeatedly sounded the alarm on the boom in speculative assets, checked off his forecast of the bubble bursting as another correct call.
cryptonewsz.com
The Bitcoin “Triple Bubble” Crash to Destroy Millions
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has spoken of a financial disaster and predicted that the economy would experience a “triple bubble” implosion. Kiyosaki warned his 2.7 million YouTube subscribers that the stock, bond, and real estate markets would all drop at once, dubbed a “triple bubble” disaster. According to the analyst, the crash in 2022 will be more severe than the one that occurred during the financial crisis of 2008, and “millions will be wiped out” in a flash.
Motley Fool
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
Ethereum Merge: ‘Most important moment in crypto history’ begins
The Ethereum network has completed the first part of its highly-anticipated Merge, which has been billed as the “biggest event in crypto history”.The Merge will see the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switch from a proof-of-work system to proof-of-stake, cutting its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude.The transition means that miners no longer need to verify transactions on the network by solving complex mathematical puzzles, which require vast amounts of computing power. Instead, transactions are validated by owners of Ethereum’s crypto token (ETH) stake their own holdings in order to validate and secure the network.In order to achieve this, Ethereum’s...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum to $3,000? Analyst Envisions 80% Surge For ETH In September
ETH remains the people’s favourite amidst this persistent bear market, mainly due to its recent feats in network activity and the upcoming Merge. Despite the significant blows Ethereum has suffered from the bears—causing it to drop below $1,600—an analyst maintains confidence in his $3k price forecast. The...
Benzinga
Wednesday's Market Minute: We Have a Serious Problem
As rough as the last few weeks have been for stock bulls, it honestly could and probably should be worse. The dollar already broke out, Treasury yields are back at their highs, and bitcoin is diving to year-to-date lows. Yet the S&P 500 is sitting at 3900, a level it first found back in May. Based on recent correlations with all those other assets, you’d think it’d be worse.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 169% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Atlassian serves over 242,000 businesses, but that's merely a fraction of its total addressable market. The company is charting a path towards $10 billion in annual revenue, and it could get there within five years. One Wall Street investment bank predicts major upside for Atlassian stock. You’re reading a free...
Ethereum's Price Could Decouple From Bitcoin, Other Cryptos After Merge: Chainalysis
The price of Ethereum ETH/USD could move independently of other cryptocurrencies after the Merge, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. What Happened: In a recent report examining the on-chain indicators to watch as ETH transitions to Proof-of-Stake, Chainalysis said that ETH’s price could decouple from Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies.
CoinDesk
Canadian Crypto Exchange Coinberry Files Lawsuit Against 50 Users After Losing 120 BTC
Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Coinberry has filed a lawsuit against 50 users who collectively withdrew 120 bitcoins (BTC) following a software error in 2020. According to a court filing obtained by CoinDesk, users were able to siphon off the bitcoin with Canadian dollars that were en route but not yet received by Coinberry, following a bug in Coinberry’s Interac e-transfer software update.
NEWSBTC
Miner Sends Bitcoin To Binance, 4th Largest Transaction In 2 Months
Events around the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin seems to swing uncontrollably. As a result, there has been a drastic drop in price in the entire crypto market, with Bitcoin unable to maintain its stronghold. This is contrary to the expectations of many institutional investors and other participants in the industry.
investing.com
Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum (ETH) And Fantom (FTM) Expected For A Parabolic Price Surge This Autumn
This autumn could be an interesting time for crypto. With global market conditions worsening, the crypto downturn might last a little while longer. It’s important to point out here that crypto’s recent struggles aren’t in a bubble. They aren’t because of issues with crypto, that still has a huge long-term future. But with people having less money to invest, and global stock prices down, the whole economy is in bad shape. But even despite this overall negativity, there’s still a strong future for some individual tokens. Some have even managed to thrive in the current downturn, and become bear market successes. Others have shored up prices and importantly not dipped as low as people had predicted. This shows strength for the future of crypto, and arguably long-term bullishness. So if you stop worrying about how much your portfolio has lost this week and start investing in the right tokens, strap yourself in for the long term and manage to be patient—you could be looking at big gains further into the future.
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin's no longer the king of the swingers
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bitcoin's been called a lot of things. Buzzy, beguiling, baffling, even bogus. But never boring. Yet, of late, it's been eerily subdued. The king of the swingers has been uncharacteristically treading water for days at around $20,000 and hasn't ventured far beyond that since June.
The US puts an end to any plans Intel may have to make more chips in China
Intel will be banned from building fabs in China for a decade if it accepts any CHIPS Act cash. Which it absolutely will. Update 8/9/22: This story previously referenced Intel's fab in Dalian, China, which has since been sold to SK Hynix. Intel continues to operate assembly plants in Chengdu, China.
