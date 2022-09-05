ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Cashes out $95 Million in Gains After Years of "Hodling"

MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 6

MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

‘In-loss’ Shiba Inu holders should look forward to September because…

Shiba Inu‘s trending token, SHIB saw some important burning initiatives in August as demand continued to flood in. From metaverse developments to adoption rate (retail and institutional)- all seem to be lining up for this memecoin. But with one exception- its low price. This pup is on FIRE. Shiba...
MARKETS
investing.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash On Rising Treasury Yields — Analyst Says Apex Coin Could Fall Below $17,600 If This Happens

Major coins dropped sharply Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.2% to $948 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -4.8% -5.15% $18,868.66. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -3.4% 1.8% $1,566.63. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -6.65% -4.9% $0.06. Top 24-Hour...
MARKETS
cryptonewsz.com

The Bitcoin “Triple Bubble” Crash to Destroy Millions

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has spoken of a financial disaster and predicted that the economy would experience a “triple bubble” implosion. Kiyosaki warned his 2.7 million YouTube subscribers that the stock, bond, and real estate markets would all drop at once, dubbed a “triple bubble” disaster. According to the analyst, the crash in 2022 will be more severe than the one that occurred during the financial crisis of 2008, and “millions will be wiped out” in a flash.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum

Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
MARKETS
The Independent

Ethereum Merge: ‘Most important moment in crypto history’ begins

The Ethereum network has completed the first part of its highly-anticipated Merge, which has been billed as the “biggest event in crypto history”.The Merge will see the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switch from a proof-of-work system to proof-of-stake, cutting its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude.The transition means that miners no longer need to verify transactions on the network by solving complex mathematical puzzles, which require vast amounts of computing power. Instead, transactions are validated by owners of Ethereum’s crypto token (ETH) stake their own holdings in order to validate and secure the network.In order to achieve this, Ethereum’s...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Ethereum to $3,000? Analyst Envisions 80% Surge For ETH In September

ETH remains the people’s favourite amidst this persistent bear market, mainly due to its recent feats in network activity and the upcoming Merge. Despite the significant blows Ethereum has suffered from the bears—causing it to drop below $1,600—an analyst maintains confidence in his $3k price forecast. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: We Have a Serious Problem

As rough as the last few weeks have been for stock bulls, it honestly could and probably should be worse. The dollar already broke out, Treasury yields are back at their highs, and bitcoin is diving to year-to-date lows. Yet the S&P 500 is sitting at 3900, a level it first found back in May. Based on recent correlations with all those other assets, you’d think it’d be worse.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Canadian Crypto Exchange Coinberry Files Lawsuit Against 50 Users After Losing 120 BTC

Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Coinberry has filed a lawsuit against 50 users who collectively withdrew 120 bitcoins (BTC) following a software error in 2020. According to a court filing obtained by CoinDesk, users were able to siphon off the bitcoin with Canadian dollars that were en route but not yet received by Coinberry, following a bug in Coinberry’s Interac e-transfer software update.
ECONOMY
NEWSBTC

Miner Sends Bitcoin To Binance, 4th Largest Transaction In 2 Months

Events around the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin seems to swing uncontrollably. As a result, there has been a drastic drop in price in the entire crypto market, with Bitcoin unable to maintain its stronghold. This is contrary to the expectations of many institutional investors and other participants in the industry.
MARKETS
investing.com

Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum (ETH) And Fantom (FTM) Expected For A Parabolic Price Surge This Autumn

This autumn could be an interesting time for crypto. With global market conditions worsening, the crypto downturn might last a little while longer. It’s important to point out here that crypto’s recent struggles aren’t in a bubble. They aren’t because of issues with crypto, that still has a huge long-term future. But with people having less money to invest, and global stock prices down, the whole economy is in bad shape. But even despite this overall negativity, there’s still a strong future for some individual tokens. Some have even managed to thrive in the current downturn, and become bear market successes. Others have shored up prices and importantly not dipped as low as people had predicted. This shows strength for the future of crypto, and arguably long-term bullishness. So if you stop worrying about how much your portfolio has lost this week and start investing in the right tokens, strap yourself in for the long term and manage to be patient—you could be looking at big gains further into the future.
MARKETS
Reuters

Cryptoverse: Bitcoin's no longer the king of the swingers

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bitcoin's been called a lot of things. Buzzy, beguiling, baffling, even bogus. But never boring. Yet, of late, it's been eerily subdued. The king of the swingers has been uncharacteristically treading water for days at around $20,000 and hasn't ventured far beyond that since June.
CURRENCIES

